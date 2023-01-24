ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Coosa High student earns full scholarship to Yale

By Adam Carey, Contributed
Rome News-Tribune
 5 days ago
Coosa High student Caitlin “Kenzie” Nguyen is recognized by the Floyd County Schools Board of Education for earning acceptance and a full scholarship to Yale University. Adam Carey

Coosa High School student Caitlin “Kenzie” Nguyen was recognized at the Floyd County Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night after she was accepted to Yale University and received a full scholarship.

Superintendent Glenn White spoke proudly of Kenzie’s accomplishments, as well as other Floyd County students who’ve been accepted to other elite universities.

“We’re putting together a billboard of all the students who’ve been accepted to a bunch of prestigious schools,” said White. “Our kids’ test scores are improving, and they’re applying to and getting into some fine schools.”

White mentioned that Floyd County students have been accepted this year to Harvard, Brown, Northwestern and now Yale.

“That’s in addition to the kids who’ve gotten into Auburn, Alabama and the University of Georgia,” said White. “UGA is actually much harder to get into now, especially with the availability of HOPE scholarships.”

deb
4d ago

Congratulations!! This is an awesome accomplishment and I know that you and your parents are so excited. You should be very proud of yourself!!

