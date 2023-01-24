Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Fire crews quickly respond to kitchen fire in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. — The Cortlandville and Homer Fire Departments responded to a reported kitchen fire in a single-story home on Route 13, across from Mr. Tire in Cortland, the fire department said. Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the structure, the department said. Firefighters made entry and...
rewind1077.com
Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
Savona store partially collapses in serious fire
SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a serious fire at a thrift store in Savona Tuesday afternoon. Reports of a fire at Hillview Acres flea market on Rt. 226 first came into 18 News around 2:00 p.m. on January 24. Photos from a reporter on the scene showed serious damage to the building and […]
One Family Owned Restaurant Will Sadly Soon Be No More in Downtown Utica
The dreams of running a successful business have come to an end for one Central New York family. After a long-fought battle, they've made the difficult decision to close. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop that first opened in Clinton before moving to Bagg's Square in Utica, will soon be no more.
wxhc.com
NY Department of Health Reminding Homeowners to Test for Radon
The New York Department of Health is reminding all New Yorkers to test their homes for radon during National Radon Action Month. Testing for radon is considered extremely important as radon is invisible, odorless, and tasteless radioactive naturally occurring gas. “Being unable to see, taste, or smell radon does not...
ithaca.com
Bed bug infestation at INHS-owned 210 Hancock St.
Big bad bed bugs have infiltrated an Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) owned property at 210 Hancock St. in Ithaca, says a building resident that wishes to remain anonymous. The building at 210 Hancock St. is largely Section 8 subsidized housing, and dealt with a previous bed bug infestation in...
Binghamton Police Investigating Death of East Side Resident
Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Binghamton resident. Police officers were sent to a home at 3 Whiting Street on the city's East Side shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Detective Captain Cory Minor said a death investigation is underway. He declined to release the name...
13 WHAM
Sodus woman accused of threatening to blow up homes to prompt faster police response
Sodus, N.Y. — A Wayne County woman allegedly called 911 and threatened to blow up houses in order to get a faster police response. Deputies were at Christina McCloud-Evans' home Tuesday afternoon to make a warrant arrest on someone else who lived at the home on West Main Street.
wxhc.com
Cortland County Jr Fair 2023 Dates Announced
The Cortland County Jr. Fair has announced the dates for this year’s fair. The fair will be held on July 4th through the 8th. Featuring midway rides, games, food, music, fireworks, vendors, and livestock shows with plenty of free parking. Additional details on events for the fair will be...
Dinner at Laci’s shocked our wallets, but not our taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As I sat eating my dinner at Laci’s, a quote from the opening scene of “10 Things I Hate About You” popped into my head: “I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?”
cnycentral.com
Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
wxhc.com
Chronicaling Homer With Kim Hubbard
Kim Hubbard was our guest on this morning’s Meet Cortland County. He’s leading a YouTube Series called “Homer Restoration: Homer Cultural Center. This is the first of many episodes chronicling the restoration of the (former) Calvary Episcopal “Little White Church” on the Village Green in Homer, NY.
WHEC TV-10
Deputies: Four teens found riding in stolen Kia amid spike in car thefts
RUSH, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens for riding in a stolen Kia car on Wednesday morning. This comes amid concerns that young people are stealing Kia and Hyundai cars because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Rochester Police reported on Tuesday that nearly 70% of the 169 cars reported stolen this year were either a Kia or Hyundai. On Kia owner in the city said someone has tried to steal his Kia three times since Christmas.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
Delta Sonic with unusual look and 3 dozen fuel pumps proposed for busy Onondaga County corridor
Clay, N.Y. -- Delta Sonic has proposed building a large car wash, gas station and convenience store featuring a new “greenhouse” design in the fast-growing Route 31 retail corridor in Clay. The Buffalo-based company has asked the town to rezone 10.3 acres of land along Route 31 to...
Syracuse woman faces robbery, burglary charges after incidents at Tops supermarket
Manlius, N.Y. - A 29-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested and charged with burglary and robbery in connection with incidents at the Tops supermarket in the village of Manlius, police said. Manlius police said officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Tops...
WKTV
Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
Syracuse police officers shot at near Skiddy Park, no injuries reported
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three Syracuse police officers were shot at near Skiddy Park Tuesday; no injuries were reported. At 3:36 p.m., the officers were in the area of Oswego and Fabius streets when they reported shots were fired at them, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Central NY man accused of raping unconscious person at motel, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A Fulton, Oswego County, man was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape, state troopers said. Dominic D. Diaz, 21, was accused of raping an unconscious female victim in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel on Route 11 in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
Comments / 0