DeWitt County holds competition within the Miss America program
CUERO, Texas - DeWitt County held a competition within the Miss America program Saturday night, with competitors coming from all over Texas to participate in the contest. It was hosted at the Venue on Church Street in Cuero. The competition was open to girls aged 13 to 26 and included...
Loud 'boom' sound heard Saturday afternoon was someone trying to destroy some Tannerite
VICTORIA, Texas - A loud 'boom' that was heard Saturday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. was someone trying to destroy some Tannerite, this according to the Victoria Police Department. VPD also said it is nothing to be concerned about. Tannerite is a brand of explosive targets used for firearms practice and...
DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler will hold press conference at 9 a.m. Monday, January 30 on cybersecurity crime
CUERO, Texas - DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler will conduct a press conference at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30 in the conference room on the second floor of the 2012 County Annex at 102 North Clinton Street in Cuero. County officials have an update on the June 2022 cybersecurity...
Victoria County deputies search for missing black Brangus bull
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing black Brangus bull. The bull was last seen on property near FM 237 and Moritz Road in the Meyersville community. The bull has a Lazy B brand on the left hip. If...
One man missing and another injured in boating accident near Port O'Connor
PORT O'CONNOR, Texas - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 2 men were involved in a boating accident Friday. Their boat struck a large barge, with a call coming in around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries and another man is still...
Researcher shares amazing video of record-breaking sized eel found on Rockport Beach in Texas
It's not an animal you see every day, especially not in Texas! This mammoth-sized eel breaks the record of the first one recorded at three and a half feet long in the state.
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting Friday night
VICTORIA, Texas - Two people were hurt in a shooting Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Ben Wilson St. On the scene officers were met with an armed suspect in the parking lot. That resulted in an officer-involved shooting. The 26-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Two teens found with stolen items
VICTORIA, Texas - On Saturday, January 28 around 8:30 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 2400 block of North Ben Wilson to investigate a shots fired call. Officers got a notice from the 911 call center about two people in the parking lot trying to break into vehicles. Residents confronted the two suspects. That's when one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the residents before running off.
Victoria Police takes four people into custody
VICTORIA, Texas - On Thursday afternoon, Victoria police took four people into custody at a home in the 3700 block of Greenwood Drive. The three suspects were 21-year-old Micheal Williams, 17-year-old Ethan Arguellez, and 18-year-old Estevan Silvas. They face charges including marijuana possession, theft, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Egg Smuggling is on The Rise at Texas-Mexico Border
As we all know, the price of eggs have gone through the roof recently. The average price of eggs right now is over $4 a dozen and currently eggs in the Victoria area eggs are $5.29 for a dozen of Hill Country Fare and $8.99 for and 18-count at HEB. The average price for a dozen of eggs in Mexico is averaging at $3.74, according to the article.
Cuero officer placed on administrative duties after suspect shooting death
A Cuero police officer has been placed on administrative duties until an investigation can be conducted into a shooting which took place Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 400 block of West Hamilton Street. Officers responded to the area at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in regards to a disturbance with a firearm...
