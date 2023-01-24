Read full article on original website
Lafayette couple arrested for second degree cruelty to juvenile
On January 26 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital, a two-year-old female brought in with extensive burns on her body.
Mother and boyfriend arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
A Lafayette couple was arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile when a two-year-old went to the hospital with burns on half their body.
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. January 26 Jarred Christian Victorian, 31, Homeless, Opelousas. Criminal trespass. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Sierra Antoinette Pickney, 36, 8900 block of Church Point Highway, Church Point. Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Marco Antonio Wheeler, 43, 2100 block of Highway…
Victim in drive-by shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirm
The woman was wounded in a shooting that happened January 16 in the 200 block of Elementary Lane. Police say she died today, and the case is now a homicide.
Eunice News
Juvenile arrested in connection to 6 bomb threats
A 15-year-old female is being charged with making six bomb threats at five schools and one restaurant. The juvenile will be charged by Opelousas Police and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff with terrorizing. Opelousas Police report the investigation began after 6 p.m. Tuesday after a threat was called into McAlister’s restaurant. The investigation led officers to determine that the same offender was…
St. Landry Parish looking for escaped inmate from courthouse
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of Raymond Latrelle Howard, an escaped inmate.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette couple arrested after 2-year-old hospitalized for extensive burns, drug ingestion
A Lafayette woman and her boyfriend have been arrested on child cruelty counts after a toddler was brought to an area hospital with extensive burns over more than half of her body. Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s youth services section responded to a local hospital around 6 p.m. Thursday...
kadn.com
Man arrested in Lafayette's 3rd murder of year stemming from domestic dispute
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office news release on Tuesday... At approximately 11:30 AM on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious circumstances call at the 200 block of Prairie Lane. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a deceased female who was later identified as Kouminique Marie Savoy (38) from Lafayette. As a result of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrested William Roger Broussard (35) from Lafayette late yesterday evening and charged him with:
evangelinetoday.com
Recent drug arrests are reported
Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 12 th of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments K-9 Unit conducted a traffic. stop on a vehicle in Mamou. Upon coming into contact with the driver a interview was conducted and. K-9...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
Eunice News
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. January 25 02:42 Assisting St. Landry Parish Sheriff office with a disturbance between two subjects in the 1000 block of North 2nd. 07:50 Probation and Parole advised that a vehicle was damaged by a basketball goal in the 100 block of Tanglewood. 09:33 Assisting with a possible hostage situation in the 1500 block…
gueydantoday.com
Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map
Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
Lafayette Police asking for help locating woman suspected of stealing Versace sunglasses from Dillards
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police have identified a woman who they say stole a pair of high-priced sunglasses from Dillards in the Acadiana Mall. Police have put out a warrant for Nykeesha Boudoin on the charge of felony theft. She is accused of stealing a pair of Versace sunglasses from the retailer in early […]
Eunice News
Impaired driving checkpoint scheduled for Iberia Parish
Louisiana State Police Troop I, in partnership with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and with assistance from Lafayette Police Department, plans to conduct an impaired driving checkpoint from 8 p.m. 4 a.m. Feb. 2 at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. Last year, nearly half of fatal crashes investigated statewide involved impaired drivers. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs…
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying shooter of bridge office
Detectives are investigating an aggravated criminal damage complaint that occurred on January 13, 2023. The incident occurred at 8:00 PM
kadn.com
15-year-old girl arrested for bomb threats at multiple St. Landry Parish schools
OPELOUSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE.... 25 JANUARY 2023 (Opelousas, LOUISIANA) - Opelousas Police have made an arrest in connection to (3) incidents where bombs threats were called into McAlister’s restaurant on 1.24.23 and (2) schools (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) on 1.25.23. in Opelousas. (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) The offender...
theadvocate.com
Victim identified as Lafayette woman, suspect arrested in Prairie Lane homicide
A 38-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a Monday homicide on Prairie Lane, and a suspect has been arrested in the case, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the 200 block of Prairie Lane around 11:30 a.m. Monday...
999ktdy.com
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputy Praised as Meth, a Grenade, and Body Armor Seized During Traffic Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A traffic stop made after a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy said he noticed illegal window tint violations on a vehicle led to a huge haul of illegal weapons and narcotics that are now off the streets. Sheriff Mark Garber is praising deputy Brennan Miller's "proactive...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana man arrested in Avoyelles Parish for impersonating a police officer
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Avoyelles Parish man was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer. According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), deputies received a complaint on Jan. 13 reporting a subject impersonating a police officer. APSO Deputies and Detectives discovered after an investigation that Patrick Paul Miller, 45, was not a commissioned deputy, despite his claims. A search of his residence resulted in the confiscation of the police uniform(s) he used.
