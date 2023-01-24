ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infant rescued in Ohio Amber Alert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert search in Ohio last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house in Columbus, according to a department spokesperson. Ky’air was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.
Florida bill would ban driving in the left lane ‘continuously’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill recently filed in the Florida Senate seeks to penalize drivers who “continuously” travel in the left-hand lane without the intent to pass. According to the bill, filed by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-Fort Myers) on Tuesday, vehicles would be prohibited from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways,” namely roads, streets, and highways with two or more lanes and a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph.
Pritzker has bill to ease path for name changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A bill sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker would lift restrictions on Illinois residents who can’t change their names because of past crimes. Supporters say the legislation would especially help people who are transgender or have been victims of human trafficking. “We were really focused...
St. Louis County, MO monthly unemployment update

Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in St. Louis County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. County and metro unemployment rates are as of November 2022. St. Louis County had a 2.3% unemployment rate in November 2022, holding steady from a month ago. Missouri reported a...
Police: Jennings man missing nearly a week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Jennings man who went missing last week is believed to be in University City, St. Louis County police said Sunday. According to county police spokesperson, a missing person’s report was filed for Djibril Diop on Jan. 23. He was last seen in the 3000 block of Meadowlark Avenue.
Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system

The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready to take their place.
Colorado bear takes 400 ‘selfies’ on trail camera

(NewsNation) — A Colorado bear has stepped into the spotlight after taking hundreds of “selfies” on a park ranger’s observational camera. The apparent photo shoot took place on one of nine motion-detecting cameras in the Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) system, which spans 46,000 acres.
The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
Is it legal to drive with snow on your car in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Drivers in Illinois are no strangers to snow, but are you legally required to clean snow off your car and windshield before driving?. According to Illinois state law, drivers are not legally allowed to drive is they have snow, ice, moisture, or other materials blocking their windows or mirrors, or anything that obstructs their view.
What is ‘thundersnow’? Weather phenomenon explained

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — Several Hoosiers reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling earlier this week during a winter storm. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties, though it was reported elsewhere. The NWS described the occurrence as “something unusual,”...
