ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta Daily Journal

Costco Quietly Solved a Big Problem (Amazon and Walmart Take Note)

By , Daniel Kline
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9v1Z_0kPbGgNB00

The warehouse club generally says very little aside from its quarterly earnings call, but its latest shared some surprising news.

Last year both Walmart ( WMT ) - Get Free Report and Target ( TGT ) - Get Free Report shared that changing consumer demand caused them all sorts of inventory problems. Basically, the covid pandemic made forecasting very difficult because past trends were not indicative of future demand.

In 2021, when American were soft quarantining in their homes, they bought big-ticket items like televisions and video game consoles. Basically, everyone was stuck in the house, so spending centered around making that experience as comfortable as possible.

That trend, however, ended when the world opened back up. This created a very unique situation in the summer of 2022 when Walmart and Target both publicly declared that they had warehouses full of the wrong merchandise for the holiday season.

To fix that, both chains heavily discounted certain items in the late-summer/early-fall period. That wasn't good news for either company's stock as short-term margins took a hit (but it was certainly a good move to build stronger customer relationships).

And while this problem almost certainly hit many major retailers, few, if any, were as public about it as Walmart and Target (likely to protect their stock prices heading into the holiday season). Costco ( COST ) - Get Free Report , it turns out, dealt with some of the same problems and took a fairly extreme step to solve them.

Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images

Costco Quietly Sold Off Big-Ticket Items

Because Costco has a heavy discount model, it's actually hard to know when discounts exceed the norm. CFO Richard Galanti made it clear, however, that the company did discount excess large inventory during the holiday season during his remarks in the warehouse club's first-quarter earnings call .

"If you've been online and saw some things we did during not just the week of Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday but we did some -- anywhere from $100 to $500 off on, I think, a $500 cash card if you bought $3,000 or more of these items," he said.

Galanti explained that this was about getting rid of some inventory for the same reasons Walmart and Target had to sell items off.

"And so, we're getting rid of some of the reason that 26% year-over-year inventory increase went to 10% was we got rid of some of the stuff that we -- some things that we had [in] deep freeze and some things that we had delayed shipping during the supply chain challenge. So, we did take some more markdowns than normal as you would expect, to help get rid of that. And hopefully, that's not a pressure point going forward. Certainly, I don't think it will be as much," he added.

Costco Builds Goodwill With Members

Galanti made it clear that Costco was not surprised by the weaker demand for big-ticket items.

"And we certainly understand that big-ticket discretionary things have shown a little weakness, in part, because of our strength from a year ago, and in part, it's got to be part of the economy," he said.

Selling off some of those items at a discount makes sense for a chain built around delivering value for members. He also noted that when one area weakens, Costco has other strengths that make up for it.

"And the good news is we have big chunks of our business that are fresh foods, food, and sundries, health and beauty aids, gas, all those types of things. And even other things like that are small, but travel has come back really strong from a really weak place a couple of years ago," he added.

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

52,000 TVs Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled for "Serious Hazards," Officials Warn

Slide 1 of 5: Watching television is one of life's simple pleasures. We all have shows we never want to miss, as well as our favorite movies to watch on demand. Whatever your viewing preferences, watching TV is a time to relax and unwind—not a time to worry about safety risks. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that 52,000 LG Electronics TVs have been recalled due to "serious hazards." Read on to find out which TVs are affected and what you should do if one is in your living room.READ THIS NEXT: 28,000 Ovens Sold at Lowe's and Home Depot Recalled After Reports of Carbon Monoxide Leaks.Read the original article on Best Life.
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
Dollar Deals

Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)

We're back at Costco, and in today I'm going to show you the newest products that have arrived at your favorite Costco location. I found a lot of new products, including new kitchenware, new organic food options, snacks, and much more, but keep in mind that these new arrivals may vary depending on your store location. Also, I want to know where you shop at Costco; please let me know in the comments section.
PennLive.com

Stamp prices increasing this weekend: How much will Forever stamps cost?

It’s going to cost more to send a letter starting Sunday. To cope with the rising cost of operations, the United States Postal Service is set to increase the cost of postage effective Jan. 22. Prices are going up about 4.2%, with first-class Forever stamp prices increasing by 3 cents from 60 cents to 63 cents.
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy