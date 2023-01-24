ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Watch: Kim Petras performs new single 'Brrr' on 'Late Night'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Petras took to the stage on Late Night with Seth Meyers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0daabb_0kPbGWUn00
Kim Petras performed her song "Brrr" and discussed her Grammy nomination on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

The 30-year-old singer performed her song "Brrr" for the first time on television during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Petras released a single and lyric video for "Brrr" last week. The song is expected to appear on her forthcoming third studio album.

Petras' most recent album, Turn Off the Light , was released in 2019. The singer is known for the singles "Heart to Break," "Unholy" with Sam Smith and "If Jesus Was a Rockstar."

In the interview , Petras recalled the moment when she learned she is nominated for her first Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Unholy" with Smith.

"My team yelled at me from downstairs and just, like, came into my room, and I was just getting ready and I was like, 'What?' And yeah, they were just like, 'You're nominated for a Grammy!' and we all started crying and jumping and doing the things you do," she said. "So yeah, it's crazy."

Petras also discussed how her and Smith's nomination is meaningful for representation of the LGBTQ community at the Grammys.

"I feel like gay clubs raised me, and pop music. No one loves pop music more than gay clubs, and honestly, I owe everything I have to the gays in Bushwick," she said. "I used to perform on tables in bars and whatever, and now I'm nominated for a Grammy."

The Grammys will take place Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Blackpink adds 6 Guinness World Record titles

K-pop girl group Blackpink has earned six new Guinness World Records titles with its second studio album "Born Pink" and member Lisa's flourishing solo career, its agency YG Entertainment said Friday.
UPI News

In photos: Oprah Winfrey, Nikole Hannah-Jones attend 'The 1619 Project' premiere in LA

Oprah Winfrey, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and more attended the premiere of Hulu documentary series "The 1619 Project" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on January, 26, 2023. The series, executive produced by Winfrey and Hannah-Jones, is based on Hannah-Jones' concept of the same name, which explores the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
525K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy