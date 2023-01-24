ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Premiere Robbed Us of Hilary Duff Singing Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood

By Elise Nelson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

If you were a fan of How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff in the early 2000s , you know that she can sing . Her Hulu show has put her vocal talent to use a few times now, including in the HIMYF Season 2 premiere. Fans got to hear a Percy Sledge cover in the new episode, but apparently, Duff almost sang hits from Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood . Here’s what she said about making the musical scene.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains minor spoilers for the season 2 premiere of How I Met Your Father .]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwKzS_0kPbHEX400
Josh Peck as Drew, Hilary Duff as Sophie, Ashley Reyes as Hannah, and Suraj Sharma as Sid in the ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 premiere | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

What is the comfort song in ‘How I Met Your Father’?

In season 1 of How I Met Your Father , Sophie’s (Duff) comfort song became a running joke. She loved Train’s “Drops of Jupiter” and sang it whenever she felt lost or overwhelmed. Fans were treated to Duff softly singing the tune to herself on a few different occasions.

“How could it not be that song?” Duff said of Sophie’s comfort song choice in an interview with Consequence’s Kyle Meredith . “Like that is everyone’s secret anthem. … I love that that is Sophie’s song because it’s so her. She’s just lovable and dorky and for that to be her like, end-all-be-all theme song is just very fitting.”

Hilary Duff sings again in the ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 premiere

The first episode of How I Met Your Father Season 2, which dropped on Jan. 24, features another quirky musical moment. At a last-minute wedding reception for Hannah (Ashley Reyes) and Sid (Suraj Sharma), Sophie hops on a table and offers to sing their song — “When a Man Loves a Woman” by Percy Sledge. However, Sophie isn’t familiar with the tune, so she makes up her own hilarious lyrics.

As Decider reported, Duff revealed during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that the Percy Sledge song was one of three power ballads considered for the episode. The other two were hits by Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood — “Since U Been Gone” and “Before He Cheats.”

“There were a couple of runners up, and this was, I would say, 30 minutes before we shot,” Duff explained. “And it was like ‘Oh, is it going to be Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Since U Been Gone? ‘ No, no, but go work on that one, OK? All right, is it going to be Carrie Underwood’s ‘Before He Cheats’? Which is like, you were giving me some people with some big, broad voices.”

We would have loved to see Duff pay tribute to either one of those American Idol icons. In all fairness, though, Sophie butchering “When a Man Loves a Woman” is a great moment. Plus, we’d be a little concerned if Sid and Hannah’s love song was a breakup anthem. Hopefully, we’ll get to see Duff’s Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson covers in the future.

What else to expect this season on ‘How I Met Your Father’

Related https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFjvH_0kPbHEX400

‘How I Met Your Father’ Star Hilary Duff Had a Bad First Day on Set: ‘I Got in the Car and Cried’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zLls_0kPbHEX400

‘How I Met Your Father’: Will Ted Appear in Season 2? Josh Radnor ‘Wouldn’t Turn Down an Invitation’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hfsr_0kPbHEX400

‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 1 Recap: 7 Things to Remember Before Season 2

In addition to Hilary Duff showcasing her musical talent, How I Met Your Father Season 2 promises more hilarious adventures, surprising twists, and a legendary HIMYM cameo .

“We know these characters, we feel a little bit more comfortable,” Duff said on the tour, per ABC News . “We just get more room to play and experience and find these little human bits in the roles. It feels easier to find and a little more secure this time around.”

New episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2 drop every Tuesday on Hulu. Check out the release schedule for more details.

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Friends’: What the Twins Who Played Ross and Rachel’s Baby Emma Look Like Today

Any die-hard fan of the sitcom Friends remembers one of the most important storylines of the entire series – when Ross and Rachel had their baby girl, Emma. Although she was only in a handful of episodes, finding a baby to take the role wasn’t easy. It took two little actors to portray Emma, twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon, and they have nothing but good things to say about their first acting role. The show may have ended almost two decades ago, but that doesn’t mean that the twins have faded into the background. Here is what the Friends actors who played Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma look like today and what they’re up to.
Outsider.com

‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set

In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
The Independent

‘I was an anomaly’: Octavia Spencer says she has ‘felt more racism’ in Los Angeles than in Alabama

Octavia Spencer has opened up about her experiences of racism after moving to Los Angeles in the Nineties.In a new interview, the 52-year-old actor admitted that she “felt more racism” when she first moved to Los Angeles than she ever did in her hometown of Montgomery, Alabama.“I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history,” Spencer said in an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "I think everywhere has problems,” she added.Spencer continued: “You can’t deny that Southern history is intense. It is. But what’s beautiful for me is that stuff preceded me.”“I was a child of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

267K+
Followers
127K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy