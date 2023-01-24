Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Comments / 0