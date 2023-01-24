Read full article on original website
Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness" Navigates Emotional Highs and Lows
Every artist has that one song that comes to define their career. For Kid Cudi, many would agree that came in the form of his infectious 2009 hit song "Pursuit of Happiness" featuring MGMT. Almost a decade and a half on from its release and "Pursuit of Happiness" is still blessing the ears of new listeners every day. Most recently, some of that new attention came by way of the trailer for the new Apple TV Plus series Shrinking, which spotlights "Pursuit of Happiness."
"Lavender Haze" Is Taylor Swift's First Music Video to Feature a Trans Actor
For the last few months, Taylor Swift has been hinting at a music video for her synth-pop and R&B track, "Lavender Haze." After much anticipation from her massive fanbase, the 33-year-old singer officially debuted the psychedelic video for the fan-favorite "Midnights" track on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Article continues below...
Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together? Here's What to Know
It’s been a long road for Nikki Hall and Pauly D. The pair, who first met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, were fan-favorites from the beginning. Viewers loved the chemistry the Jamaican beauty and the Jersey Shore OG had on camera, which led folks to root for their success.
Influencer Jenny 69 Was Hospitalized After a "Near-Death Experience"
Fans are clamoring for more information about social media star Jenny 69 following the news that she had been hospitalized after a "near-death experience." Jenny announced the news on her own social media feed. Following the announcement, many people want to learn as much as they can about Jenny's current condition and how she wound up in the hospital in the first place. Here's what we know.
Meghan and Tina From ‘1000-Lb Best Friends Explain Why They Really Live Together
TLC’s 1000-lb Best Friends is far more than a show about weight loss. Friends Vanessa Cross, Meghan Crumpler, Ashley Sutton, and Tina Arnold lean on each other for various moments, from mental health issues to financial struggles. Article continues below advertisement. In Season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends, Meghan...
Mom Names Baby After Disney Ride, Expresses Sadness After It Gets Closed Down
Even though they're often a source of ridicule, there has been a steady increase in non-traditional baby names parents have been giving their children over the years. And we're not just talking about folks who take a name everyone's familiar with and change up the spelling. We get it, you...
American Figure Skater Isabeau Levito's Mom Shares Her Love of Skating
Young figure skater Isabeau Levito has been generating headlines since 2020, when she rose to prominence in figure skating circles at only 12 years old. Now 15, Isabeau continues to take the skating world by storm, most recently being named the 2022 Junior World Champion — the first U.S. competitor to win the title since 2008.
Meet the Musical Genius Behind TikTok's Viral "If We Ever Broke Up" Song
Gone are the days when we had to turn on the radio to hear the latest tunes. Now, TikTok dictates what’s poppin’. The latest bop to take over the platform is a song called “If We Ever Broke Up” — and we’re totally obsessed.
Is 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' Going to Be Multiplayer in 2023?
Since arriving in early access on consoles and PC on Sep. 6, 2022, Disney Dreamlight Valley has become one of the most beloved life simulation adventure games due to the slew of Disney and Pixar characters everyone knows and loves from their favorite films and TV shows. Also, players can enjoy a virtual and cozy lifestyle of gathering resources and tending to a magical valley alongside interacting with those childhood favs.
We Got to Sit Down With a Preview of 'Like a Dragon: Ishin!' — Check out Our First Impressions
Generally speaking, there are two types of gamers in the world. You're either a gamer who loves the Yakuza series or a gamer who has had the Yakuza series repeatedly recommended to them. The long-running series depicts a fictionalized and highly-dramatized version of the real-life Japanese crime syndicate where players control a particular yakuza member as they navigate their way through criminal dealings, the Japanese red-light district, and even light-hearted aspects of Japanese culture.
Can You Actually Stay at the Mahal Island Resort Featured in 'Shotgun Wedding'? Details
All Darcy Rivera (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom Fowler (Josh Duhamel) wanted was a romantic, tropical wedding getaway for their pending nuptials with their close family and friends. What better place to have a wedding than the Mahal Island Resort, located on a lush island away from the stress of the modern world? Needless to say, the resort is a character in itself during the events of Shotgun Wedding.
Check out the Voice Actors for 'Hi-Fi Rush' — the Cast Features a Number of Well-Known VAs
Having arrived as quickly as it was announced, Hi-Fi Rush has become an overnight hit among gamers. The game was formally announced at an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct conference that took place on Jan. 25 only to be released moments after the livestream. It was developed by Tango Gameworks and published Bethesda Softworks, both of whom worked together on the Evil Within survival horror series. Despite the nature of its surprising release, the game was met with positive reviews.
Is Velasco Leaving 'SVU'? Fans Fear the Worst for Octavio Pisano’s Character
For anyone who isn’t replaying the near-kiss between Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on the January 26, 2023 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, there is, of course, another pressing matter that demands attention. Indeed, fans need to know if Joe Velasco is leaving SVU after Octavio Pisano’s character did something from which there may be no turning back.
'The Real Friends of WeHo' Star Joey Zauzig's Main Squeeze Is an Investment Aficionado
MTV is pulling out all the stops for its new series, The Real Friends of WeHo. The show is set to highlight the personal and professional lives of LGBTQIA+ influencers, celebrities, and business people including Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, Todrick Hall, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan, and Joey Zauzig,. While...
Taylor Swift Previously Teased Having a Koi Fish Pond in Her Living Room
Last night we met Taylor Swift at midnight for the premiere of her music video "Lavender Haze" off her album Midnights. We were invited into her enchanting dream-like world, filled with lavender fields, purple pools, and her hottie weatherman love interest, played by trans model and artist Laith Ashley. Article...
What Is Jeffree Star Up to Now? Shading Influencers and Opening Up a Store
Beauty influencer and former singer Jeffree Star (real name Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr.) is no stranger to the public eye. He rose to fame in the mid-2000s with his hit songs like "Lollipop Luxury," "Get Away With Murder," and "Beauty Killer." However, he later pivoted into the beauty industry and garnered a cult-like following for his makeup reviews on YouTube. He also launched his own makeup collection, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.
MTV Churns Out 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Seasons Like the Shore Store Makes T-Shirts
If there's one MTV show (besides Ridiculousness) that isn't going anywhere any time soon, it's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. It seems like cameras follow the cast almost year-round now, especially since the sixth season premieres not too long after the fifth ended. So, when was Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 filmed?
Everything to Know About Fresh X Reckless's "Girl, Where You Going?" TikTok Dance Trend
It's time to put Fresh X Reckless on your radar. The New Orleans–based rap duo, composed of members Mel (real name Jamel Joseph) and Deelo (real name David Rayford), have been heating up TikTok with their song "Captain Save Uh Ho" and their accompanying dance moves. Article continues below...
Hollywood Legend Sônia Braga Has a Complicated Love Life — Including Two Ex-Husbands
Sometimes, all we need is a little romance, laughter, and of course, modern-day sniper pirates. Just combine Call of Duty with your favorite rom-com and you get Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as Darcy and Tom, soon-to-be husband and wife. While Shotgun Wedding’s entire cast is impressive, we can’t help but appreciate Sônia Braga’s turn as Renata, Darcy’s mother.
'The Real Friends of WeHo' Viewers Aren't Thrilled With the Series and Some Want It Gone
MTV might have thought it was starting a new franchise, a la The Real Housewives, with The Real Friends of WeHo, but it isn't off to a great start. Viewers were quick to criticize the series for one of its main cast members, Todrick Hall, who previously faced allegations of failing to pay employees and for talking trash about other celebrities. So it begs the question — is The Real Friends of WeHo canceled?
