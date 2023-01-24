ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka, MN

Developer plans Anoka grocery store with unnamed tenant

By BringMeTheNews
 5 days ago
Exterior elevations of an unnamed grocery store planned for the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Blvd. in Anoka. Courtesy of SEH via Anoka Planning Commission.

Ryan Companies is preparing to develop an 80,000-square-foot grocery store with an unnamed tenant in Anoka.

City officials have approved plans for the grocery store to be constructed on vacant land at the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard.

The city entered into a purchase agreement with Ryan Companies more than two years ago in hopes of drawing a large grocery store to the vacant, 14-acre property.

The free-standing grocery store is slated to anchor the new development, which is expected to include future phases.

Construction is planned to begin in April with the grocery store opening planned for January 2024.

Axios Twin Cities

3-story Elliot Park loft with a private patio asks $450K

This gorgeous loft in Elliot Park has three levels and is listed $20,000 below the original asking price.The ground-floor abode is located at 521 S. 7th St. #122 in Minneapolis and is now asking $450,000.Why we love it: Between the private patio and ample space for a home office and gym, it's the ideal live-work setup.Layout: The 2,141-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and one bathroom with heated garage parking.Design: Walls of windows flank the airy main floor, while tall ceilings spotlight a modern light fixture and wood-paneled accent wall.Interior features: The polished kitchen has black tile backsplash and creamy quartz...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Small Businesses Face Eviction, Uncertain Future

Situated along Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park is the Brooklyn Executive Plaza. It may not look like much from the outside, but on the inside is a collection of small businesses, from hairstylists to home health care providers. “I serve the community,” said Louise “WeeZee” Myers, who owns WeeZee’s Hair...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on Inver Grove Heights House Fire

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS: Just after 3:00 PM on January 27, 2023, the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department was called out to the 8400 block of College Trail for Xcel tech reporting a gas odor coming from the basement of a home they were currently at and a fire coming from the basement. Com Inver Grove Fire Department with support coming from Eagan Fire Department. Command arrived on the scene and confirmed there was a working fire. Fire crews on the scene began digging out a hydrant to establish a water supply for the trucks. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you have a fire hydrant near your home, please dig out the hydrant so fire crews don’t waste valuable time clearing the hydrant.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Costco and more coming to Oak Ridge Commons development

Since an initial concept plan for the Oak Ridge Commons development was first approved in March 2020, Chaska residents have been long awaiting the opening the community’s own Costco. City officials expect the bulk retailer to open sometime next year. The 164,500 square-foot building will be on the east...
CHASKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot

Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
ROSEVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Crews battle structure fire at farm property near Hastings

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - Fire crews battled a structure fire in Vermillion Township on Thursday evening. The large fire appeared to be burning at a rural farm property on the 17000 block of Emery Avenue near 170th Street East, located about seven miles west of Hastings. The fire was...
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Cold settles in for a stretch, with the side benefit of more sun

MINNEAPOLIS -- The cold air has settled in across Minnesota, with highs expected to be in the single digits. In fact, temperatures Sunday and Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says it will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning will be the coldest of this current stretch.One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine.We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon.Dames said, in effect, think of the next few days thusly: "Fewer clouds, more sunshine, and more deep cold winter activities to enjoy but you need to be safe."
MINNESOTA STATE
