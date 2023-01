An item in the What's Up calendar in several editions of the newspaper incorrectly reported that the traveling national exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” opens at Museum of the Albemarle today. The exhibit opens at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Guest speaker for event in the museum’s auditorium at 5:30 p.m. will be Zane Hedgecock, chief of staff for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.