People Science Raises $5.3M For Evolution Of Therapeutic Alternatives: Psychedelics & Cannabis
Private biopharma company People Science raised $5.3 million in its second seed round, which was led by Acre Venture Partners and followed by Bluestein Ventures, THIA Ventures and FORM Life Ventures. The company, which now has a total $8.5 million of seed funding, will use the latest capital to support...
Theriva Biologics, Research Frontiers And 1 Other Penny Stock Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by 200 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Is Apple Stock Headed To $250? Why Gene Munster Says 'One Of The World's Greatest Companies' Is Poised To Double
Apple Inc AAPL was the last to feel the effects of the tech wreck. The stock fell out of the $2 trillion club to start the year, but one analyst saw a resurgence on the horizon. "This should be a $250 stock," Loup Funds' Gene Munster said Wednesday (Jan. 4)...
3 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred To Mysterious Wallet After Kusama Confirms Massive Burn Ahead Of Shibarium Launch
Over 3 trillion of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth $34.2 million was moved to an unknown wallet late on Thursday. What Happened: This comes just hours later SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed in a discord channel that one goal of Shibairum is to burn trillions of SHIB. Shibarium is a layer-...
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Puts Crypto Above 'Baby Boomer Game' For Wealth Building: 'Trading...Rarely Works'
Raoul Pal, a former Goldman Sachs executive, said that cryptocurrency with a $1 trillion market cap is only 1/200th the size of the global equity market, yet it presents one of the best chances for a young person to make any future wealth. What Happened: Pal told his 992,000 Twitter...
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla
Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
Dogecoin Founder Mocks Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin To Reach $1.3M By December: 'He Did The Math'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst is bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD, predicting it should reach a stark target of $1.3 million by December. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 670,000 followers on Twitter, “I got to this number by using the January gain average of 42% monthly.”. The analyst added: “will be...
Polygon Whale Gains Eye-Popping 6,090% In 3 Years As Token Soars Ahead Of zkEVM Upgrade
A pseudonymous Twitter account has revealed that a single-wallet address has seen significant gains with Polygon MATIC/USD. What Happened: A Polygon whale earned 6,090% gains over a 3-year period with its MATIC holdings. According to on-chain data, the whale received 4 million MATIC tokens from crypto exchange Binance for around $84,000 or just over 2 cents per token. Just two days ago, the wallet sold its MATIC holdings for a whopping $5.2 million worth of stablecoins.
Meta Dumped, Nvidia Boosted — Here's How Baillie Gifford Adjusted Its Tesla Holdings Amid EV Stock's 53.6% Plunge In Q4
Independently-run global asset manager Baillie Gifford trimmed its Tesla Inc. TSLA stake in the fourth quarter amid the pullback in the stock, according to a recent 13-F filing by the company. What Happened: U.K.-headquartered Baillie Gifford held 26.81 million shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, down...
EnCap and Double Eagle Announce Equity Upsize to $2.3 Billion in Commitments and Establishment of RBL Facility
-- Well Positioned to Capitalize on Top-Tier Opportunities and Accelerate Growth -- EnCap Investments L.P.("EnCap"), Double Eagle Energy Holdings IV, LLC ("Double Eagle"), and Tumbleweed Royalty IV, LLC ("Tumbleweed") announced the successful equity commitment upsize and establishment of their RBL facility. The expansion of capital will provide for acceleration of Double Eagle's core strategy of acquiring and developing top-tier, accretive drilling opportunities in the Permian Basin.
Can Market Sustain Upward Momentum In Tech-Heavy Earnings Week? Apple, Amazon, AMD, Alphabet, Ford Among Key Quarterly Reports To Watch
With a full week of earnings behind us, it’s time to take stock of the fourth-quarter reporting season so far. Overall, the news flow has been mixed, although tech earnings have grossly disappointed. Some of the big tech names that fell short are Intel Corp. INTC and Texas Instruments,...
Bitcoin On Track For Best January Since 2013 — Ethereum May Soon Catch Up
Bitcoin BTC/USD has been having a strong start to the year and is on track to have its best January since 2013, according to statistics. As we entered the new year, the value of Bitcoin was around $16,500, but in a matter of about four weeks, it has already risen to over $23,500, resulting in a return on investment of about 41%.
Bullish On Semiconductor Stocks? Trading Stratagies For This 3X Leveraged ETF (SOXL)
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares SOXL was trading down Friday, consolidating a recent rise, which saw the ETF surge almost 70% since Dec. 28. The semiconductor sector suffered a steep most of last year, which caused SOXL to plummet almost 90% in 2022. SOXL’s recent reversal — paired with...
Hexagon Agility launches next generation Mobile Pipeline® modules with deliveries to Certarus
28 January 2023: As previously disclosed, Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 with Certarus, a leading full-service provider of bulk gas transport, to supply newly designed TITAN 450 Mobile Pipeline® modules. Hexagon Agility's TITAN 450 modules represent the next generation of gas distribution modules and will be used to transport compressed and renewable natural gas (CNG/RNG) throughout North America.
Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Falls More Than 6% In 24 hours
Axie Infinity's AXS/USD price has decreased 6.22% over the past 24 hours to $11.33. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 34.0%, moving from $8.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Alphabet, Chevron And Why Trillions Of Shiba Inu Tokens May Be Burned
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The bullish mood that kicked off 2023 on Wall Street continued this week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the markets higher. The S&P 500 climbed 2.47%, the Dow Industrials gained 1.81%, and the Nasdaq finished the week 4.32% higher.
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Lag The General Market, But Is A Weekend Surge In The Cards?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading slightly higher during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, lagging the general market, which saw the S&P 500 popping up about 0.6% with many tech stocks rocketing higher following Tesla's positive earnings print. The crypto sector had become detached from the general market recently, with Bitcoin, Ethereum...
This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $126,546 in ETH
CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #2421 just sold for 79.00 ETH ETH/USD ($126,546 USD). The value of...
