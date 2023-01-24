Developer plans Anoka grocery store with unnamed tenant

BringMeTheNews

Exterior elevations of an unnamed grocery store planned for the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Blvd. in Anoka. Courtesy of SEH via Anoka Planning Commission.

Ryan Companies is preparing to develop an 80,000-square-foot grocery store with an unnamed tenant in Anoka.

City officials have approved plans for the grocery store to be constructed on vacant land at the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard.

The city entered into a purchase agreement with Ryan Companies more than two years ago in hopes of drawing a large grocery store to the vacant, 14-acre property.

The free-standing grocery store is slated to anchor the new development, which is expected to include future phases.

Construction is planned to begin in April with the grocery store opening planned for January 2024.