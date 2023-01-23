BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A driver was airlifted to New Hanover Medical Regional Center after a one-vehicle wreck on US 130 occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:22 p.m. According to troopers with State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling east of US 130 when it crossed over into the center line and ran off the road. The vehicle then overcorrected, ran off the right and struck a tree.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO