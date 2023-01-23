ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bald Head Island, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Commissioners discuss homelessness issue

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Homelessness in Wilmington has become a topic of discussion over the past few years, with many ready to see some changes regarding it. The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners discussed a number of topics at their Monday meeting. One of the biggest issues on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix

A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
LELAND, NC
The State Port Pilot

Southport Police Department searches for new home

Southport City Hall never was meant to be the permanent home for the Southport Police Department. Over the past several years, however, home is exactly what city hall has become to a police department that is starting to wear out its welcome. “It’s time for you guys to leave and...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Driver airlifted from one-vehicle wreck on US 130 after hitting a tree

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A driver was airlifted to New Hanover Medical Regional Center after a one-vehicle wreck on US 130 occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:22 p.m. According to troopers with State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling east of US 130 when it crossed over into the center line and ran off the road. The vehicle then overcorrected, ran off the right and struck a tree.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31. The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19.
WILMINGTON, NC
YAHOO!

Facing DUI charge in South Carolina, Brunswick County deputy suspended

A deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office was arrested early Monday morning in North Myrtle Beach. According to online booking records, 58-year-old James Richey Geiger was booked into the Horry County Detention Center shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. He was arrested by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and charged with driving under the influence.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning. According to Trooper Shepherd, the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling on Tobermory Road failed to yield for a Sonoma pickup truck traveling on N.C. 87. The 18-wheeler then left the scene.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WATCH: Opera-singing Parrot living at Skywatch Bird Rescue

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A recent addition to the Skywatch Bird Rescue in New Hanover County spends her days serenading staff. The organization says Cici is a Parrot who sometimes sings Happy Birthday (over and over), while other days she likes to sing Opera. Cici’s owner made retirement...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island Police recover body of missing person in marsh area

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department has recovered the body of a missing person. Police say the family of 25-year-old Hannah Nazzaro asked for assistance locating her after she went missing last week. Officers worked with the family and performed several searches in areas where...
OAK ISLAND, NC

