‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Want Nick With Sharon, Not Sally

Nick and Sharon Newman (Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case) are a super couple from The Young and the Restless . Their epic love story began in 1994 and won the audience’s hearts. Although Nick and Sharon are no longer together, fans hold out for a reunion .

The Young and the Restless stars Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Nick and Sharon Newman are an iconic couple on ‘The Young and the Restless’

In 1994, viewers watched as Victor and Nikki Newman’s (Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott) son fell in love with Sharon. Nick and Sharon’s love story started with the rich boy falling for the girl from the wrong side of the tracks. Despite opposition from Nikki and other circumstances, Nick and Sharon married.

The couple settled down and had a family with three kids. Yet, like many other of The Young and the Restless couples, Nick and Sharon had their challenges. They dealt with much heartache, including infidelity from both sides and the death of their daughter Cassie Newman (Camryn Grimes).

Nick and Sharon split many times; and also reunited. After their failed wedding in 2018, the couple decided they were better as friends. Yet, there were always hints they could get back together.

After Sharon’s husband, Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), died in April 2022, many thought she and Nick would reunite. Sadly, a Shick reunion wasn’t in the works. Sharon’s single, while Nick has moved on with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Fans think Sharon Newman is better for Nick Newman than Sally Spectra

The Young and the Restlesss’ de cision to pair Nick with Sally instead of Sharon was confusing. The writers thought adding Nick to the Sally and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) drama would be enticing, but it’s a bore. Although the show acts like Nick and Sally are the next epic couple, as Adam pointed out, Sharon will always be Nick’s, true love.

Fans aren’t giving up hope on a Shick reunion and expressed their wishes on a Twitter thread. “Please put Nick & Sharon back together as husband & wife!” declared one viewer.

“I do hope Nick and Sharon become an item; they deserve each other,” another commenter replied.

“Nick and Sharon need to get between the sheets. I miss Sharon’s love scenes; she is an excellent actress,” another fan wrote.

Will the couple ever reunite on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Like many of The Young and the Restless couples, a reunion between Nick and Sharon is still possible. However, it may not happen anytime soon. Nick is still with Sally, and their relationship is more complicated with her pregnancy. Although Nick thinks he’s the father, there’s a chance Adam is the baby’s dad.

Nick and Adam’s feud over Sally will continue as her pregnancy progresses. There’s bound to be some paternity shenanigans, but the end result will have the baby being Adam’s and Sally reuniting with him. Nick will be heartbroken and seek comfort from Sharon.

While Sharon would love to dish out advice to her ex-husband, she’s busy getting back into the dating game. She’s grown close to her new pal, Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd), and sparks are flying. As Sharon and Chance’s romance heats up, it’ll spark jealousy from Nick, who’ll realize he wants Sharon.

Comments / 19

Cheryl Jackson
2d ago

I think Sharon and Nick should be together... And Adam and Sally should be together and have their baby... Adam and Sally deserve happiness like they never had before... Nick and Sally don't look good together... Adam and Sally have a connection of true love... Hopefully we'll get to see Them together... And I know Victor always trys to control his children's life, but I know Adam would not allow his dad to run over Sally...

Reply
3
Teresa Barillas
3d ago

I don't believe Sally's baby is Nick's.I think she will end up going back with Adam

Reply(1)
6
Althea Shoulders
3d ago

I don't because Sharon always backs out, I think she wants someone more exciting for her I feel like she thinks at least in her mind Nik is borrowing. So I say no let Sharon find someone new and as for Nick I think he wants a more exciting women I think he and Sharon wants excitment with other people I son't think if they did get back together it would not last.

Reply
3
