WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Commissioners discuss homelessness issue
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Homelessness in Wilmington has become a topic of discussion over the past few years, with many ready to see some changes regarding it. The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners discussed a number of topics at their Monday meeting. One of the biggest issues on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
WECT
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.
WilmingtonBiz
Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix
A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
The State Port Pilot
Southport Police Department searches for new home
Southport City Hall never was meant to be the permanent home for the Southport Police Department. Over the past several years, however, home is exactly what city hall has become to a police department that is starting to wear out its welcome. “It’s time for you guys to leave and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington business sees several overdose and drug related incidents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Recently, there’s been an uptick in drug overdoses in the City of Wilmington. “From what I see where I work, it’s not good. It’s not good,” said Rona Barnes, Employee of the Family Fare convenience store on Market Street in Wilmington. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former sergeant files lawsuit, claims he was terminated from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office over race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former sergeant is suing the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, former Sheriff Jody Greene, and current Sheriff Bill Rogers. Melvin Campbell is claiming Jody Greene fired him in January 2019 because of his race. According to the lawsuit filed in federal court, shortly...
WECT
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide involving a student at South Columbus High School which took place Monday afternoon in the Tabor City area. A Columbus County Schools representative confirmed that the victim was a senior at South Columbus High School....
WECT
Driver airlifted from one-vehicle wreck on US 130 after hitting a tree
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A driver was airlifted to New Hanover Medical Regional Center after a one-vehicle wreck on US 130 occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:22 p.m. According to troopers with State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling east of US 130 when it crossed over into the center line and ran off the road. The vehicle then overcorrected, ran off the right and struck a tree.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
South Columbus High School senior determined to be victim of Tabor City homicide
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An 18-year-old victim of a recent homicide in Columbus County was a South Columbus High School student. The victim was a senior at the school, according to officials. The homicide took place Monday afternoon on Old Dothan Road in Tabor City. Officers haven’t yet...
foxwilmington.com
Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31. The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19.
WECT
Southport Fire Department removes drive thru overhang after accident causes structural damage
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Fire Department responded to a call at the KFC and Taco Bell Saturday afternoon after an accident caused structural damage to the building. Thankfully there were no injuries in this incident. Due to safety concerns, crews removed the overhang in the drive thru, which...
WECT
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Newly obtained warrants show the Myrtle Beach man charged with the kidnapping and murder of a North Carolina woman was taken into custody due to a welfare check. According to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, Myrtle Beach police officers were called to Culbertson...
YAHOO!
Facing DUI charge in South Carolina, Brunswick County deputy suspended
A deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office was arrested early Monday morning in North Myrtle Beach. According to online booking records, 58-year-old James Richey Geiger was booked into the Horry County Detention Center shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. He was arrested by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and charged with driving under the influence.
WECT
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning. According to Trooper Shepherd, the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling on Tobermory Road failed to yield for a Sonoma pickup truck traveling on N.C. 87. The 18-wheeler then left the scene.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Opera-singing Parrot living at Skywatch Bird Rescue
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A recent addition to the Skywatch Bird Rescue in New Hanover County spends her days serenading staff. The organization says Cici is a Parrot who sometimes sings Happy Birthday (over and over), while other days she likes to sing Opera. Cici’s owner made retirement...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s assistance in identifying suspect
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have obtained checks and cashed them using fake identification cards. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lowrance at (910) 253-2915 or call...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide of 18-year-old
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent homicide. The incident took place on Old Dothan Road in Tabor City around 12:50 p.m. Monday. According to a report, an 18-year-old male was killed, with the weapon being listed as a handgun. No...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Police recover body of missing person in marsh area
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department has recovered the body of a missing person. Police say the family of 25-year-old Hannah Nazzaro asked for assistance locating her after she went missing last week. Officers worked with the family and performed several searches in areas where...
