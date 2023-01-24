ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring your jars back to Weaver Street Market

 5 days ago
Bring back the jar for a $1.50 refund.

Downtown’s Weaver Street Market recently introduced a fun, eco-friendly initiative to reduce its carbon footprint .

Bring It Back Jars are as simple as they sound — choose groceries in
labeled glass jars and bring the containers back to the store for a $1.50 refund (similar to a milk bottle deposit ). Pro tip: Return your jars with their lids to the cashier.

Phase one offers dried fruits in 12- and 24-oz jars. The next phase will include nuts and a selection of other bulk items.

Not crazy about dried fruit ? Try this: Weaver Street allows shoppers to bring in their own containers to fill up with goodies like organic pistachios and
chocolate almonds at its bulk station — just bring the jar to a cashier to be weighed beforehand.

