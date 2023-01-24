ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tourcounsel.com

Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia

Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
EAST POINT, GA
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta area

Great news for burger lovers in Atlanta today with the opening of a second location of the popular burger chain Whataburger in the Atlanta area. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1950 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states, as well as thousands of total fans.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

The Best Dishes Eater Atlanta Ate in January 2023

Eater Atlanta’s editor and contributors spend every week dining out at multiple restaurants and pop-ups in search of the next great bite or cocktail. Some meals and drinks are definitely better than others and deserve a shoutout. Below are the best dishes Eater’s editor ate in January. I...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta

Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Egg prices are just too dang high | How it impacts Waffle House

ATLANTA — The price of eggs keeps going up and up - in December, the cost for a carton of one dozen eggs was 138% more expensive than it was a year ago. That hurts when you're at the grocery store looking to buy one carton for your family - imagine if you buy hundreds of millions of eggs. Norcross-based Waffle House is certainly feeling the sting.
ATLANTA, GA
Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date

The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta reacts to Memphis beating death video of Tyre Nichols

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: 11Alive gathered a diverse group of journalists across the newsroom to view the video, including our own Ron Jones, a former police sergeant. We are not airing the full video and are choosing to use only the portions which add context to encounter. Anyone who wants to see the video can find it here. Read 11Alive's full editor's note about the video release here.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Dallas, Texas on Sunday morning, according to Dallas police officials. Officials say police responded to reports of a man banging on doors on the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around...
DALLAS, TX
Polk Today

Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday

A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […] The post Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA

