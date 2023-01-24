Read full article on original website
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Archambeau is ‘back’ to help create plan for paper-mill site
For 19 years, until July 2019, Anita Archambeau worked for the City of Sartell as community development director and assistant city administrator, and now she’ll work for the city again, this time as a consultant. Archambeau will create a “Mill Property Master Plan and Redevelopment Strategy” for the former...
City council makes appointments for 2023
The Sartell Council has approved committee, commission and board appointments for 2023, including the naming of council member Tim Elness to become acting mayor if and when current Mayor Ryan Fitzthum cannot be present at a council meeting. The following are the appointments for 2023:. Sartell Planning Commission: Three new...
2 deputies struck by gunfire in Winsted identified
WINSTED, Minn. -- Authorities have identified the two deputies who were struck by gunfire when they tried to serve someone an arrest warrant earlier this week. The shootings allegedly happened in Winsted Monday morning. Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz had responded to a residence on Pheasant Run at about 11:30 a.m. that day.Investigators say the two were fired upon after they entered the premises; they then retreated and were taken to an area hospital, where they were treated and released.In the meantime, police waited for hours outside a residence they believed the suspect to be inside. After hours of no response, police used a robot to go inside the house and found him dead. That person's identity has yet to be released.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is in charge of investigating the incident.
Legal Notices – January 25, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
Big Drug Bust in Waite Park Thursday
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Another big fentanyl bust in Waite Park led to the arrest of three men. Thursday, officers from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force intercepted a mailed package containing over 2,300 fentanyl pills headed for an address on the 800 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park.
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Sartell apartment fire victims identified; possible murder-suicide
SARTELL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following an investigation into an apartment fire in Sartell, Minnesota, authorities have released the names of the adult male and infant victims. According to police, on Jan. 19 fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on the 300 block of 11th Avenue East shortly after 8 p.m.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
How one man's passion turned into a snowmobile museum in Isle
ISLE, Minn. -- Winters in our state mean lots of snowmobiling. And with that comes lots of memories.In the Northstar State, there are thousands of miles of snowmobile trails running every which way. And it's a safe bet that Les Pinz has been on most of them."You always remember your first snowmobile, your first car, your first love," said Pinz.For Pinz, that love began in the late '60s. He and his family opened a dealership to sell Scorpion snowmobiles and other brands."They were just like a Model-T back then. The parts fell off. You towed them home half the time,"...
Ceviche Seafood House Brings a Taste of Peru to Plymouth
It may be the middle of winter, but at Ceviche Seafood House in Plymouth, the goal of owner Cindy Xu is for customers to feel like they’re in the Peruvian Amazon. “I want people to walk in feeling like they’re in South America,” said Xu. “I traveled all around the world, and Peru is the only place I find that I love everything they have.”
