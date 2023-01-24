ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Save the Date! Exciting Plans for PorchFest 2023 in Owensboro, KY

It's coming back! PorchFest OBKY is returning to Griffith Avenue in Owensboro this June. Now, in case you've never had the chance to attend PorchFest before, you're going to love it. Live music takes place on multiple porches along Griffith Avenue here in town. Griffith is, without a doubt, one of our most scenic and inviting sections of town. And PorchFest features over three dozen singers and bands.
Jasper Strassenfest committee announces 2023 festival theme

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest committee has announced the theme for the 45th annual Jasper Strassenfest. According to a press release, this year’s theme will be “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns.”. They also announced that the current members of the ROJAC (Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition)...
Reitz Home, Evansville African American museums awarded $100K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioners presented the the Reitz Home Museum with a $100,000 Check from the American Rescue Plan funds. Since the pandemic, the Reitz Home has struggled financially after closing down and canceling fundraisers. The museum is one of the six cultural organizations to receive $100,000 in American Rescue Plan money from Vanderburgh County.
New indoor skatepark growing at Henderson location

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A free indoor skatepark is getting settled at its new location in Henderson. Gift Skateboarding is a nonprofit organization located on Highway 41. Staff says their goal is to provide safe and accessible community space and programs centered around skateboarding. Secretary Robby Zimmerman says there has...
The Delicious 2023 Menu for the Angels for Ashley St. Jude Cookout in Owensboro

The 2023 WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon is exactly one week away. It will take place from 6am to 7pm on Thursday, February 2nd and Friday, February 3rd. During the Radiothon, we'll be sharing inspirational stories of hope from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis and encouraging you to join the life-saving mission by become a St. Jude Partner-in-Hope for just $19 a month.
Vanderburgh County Health Department Infant Mortality Summit

The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be holding the first ever local Infant Mortality Summit on February 17th, at the Old National Events Plaza. This day long event will be a community call to action to work to improve our fetal, infant, and maternal health outcomes. The keynote speaker will be former Indiana State Health Commissioners and former U. S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams. Other distinguished speakers include Lt. Governor, Suzanne Crouch and City of Evansville Mayor, Lloyd Winnecke.
Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
Two New Polling Locations Added In Owensboro

Two new polling places will be added to the next Election Day in Owensboro. Prior to 2020 voters had to go to locations within their precinct. Since the law changed this in no longer an issue. General polling places are more convenient for those whose work takes them far from...
City of Princeton asking for community input

The city of Princeton is asking for a little input. Officials are asking residents to take part in a new survey. The goal is to take the information Princeton residents provide and put it into a comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan is a document created for local government to help...
This Iconic Kentucky Restaurant Famously Known For Epic Salad Bar & Strong Mints

There's a Kentucky restaurant that serves delicious food but it is ironically known for its soup and salad bar and some curiously strong English mints. Briarpatch Restaurant has been in business for a very long time in Owensboro. It is a staple of our small community. It says a lot about a place where you can keep your doors open for half a century. The restaurant has had three sets of owners over the years but the food has stayed the very same. There is a deep-rooted history of continuing the tradition of excellence.
Humane Society of Henderson County dealing with overcrowding issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Humane Society of Henderson County needs help from the community. Staff members with the Humane Society say their kennels are almost full, which leads to difficulty cleaning up after, feeding and overall care of the animals. They have asked if the community could donate cleaning supplies, cat litter or Purina dog or cat chow.
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
Mayor Winnecke stresses inclusivity in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke spoke about his work leading the city during a virtual event with AARP Wednesday afternoon. Winnecke said when he first came into office, he thought it was important to brand and market the city. That’s how the “E is for Everyone” slogan came about. Mayor Winnecke says […]
Company repurposing downtown Henderson Municipal Power and Light facility

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a new investment from Kentucky’s bourbon industry as startup Henderson Distilling Co. will establish a new distillery in Henderson County, creating 12 full-time jobs with a $5 million investment. A news release says the company will locate on the former Henderson Municipal Power and Light campus […]
HENDERSON, KY

