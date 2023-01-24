ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Polygon Whale Gains Eye-Popping 6,090% In 3 Years As Token Soars Ahead Of zkEVM Upgrade

A pseudonymous Twitter account has revealed that a single-wallet address has seen significant gains with Polygon MATIC/USD. What Happened: A Polygon whale earned 6,090% gains over a 3-year period with its MATIC holdings. According to on-chain data, the whale received 4 million MATIC tokens from crypto exchange Binance for around $84,000 or just over 2 cents per token. Just two days ago, the wallet sold its MATIC holdings for a whopping $5.2 million worth of stablecoins.
EnCap and Double Eagle Announce Equity Upsize to $2.3 Billion in Commitments and Establishment of RBL Facility

-- Well Positioned to Capitalize on Top-Tier Opportunities and Accelerate Growth -- EnCap Investments L.P.("EnCap"), Double Eagle Energy Holdings IV, LLC ("Double Eagle"), and Tumbleweed Royalty IV, LLC ("Tumbleweed") announced the successful equity commitment upsize and establishment of their RBL facility. The expansion of capital will provide for acceleration of Double Eagle's core strategy of acquiring and developing top-tier, accretive drilling opportunities in the Permian Basin.
Bitcoin On Track For Best January Since 2013 — Ethereum May Soon Catch Up

Bitcoin BTC/USD has been having a strong start to the year and is on track to have its best January since 2013, according to statistics. As we entered the new year, the value of Bitcoin was around $16,500, but in a matter of about four weeks, it has already risen to over $23,500, resulting in a return on investment of about 41%.
Hexagon Agility launches next generation Mobile Pipeline® modules with deliveries to Certarus

28 January 2023: As previously disclosed, Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 with Certarus, a leading full-service provider of bulk gas transport, to supply newly designed TITAN 450 Mobile Pipeline® modules. Hexagon Agility's TITAN 450 modules represent the next generation of gas distribution modules and will be used to transport compressed and renewable natural gas (CNG/RNG) throughout North America.
Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Falls More Than 6% In 24 hours

Axie Infinity's AXS/USD price has decreased 6.22% over the past 24 hours to $11.33. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 34.0%, moving from $8.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Alphabet, Chevron And Why Trillions Of Shiba Inu Tokens May Be Burned

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The bullish mood that kicked off 2023 on Wall Street continued this week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the markets higher. The S&P 500 climbed 2.47%, the Dow Industrials gained 1.81%, and the Nasdaq finished the week 4.32% higher.
This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $126,546 in ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #2421 just sold for 79.00 ETH ETH/USD ($126,546 USD). The value of...
