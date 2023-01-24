Read full article on original website
Obituary: DeVolld, Imogene M.
Imogene M. DeVolld, age 89, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. She was born September 29, 1933, in Noble County, OH, a daughter of the late Loren and Ella Pierce Carrel. Many will remember Imogene from her time spent...
Obituary: Holbert, Charity Lynn
Charity Lynn Holbert, 21, of Chloe, WV, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. She was born on February 8, 2001, the daughter of Kathryn and Scottie Holbert. She was the most spunky, kind-hearted person anyone could meet. She loved to dance and sing....
Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael
Sean Michael Masten, 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2023, at his stepfather’s residence in Marietta, OH. Sean was born in Parkersburg, WV., the son of Sandra D. Pfalzgraf Wells and Timothy Wells. Sean was an excellent basketball player. He loved the sport and loved the NBA and...
Obituary: Janes, Lulu Belle
Lulu Belle Janes, 87, of Vienna, passed away on January 26, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on February 2, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late William and Beatrice Geraldine Jones Metz. Lulu Belle loved spending time with friends, listening to music and dancing...
Obituary: Boyce, Eva Jean
Eva Jean Boyce, 97, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born February 22, 1925, in Ritchie County, WV., a daughter of the late Harley Cox and Susan Ware Cox. She retired from O’Ames Plant #2 with...
Obituary: Means, Joseph
Joseph Means, 81, of Harrisville, died Jan. 26, 2023, at his residence. He was born Feb. 23, 1941, the son of the late Curtis and Marjorie Murphy Means. As a toddler, he was delivered to the home of Ernest and Rose English of East Bridgewater, MA. They were well known in the community for taking in children who needed a home. He was raised in a large family in a loving environment.
Obituary: Green, Hudson Shaw
Hudson Shaw Green, 80, of Marietta, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at Harmer Place. He was born July 11, 1942, in Mt. Kisco, New York, to Angus MacDonald Green and Edith Hudson Shaw. Hudson served his country in the Army Reserves and was a proud graduate of Marietta College, graduating...
Obituary: Delancy, Vera Marie
Vera Marie Delancy, 76, of Williamstown, WV, passed away surrounded by her family on January 23, 2023. She was born September 18, 1946, in Wood county, the daughter of the late Thomas Mears and Flossie Victoria Hoover Barton. She had worked as a Nursing Assistant at Cedar Grove Personal Care...
Obituary: Wright, Betty Lou
Betty Lou Wright, 90, of Williamstown, passed away Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023, at her daughter Sharyn’s house in Gilbert, WV. She was born in Piney, WV, on September 6, 1932, to parents Nelson and Bertha Nolan. Betty grew up in Williamstown and was the seventh of twelve children. She...
Obituary: Cunningham, James T.
James T. Cunningham, 93, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away on January 24, 2023. He was born in Albany, Georgia March 23, 1929, a son of the late Haskell Hazen Cunningham and Eunice Rose (Gore) Cunningham. James was retired from E. I. Dupont. James enjoyed music, including playing stand-up bass...
Obituary: Seevers, Jeromy Michael
Jeromy Michael Seevers, 47, of Newport, OH, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born on June 30, 1975, in Marietta, OH, to Rose Mary Pabst Conley and Roger Lee Seevers. Jeromy graduated from Marietta High School in 1994. He...
Marty Stuart to perform at Peoples Bank Theatre
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives will perform at People’s Bank Theatre on January 27th. This will be the country music performer’s first time taking the Marietta theatre’s historic stage. Miranda Duty, the theatre’s general manager, says she thinks it’s amazing that working...
Eve, Inc. holding fundraiser at Glenwood Community on February 12, 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A local shelter that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault is holding a fundraiser this weekend. The Glenwood Community retirement and assisted living facility in Marietta is hosting an all-you-can-eat chocolate buffet fundraiser to benefit Eve incorporated. The event is scheduled for Feb. 12 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming still going on, the Parkersburg police do not have public information they can provide at this time. As of now, Parkersburg police are still looking to any new information the public can provide on the search for Gretchen Fleming since being last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd.
Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Romeo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Romeo is a three-year-old pit mix. He is about 50 lbs and he loves to be active!. Romeo is very friendly with other dogs, children and people in general....
WVU-P will open up the Historic Oakland Estate to the public January 30
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - January 30 from 6-8 p.m. WVU-P will open up the Historic Oakland Estate located here in Parkersburg. “It’s a historical home that is important to the Mid-Ohio Valley, as you may know Staunton Turnpike is right outside of the front door, James McNeil Stephenson, the man who built the house is responsible for bringing the turnpike to this area,” said Director, Olivia Reeder.
Kamryn Haynes signs with Muskingum University volleyball team
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kamyrn Haynes, a senior volleyball player from Williamstown High School, has officially signed to Muskingum University to play volleyball for the Muskies. After a stellar high school career that resulted in multiple awards and two state championships, the Yellowjackets libero will now be competing for the...
Darrell’s Donuts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- For 45 years, Darrell’s Donuts was a staple on the Maysville avenue and the business made a move in July to a new location. Owner of Darrell’s Donuts Jessica Everson said that their is new space on Shaw Rd that offers nice views through large windows allowing for a more bright and colorful donut shop and plenty of space to work.
Middleport Fire Fighter passes away
The Middleport Fire Department announced the death of Kevin Dailey Tuesday on their Facebook page. Dailey was a lifetime member of Middleport Fire Department and also Richland Township near Lancaster. Dailey was injured in the September 2022 accident where the pumper truck that he was driving back from a call,...
Parkersburg City Council discusses multiple topics
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Multiple topics were discussed at Tuesday night’s Parkersburg City Council meeting. City council members unanimously passed the final reading of an ordinance. The legislation would make an alley by Discovery World closed to the public. Council member Wendy Tuck has previously explained to WTAP that...
