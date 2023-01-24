Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
Investopedia
Pfizer Facing Profit Drop After Record Year as COVID Vaccine Demand Fades
Drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) will see out the most lucrative year in its history with fourth-quarter results due early Tuesday and hope its 2023 guidance isn't too much of a letdown amid diminished demand for COVID-19 vaccines. The stock is down 14% this month versus a 2% decline for the S&P...
Investopedia
Hamptons Home Sales Fall to Lowest Since Collapse of Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers
Housing sales in the Hamptons, a second-home getaway for Wall Street workers at the eastern end of Long Island, fell to the fewest since the Great Recession after a dismal year for financial markets threatened to slash bankers' bonuses. Just 251 homes sold in the fourth quarter, down 53% from...
Investopedia
US Markets Rise on Earnings and GDP Growth
U.S. stock markets posted gains on Thursday, Jan. 26, boosted by positive GDP data and earnings reports. A favorable reaction to Tesla earnings contributed to a gain of nearly 1.8% for the Nasdaq, while the S&P 500 and the Dow also moved higher. Shares of IBM fell after it became...
Investopedia
Snap on Track for Fourth Straight Quarterly Loss as Revenue Growth Slows
Snap, a social media platform company, will likely report adjusted EPS of 10 cents for the fourth quarter, down from 22 cents in the prior-year quarter. Analysts expect Snap's revenue to be $1.3 billion, slightly higher than in the fourth quarter of 2021. Snap faces a persistent slowdown in spending...
Investopedia
Sherwin-Williams Shares Sink on Q4 Results and Outlook
Sherwin Williams (SHW) saw the biggest losses of any S&P 500 stock on Jan. 26 as the company warned about 2023 profit and sales. The move lower followed a mixed fourth quarter earnings report, with revenue coming in below expectations but profit beating forecasts. The company's CEO cited challenges including...
Investopedia
US Economy Grows More Than Expected, Soothing Recession Fears
The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, led by resilient consumer spending and a tight labor market, suggesting that the nation hasn’t entered a recession. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by an annualized 2.9%, exceeding estimates of 2.6%, although the pace lagged the third quarter’s...
Investopedia
January Rally Tempers Fear Among Individual Investors, but Caution Remains
Call it the January Effect, the realization that interest rate hikes may slow, a growing sense that inflation may truly be easing, or all of the above, but individual investors are less scared than they were in early December. According to Investopedia’s latest reader sentiment survey, nearly half of respondents say they are still playing it safe with their portfolios, but expectations for better returns in the stock market over the next six months have ticked higher. That said, nearly one third of respondents expect the S&P 500 to fall at least 5% over the next six months, while only 16% expect it to trade higher, and 11% expect it to be flat.
Investopedia
PCE Inflation Moderated in December
The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation fell to its lowest level in more than a year in December as prices for goods declined, and consumers cut back on spending. The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which leaves out volatile food and energy prices, was up 0.3% last month to an annual rate of 4.4%, the Commerce Department reported Friday. That was down from 4.7% in November and the lowest 12-month total since October 2021.
Investopedia
Spy, First U.S. ETF, Leads Industry it Started Even as Rivals Gain Ground
The first U.S. exchange-traded fund turned 30 this week, facing growing competition in the industry it leads. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has accumulated $375 billion in assets to put it at the pinnacle of a $9 trillion global industry that's reshaped the investing landscape -- even as rival funds from BlackRock and Vanguard gain ground.
