New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
tourcounsel.com
Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia
Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta area
Great news for burger lovers in Atlanta today with the opening of a second location of the popular burger chain Whataburger in the Atlanta area. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1950 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states, as well as thousands of total fans.
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
New Whataburger location in metro Atlanta opens this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The popular burger chain Whataburger will open its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with dining room set to open in a few weeks.
DeKalb County animal shelter continues push for adoptions as euthanasia deadline approaches
The LifeLine Animal Project provided an update this week as efforts to find homes for at least 150 dogs in DeKalb County continue. On Jan. 24th, LifeLine said 150 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter needed to find homes in the next seven days, or they would have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
Eater
The Best Dishes Eater Atlanta Ate in January 2023
Eater Atlanta’s editor and contributors spend every week dining out at multiple restaurants and pop-ups in search of the next great bite or cocktail. Some meals and drinks are definitely better than others and deserve a shoutout. Below are the best dishes Eater’s editor ate in January. I...
3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta
Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Atlanta sent a letter to city employees on Friday afternoon related to the release of the Tyre Nichols video in Memphis, Tennessee. In the letter, the mayor says that he knows that videos like the one that will be released can...
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
'Shelter in place' issued for parts of Clayton County, armed subject on loose
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been issued for residents in part of Clayton County Friday due to an "armed subject." The Clayton County Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. Specifically, the shelter in place is for the area of Arbor Place, Southlake...
Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes as new Whataburger opens in metro Atlanta this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are warning of traffic delays before the popular burger chain Whataburger opens its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with the dining room set to open in a few weeks.
WXIA 11 Alive
Egg prices are just too dang high | How it impacts Waffle House
ATLANTA — The price of eggs keeps going up and up - in December, the cost for a carton of one dozen eggs was 138% more expensive than it was a year ago. That hurts when you're at the grocery store looking to buy one carton for your family - imagine if you buy hundreds of millions of eggs. Norcross-based Waffle House is certainly feeling the sting.
Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date
The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
Police: Boyfriend playing with gun shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta
A man was allegedly playing with a gun in a Castleberry Hill apartment breezeway when it went off, killing his girlfriend, according to authorities.
Atlanta reacts to Memphis beating death video of Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Editor's Note: 11Alive gathered a diverse group of journalists across the newsroom to view the video, including our own Ron Jones, a former police sergeant. We are not airing the full video and are choosing to use only the portions which add context to encounter. Anyone who wants to see the video can find it here. Read 11Alive's full editor's note about the video release here.
Man shot and killed in front of downtown Atlanta restaurant, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed, officials say in downtown Atlanta Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said around 8:20 a.m., officers received reports of a person who was shot at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street. When officers arrived,...
Decatur police: Nine puppies found abandoned overnight in dog park
DECATUR, Ga. — Several puppies are looking for the ‘paw’fect home after authorities say they were left to fend for themselves in a dog park in Decatur. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Decatur Police Department says nine furry friends were left...
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Dallas, Texas on Sunday morning, according to Dallas police officials. Officials say police responded to reports of a man banging on doors on the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around...
Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday
A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […] The post Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday appeared first on Polk Today.
