cbs19news
Prison sentence for Orange County man accused of abduction on Grounds
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Orange County has been sentenced to prison on a charge associated with an incident at the University of Virginia. Larry Allen Young, Jr. entered an Alford plea in Albemarle County court on Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended.
cbs19news
UPDATE: Hit-and-run driver caught following police chase
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified a man who may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Madison County. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of South Seminole Trail. A Chevrolet Silverado heading south...
cbs19news
CPD, ACPD, UPD release statement on video of Nichols beating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area law enforcement agencies are reacting to a video from Memphis showing police officers beating a man following a traffic stop. On Friday, the video was released of five police officers beating Tyre Nichols in an incident that occurred on Jan. 7. Nichols died of his injuries on Jan. 10.
cbs19news
CPD holds Walk-and-Talk on Hardy Drive
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis took to the streets Thursday to talk to those living in neighborhoods hit hard by gun violence. Kochis and some officers spoke to community members on Hardy Drive to hear about their concerns and what they want to see from...
cbs19news
Animal shelter reacts to letter to its board
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is reacting to recent news regarding leadership and animal care issues at the shelter. Dozens of former employees and volunteers have been writing and posting letters on problems they see at the shelter, such as a hostile work environment and poor animal care.
cbs19news
Group of protesters gather outside CASPCA amid allegations
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "Shocked" and "caught off guard” are the words CEO Angie Gunter used to describe the allegations against her and the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. "I have been caught off guard by this and simply, it's hurtful," she said in an exclusive interview. "I've been taken...
cbs19news
BRHD reporting rise in rabies cases among pets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Health District is alerting pet owners to a rise in the number of rabies cases. According to the district, there has been a significant increase in cases this winter, particularly among household dogs and cats. BRHD says many of the cases are...
cbs19news
Animal Care Manager at CASPCA resigns over leadership concerns
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Employees are beginning to leave the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. It comes as both current and former workers have raised concerns to the shelter's Board of Directors, citing major issues with leadership. The SPCA's Animal Care Manager is the latest to resign as confirmed by the...
cbs19news
Louisa County's asynchronous day gives back to community
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Instead of taking the day off from school, Louisa County Public Schools students came together to package meals for the Local Resource Council. A day like this is a part of Louisa County’s asynchronous day program, where students volunteer at various places across the...
cbs19news
Our Lady of Peace in Charlottesville had some furry friend visitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Our Lady of Peace in Charlottesville had some very loveable visitors on Friday. The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA brought some furry friends, and Our Lady of Peace residents got to meet them and give them extra hugs and kisses. "I think it’s just a well-needed moment for...
cbs19news
New announced candidacy for 54th District House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates in representing the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, where he announced his candidacy. He sees a need for change in the...
cbs19news
Bringing clear vision to Charlottesville students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Richmond-based charity is helping students see clearly. Conexus says one in four children has a vision problem that impacts their ability to learn, but their families may not be able to afford the glasses they need. The organization has a mobile unit that is...
cbs19news
STEM competition for students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A day of STEM competition was held at Charlottesville High School. They hosted the Virginia state Science Olympia regional tournament. Students from across Virginia are given the opportunity to showcase their inventions and compete against other brilliant students, to see whose project held up the best.
cbs19news
Buford Middle School has success with STEM program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nearly a decade ago, Buford Middle School and the University of Virginia applied for a large grant to get a STEM program off the ground. Now 10 years later, this program is nearly ready to go to other schools. Buford Middle School is making a...
cbs19news
UVA punches ticket to ITA National Team Indoor Championship
Charlottesville, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The No. 8 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-1 victory against South Carolina to punch their ticket to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. The match began with a tight doubles point in which all three courts went to tiebreakers. Both Julia Adams...
cbs19news
Grant funding for new Family Self-Sufficiency program at CRHA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is getting federal funding through a new program to help families reach self-sufficiency. According to a release, CRHA has been awarded more than $116,700 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Family Self-Sufficiency program will help...
cbs19news
New head of school at Field School of Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Field School of Charlottesville's Board of Trustiest has announced their recent appointment of the next Head of School. Vito "Bo" Perriello, III is a Charlottesville native and will serve as the third head of school since its founding in 2007. Perriello is a lifelong...
cbs19news
Grants aim to enhance student learning experiences
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson Trust gave programs and projects at the University of Virginia nearly $1.4 million, in the hope of enhancing learning experiences for students. Some of the programs are already underway, such as a teaching program at Buford Middle School that introduces students to STEM...
cbs19news
Seeking applications for energy efficiency upgrade grants
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area small and minority-owned businesses are invited to apply for funding to help them make energy efficiency upgrades. The Community Climate Collaborative is working with the Community Investment Collaborative on the Energy Efficiency Grants program. These grants can be used for upgrades to appliances, lighting,...
cbs19news
Gardner, Franklin lead No. 7 Virginia past BC, 76-57
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner scored 18 points each and No. 7 Virginia used a big first-half run to take control in a 76-57 win over Boston College on Saturday, the Cavaliers’ sixth straight victory. The Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 18-15...
