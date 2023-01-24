ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

kalb.com

Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
PINEVILLE, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. January 26 Jarred Christian Victorian, 31, Homeless, Opelousas. Criminal trespass. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Sierra Antoinette Pickney, 36, 8900 block of Church Point Highway, Church Point. Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Marco Antonio Wheeler, 43, 2100 block of Highway…
Eunice News

Juvenile arrested in connection to 6 bomb threats

A 15-year-old female is being charged with making six bomb threats at five schools and one restaurant. The juvenile will be charged by Opelousas Police and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff with terrorizing. Opelousas Police report the investigation began after 6 p.m. Tuesday after a threat was called into McAlister’s restaurant. The investigation led officers to determine that the same offender was…
OPELOUSAS, LA
kadn.com

Man arrested in Lafayette's 3rd murder of year stemming from domestic dispute

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office news release on Tuesday... At approximately 11:30 AM on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious circumstances call at the 200 block of Prairie Lane. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a deceased female who was later identified as Kouminique Marie Savoy (38) from Lafayette. As a result of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrested William Roger Broussard (35) from Lafayette late yesterday evening and charged him with:
LAFAYETTE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Recent drug arrests are reported

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 12 th of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments K-9 Unit conducted a traffic. stop on a vehicle in Mamou. Upon coming into contact with the driver a interview was conducted and. K-9...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. January 25 02:42 Assisting St. Landry Parish Sheriff office with a disturbance between two subjects in the 1000 block of North 2nd. 07:50 Probation and Parole advised that a vehicle was damaged by a basketball goal in the 100 block of Tanglewood. 09:33 Assisting with a possible hostage situation in the 1500 block…
EUNICE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Eunice News

Impaired driving checkpoint scheduled for Iberia Parish

Louisiana State Police Troop I, in partnership with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and with assistance from Lafayette Police Department, plans to conduct an impaired driving checkpoint from 8 p.m. 4 a.m. Feb. 2 at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. Last year, nearly half of fatal crashes investigated statewide involved impaired drivers. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs…
IBERIA PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana man arrested in Avoyelles Parish for impersonating a police officer

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Avoyelles Parish man was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer. According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), deputies received a complaint on Jan. 13 reporting a subject impersonating a police officer. APSO Deputies and Detectives discovered after an investigation that Patrick Paul Miller, 45, was not a commissioned deputy, despite his claims. A search of his residence resulted in the confiscation of the police uniform(s) he used.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

