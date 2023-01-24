ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

NewsChannel 36

Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
NICHOLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Smoke pours from Waverly house as crews battle fire

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A house in Waverly was engulfed in flames early Friday afternoon, prompting first responders to close down the street as they fought the blaze. Reports of the fire came into 18 News soon after 12:00 p.m. on January 27, 2023. A reporter on the scene said the whole house was involved, […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM

One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash

ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police investigate use of force incident in Armory Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is currently conducting a standard use of force investigation after an incident early Saturday morning, January 28 in Armory Square. Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Officers working in Armory Square investigated larceny with a disturbance at Nick’s Tomato Pie in Armory Square and used force with a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Sauquoit man dies in snowmobile accident Thursday night

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, N.Y. -- A Sauquoit man died in a snowmobile accident on North Road in the Town of West Turin, Thursday night. John Jones, 52, was traveling southwest on Trail C4F when he exited the west side of the trail, overturned and hit a tree. Several people attended to Jones and attempted to give him CPR until emergency crews responded. Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene.
SAUQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police use force while arresting her in Armory Square, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrest of two men in the city following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to Elmira Police, 37-year-old Elliot Barner, and 24-year-old Ryan Bashore, were arrested in Elmira’s east side after they were seen throwing a weapon from their vehicle before a traffic stop. […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
CAMPBELL, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County urges residents to share NYSEG issues with state

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County officials are encouraging residents to participate in a forum with the State Department of Public Service (DPS) about NYSEG. DPS says NYSEG clients have reported high, inaccurate, or delayed bills and poor customer service. They’re asking people to provide public comment on record about issues they’ve had. Two virtual forums will happen Tuesday, and two in-person forums in Binghamton happen February 8th. Anyone wishing to participate at the virtual forums must pre-register by 12:00 p.m. on January 30th. More detailed information can be found here.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY

