Read full article on original website
Related
lakotaonline.com
New Lakota Central as Personalized as It Comes
Personalized learning, in its truest form, is best modeled at Lakota Central. Technically the district’s newest high school, it is officially recognized as a virtual school by the Ohio Department of Education. In reality, it merges the concepts and resources of three former Lakota programs - the Academy, the Virtual Learning Option (VLO) and the work study experience formerly known as ACCESS - all under one roof.
lakotaonline.com
A Tale of Personalized Learning
What do you know about the writing style of Charles Dickens?. Beth Lange’s honors English students at West Freshman would immediately tell you that Dickens uses coincidence, cliffhangers, symbolic names, metaphors and similes in his writing. Just to name a few. When introducing the novel “A Tale of Two...
Comments / 0