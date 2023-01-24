TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill recently filed in the Florida Senate seeks to penalize drivers who “continuously” travel in the left-hand lane without the intent to pass. According to the bill, filed by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-Fort Myers) on Tuesday, vehicles would be prohibited from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways,” namely roads, streets, and highways with two or more lanes and a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO