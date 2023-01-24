Read full article on original website
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Oneida County Sheriffs respond to Vernon Apartments for a suspicious package located
Vernon, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to the Vernon Apartments in the Village of Vernon Friday just after 11 pm. There had been a suspicious package located on the porch of one of the apartments, according the the Sherriff. The deputies asked the community to avoid...
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
Smoke pours from Waverly house as crews battle fire
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A house in Waverly was engulfed in flames early Friday afternoon, prompting first responders to close down the street as they fought the blaze. Reports of the fire came into 18 News soon after 12:00 p.m. on January 27, 2023. A reporter on the scene said the whole house was involved, […]
Utica man breaks into bagel shop, spits on officers, police say
Utica, NY — Police say a man spit on them after he broke into a bagel shop this weekend. Officers said they “physically removed” 30-year-old Ronald Ward from the Bagel Grove in Utica after they were called to investigate a burglary there at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Ward,...
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian …. One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash. Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County. Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County. ‘I love what you love’: Meet the new Elmira 2nd District …. 'I love what...
Syracuse Police investigate use of force incident in Armory Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is currently conducting a standard use of force investigation after an incident early Saturday morning, January 28 in Armory Square. Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Officers working in Armory Square investigated larceny with a disturbance at Nick’s Tomato Pie in Armory Square and used force with a […]
Sauquoit man dies in snowmobile accident Thursday night
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, N.Y. -- A Sauquoit man died in a snowmobile accident on North Road in the Town of West Turin, Thursday night. John Jones, 52, was traveling southwest on Trail C4F when he exited the west side of the trail, overturned and hit a tree. Several people attended to Jones and attempted to give him CPR until emergency crews responded. Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
Ithaca man charged with possession of stolen property after Walmart foot chase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces charges after leading authorities on a foot chase through Walmart. The Ithaca Police Department was called to the store Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:38 p.m. Employees believed a man was attempting to use stolen credit cards to make purchases. Upon arrival,...
Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police use force while arresting her in Armory Square, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff's Office says man was killed after his snowmobile left the trail, struck a tree on Tug Hill
WEST TURIN- Local authorities investigated the scene of a snowmobile accident on Tug Hill Thursday evening that killed a man from near the Mohawk Valley area, officials are saying. This latest development is an update to an original story we had earlier today. It happened shortly before midnight on North...
Two arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrest of two men in the city following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to Elmira Police, 37-year-old Elliot Barner, and 24-year-old Ryan Bashore, were arrested in Elmira’s east side after they were seen throwing a weapon from their vehicle before a traffic stop. […]
Restaurant inspections: Bug killer and broken cooler cause 2 critical violations; 55 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jan. 8 to 14:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
Tompkins County urges residents to share NYSEG issues with state
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County officials are encouraging residents to participate in a forum with the State Department of Public Service (DPS) about NYSEG. DPS says NYSEG clients have reported high, inaccurate, or delayed bills and poor customer service. They’re asking people to provide public comment on record about issues they’ve had. Two virtual forums will happen Tuesday, and two in-person forums in Binghamton happen February 8th. Anyone wishing to participate at the virtual forums must pre-register by 12:00 p.m. on January 30th. More detailed information can be found here.
Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
Sodus woman accused of threatening to blow up homes to prompt faster police response
Sodus, N.Y. — A Wayne County woman allegedly called 911 and threatened to blow up houses in order to get a faster police response. Deputies were at Christina McCloud-Evans' home Tuesday afternoon to make a warrant arrest on someone else who lived at the home on West Main Street.
