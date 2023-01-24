There's a Kentucky restaurant that serves delicious food but it is ironically known for its soup and salad bar and some curiously strong English mints. Briarpatch Restaurant has been in business for a very long time in Owensboro. It is a staple of our small community. It says a lot about a place where you can keep your doors open for half a century. The restaurant has had three sets of owners over the years but the food has stayed the very same. There is a deep-rooted history of continuing the tradition of excellence.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO