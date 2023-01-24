Read full article on original website
Man at large since January 20 turns himself in, $150,000 cash-only bond
A north St. Louis County man facing a child sex crime charge remained behind bars Sunday morning after surrendering to police.
True crime: Missouri man’s double life ends in murder
MONROE COUNTY, MO. — A Missouri man’s affair ended with the death of his fiancée. The trial was carried by Court TV and the story is now the subject of several true-crime features. ABC’s 20/20 featured a Missouri true crime case in January 2022. The full episode...
Infant rescued in Ohio Amber Alert has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert search in Ohio last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house in Columbus, according to a department spokesperson. Ky’air was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting.
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on gun policies in Missouri, other states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S. But rather than provoking a unified response from elected officials, each additional shooting seems to be widening the political divide on gun policy among states. “It’s wash, rinse and repeat...
Florida bill would ban driving in the left lane ‘continuously’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill recently filed in the Florida Senate seeks to penalize drivers who “continuously” travel in the left-hand lane without the intent to pass. According to the bill, filed by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-Fort Myers) on Tuesday, vehicles would be prohibited from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways,” namely roads, streets, and highways with two or more lanes and a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph.
Pritzker has bill to ease path for name changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A bill sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker would lift restrictions on Illinois residents who can’t change their names because of past crimes. Supporters say the legislation would especially help people who are transgender or have been victims of human trafficking. “We were really focused...
Ohio Dollar General stores temporarily shut down amid overcharging lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees, the company’s corporate office, and the state’s attorney general were all providing different reasons. Workers at the Clintonville location said they received a call from the retailer’s corporate office telling them to...
St. Louis County, MO monthly unemployment update
Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in St. Louis County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. County and metro unemployment rates are as of November 2022. St. Louis County had a 2.3% unemployment rate in November 2022, holding steady from a month ago. Missouri reported a...
Police: Jennings man missing nearly a week
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Jennings man who went missing last week is believed to be in University City, St. Louis County police said Sunday. According to county police spokesperson, a missing person’s report was filed for Djibril Diop on Jan. 23. He was last seen in the 3000 block of Meadowlark Avenue.
Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system
The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready to take their place.
Colorado bear takes 400 ‘selfies’ on trail camera
(NewsNation) — A Colorado bear has stepped into the spotlight after taking hundreds of “selfies” on a park ranger’s observational camera. The apparent photo shoot took place on one of nine motion-detecting cameras in the Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) system, which spans 46,000 acres.
Why there is a high number of uncertified teachers in Missouri schools
There are more than 3,000 inappropriately certified teachers in classrooms across Missouri, and the state's education department says it all goes back to the teacher shortage crisis.
The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
You Paid For It: St. Louis County Council must trim $41M from budget
The chairwoman of the St. Louis County Council admits cutting a $41 million budget deficit won’t be easy.
St. Louis County school district facing teacher shortage looks to voters for financial help
The superintendent of the Mehlville School District expressed hope that taxpayers will help them retain current teachers and attract new ones.
Icy spots on interstates lead to crashes, closures
On Sunday, freezing rain and icy roads caused dozens of car accidents and road closures around the St. Louis area.
Is it legal to drive with snow on your car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Drivers in Illinois are no strangers to snow, but are you legally required to clean snow off your car and windshield before driving?. According to Illinois state law, drivers are not legally allowed to drive is they have snow, ice, moisture, or other materials blocking their windows or mirrors, or anything that obstructs their view.
What is ‘thundersnow’? Weather phenomenon explained
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — Several Hoosiers reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling earlier this week during a winter storm. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties, though it was reported elsewhere. The NWS described the occurrence as “something unusual,”...
