Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Related
Save the Date! Exciting Plans for PorchFest 2023 in Owensboro, KY
It's coming back! PorchFest OBKY is returning to Griffith Avenue in Owensboro this June. Now, in case you've never had the chance to attend PorchFest before, you're going to love it. Live music takes place on multiple porches along Griffith Avenue here in town. Griffith is, without a doubt, one of our most scenic and inviting sections of town. And PorchFest features over three dozen singers and bands.
14news.com
Jasper Strassenfest committee announces 2023 festival theme
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest committee has announced the theme for the 45th annual Jasper Strassenfest. According to a press release, this year’s theme will be “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns.”. They also announced that the current members of the ROJAC (Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition)...
14news.com
Reitz Home, Evansville African American museums awarded $100K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners presented the the Reitz Home Museum with a $100,000 Check from the American Rescue Plan funds. Since the pandemic, the Reitz Home has struggled financially after closing down and canceling fundraisers. The museum is one of the six cultural organizations to receive $100,000 in American Rescue Plan money from Vanderburgh County.
14news.com
Henderson nonprofit hands out free items to people in Evansville area
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson nonprofit “4 Good Community” is putting the “good” back into the community by way of outreach events. Sherry Oakley was one of over 500 people that stopped by the parked “4 Good Community” bus on Thursday to pick up donated items.
14news.com
New indoor skatepark growing at Henderson location
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A free indoor skatepark is getting settled at its new location in Henderson. Gift Skateboarding is a nonprofit organization located on Highway 41. Staff says their goal is to provide safe and accessible community space and programs centered around skateboarding. Secretary Robby Zimmerman says there has...
The Delicious 2023 Menu for the Angels for Ashley St. Jude Cookout in Owensboro
The 2023 WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon is exactly one week away. It will take place from 6am to 7pm on Thursday, February 2nd and Friday, February 3rd. During the Radiothon, we'll be sharing inspirational stories of hope from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis and encouraging you to join the life-saving mission by become a St. Jude Partner-in-Hope for just $19 a month.
city-countyobserver.com
Vanderburgh County Health Department Infant Mortality Summit
The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be holding the first ever local Infant Mortality Summit on February 17th, at the Old National Events Plaza. This day long event will be a community call to action to work to improve our fetal, infant, and maternal health outcomes. The keynote speaker will be former Indiana State Health Commissioners and former U. S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams. Other distinguished speakers include Lt. Governor, Suzanne Crouch and City of Evansville Mayor, Lloyd Winnecke.
Evansville Indoor Playground Wants to Thank First Responders in the Wake of Walmart Incident
The term "active shooter" has become way too common and familiar in our country - it seems like we hear about a different incident almost every week. But those incidents always happen somewhere else, right? Unfortunately, we recently heard that term being used to describe a situation at the Walmart on Evansville's westside.
14news.com
Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
What Used to Be on Frederica Street in Owensboro Between Scherm and Tamarack Roads
In a recent conversation, the top of Frederica Street businesses came up. Specifically, we were talking about which ones used to be on Frederica between Scherm Road and Tamarack Road. OWENSBORO'S FREDERICA STREET HARDLY LOOKS THE SAME. And it's not easy. There has been so much change in that part...
104.1 WIKY
Two New Polling Locations Added In Owensboro
Two new polling places will be added to the next Election Day in Owensboro. Prior to 2020 voters had to go to locations within their precinct. Since the law changed this in no longer an issue. General polling places are more convenient for those whose work takes them far from...
Actor Who Portrayed Thing in 1990s Addams Family Movies Will Be in Evansville in March
If you grew up watching The Addams Family movies in the 90s, you're going to love this!. The Addams Family started in 1938 as a single-panel cartoon in the New Yorker. The spooky family eventually took on a life of their own, and in 1964 the world was introduced to The Addams Family as we know them today when The Addams Family tv show aired.
vincennespbs.org
City of Princeton asking for community input
The city of Princeton is asking for a little input. Officials are asking residents to take part in a new survey. The goal is to take the information Princeton residents provide and put it into a comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan is a document created for local government to help...
This Iconic Kentucky Restaurant Famously Known For Epic Salad Bar & Strong Mints
There's a Kentucky restaurant that serves delicious food but it is ironically known for its soup and salad bar and some curiously strong English mints. Briarpatch Restaurant has been in business for a very long time in Owensboro. It is a staple of our small community. It says a lot about a place where you can keep your doors open for half a century. The restaurant has had three sets of owners over the years but the food has stayed the very same. There is a deep-rooted history of continuing the tradition of excellence.
Unusual Reasons Why I’m a Big Fan of This Picturesque Kentucky Town
As a native of Owensboro, I've watched with pleasure as the downtown area has gone from dismal and dreary to busy, bustling, and beautiful. The potential was always there and now it's being realized. KENTUCKY IS RICH WITH 'SMALL TOWN AMERICA'. So when I'm traveling--and especially within Kentucky--I hold other...
14news.com
Humane Society of Henderson County dealing with overcrowding issues
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Humane Society of Henderson County needs help from the community. Staff members with the Humane Society say their kennels are almost full, which leads to difficulty cleaning up after, feeding and overall care of the animals. They have asked if the community could donate cleaning supplies, cat litter or Purina dog or cat chow.
Proposed Changes for Historic Indiana Park Include Addition of Pickleball, Dog Park + More
Since 1936, Burdette Park has been a favorite spot for Indiana families to enjoy leisure time outdoors and 2023 could be the year that new life is breathed into this Tristate tradition. Updates for 2023. Proposed updates for Evansville's Burdette Park are plentiful and according to a post on Facebook...
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
Mayor Winnecke stresses inclusivity in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke spoke about his work leading the city during a virtual event with AARP Wednesday afternoon. Winnecke said when he first came into office, he thought it was important to brand and market the city. That’s how the “E is for Everyone” slogan came about. Mayor Winnecke says […]
Company repurposing downtown Henderson Municipal Power and Light facility
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a new investment from Kentucky’s bourbon industry as startup Henderson Distilling Co. will establish a new distillery in Henderson County, creating 12 full-time jobs with a $5 million investment. A news release says the company will locate on the former Henderson Municipal Power and Light campus […]
Comments / 0