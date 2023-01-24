ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

cnycentral.com

Fire crews quickly respond to kitchen fire in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. — The Cortlandville and Homer Fire Departments responded to a reported kitchen fire in a single-story home on Route 13, across from Mr. Tire in Cortland, the fire department said. Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the structure, the department said. Firefighters made entry and...
CORTLAND, NY
rewind1077.com

Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
HOMER, NY
WETM 18 News

Savona store partially collapses in serious fire

SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a serious fire at a thrift store in Savona Tuesday afternoon. Reports of a fire at Hillview Acres flea market on Rt. 226 first came into 18 News around 2:00 p.m. on January 24. Photos from a reporter on the scene showed serious damage to the building and […]
SAVONA, NY
wxhc.com

NY Department of Health Reminding Homeowners to Test for Radon

The New York Department of Health is reminding all New Yorkers to test their homes for radon during National Radon Action Month. Testing for radon is considered extremely important as radon is invisible, odorless, and tasteless radioactive naturally occurring gas. “Being unable to see, taste, or smell radon does not...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Bed bug infestation at INHS-owned 210 Hancock St.

Big bad bed bugs have infiltrated an Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) owned property at 210 Hancock St. in Ithaca, says a building resident that wishes to remain anonymous. The building at 210 Hancock St. is largely Section 8 subsidized housing, and dealt with a previous bed bug infestation in...
wxhc.com

Cortland County Jr Fair 2023 Dates Announced

The Cortland County Jr. Fair has announced the dates for this year’s fair. The fair will be held on July 4th through the 8th. Featuring midway rides, games, food, music, fireworks, vendors, and livestock shows with plenty of free parking. Additional details on events for the fair will be...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Chronicaling Homer With Kim Hubbard

Kim Hubbard was our guest on this morning’s Meet Cortland County. He’s leading a YouTube Series called “Homer Restoration: Homer Cultural Center. This is the first of many episodes chronicling the restoration of the (former) Calvary Episcopal “Little White Church” on the Village Green in Homer, NY.
HOMER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies: Four teens found riding in stolen Kia amid spike in car thefts

RUSH, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens for riding in a stolen Kia car on Wednesday morning. This comes amid concerns that young people are stealing Kia and Hyundai cars because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Rochester Police reported on Tuesday that nearly 70% of the 169 cars reported stolen this year were either a Kia or Hyundai. On Kia owner in the city said someone has tried to steal his Kia three times since Christmas.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
UTICA, NY

