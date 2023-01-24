ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WESH

Florida man wins $1 million after being cut while waiting in Publix lottery line

One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Barefoot Bay

The Florida Lottery has confirmed that a winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a store in the Barefoot Bay community in Micco, Florida. The ticket was sold at the Barefoot Bay Food Store located at 935 Barefoot Boulevard. The total prize is $34,860, but there were five winners. The...
MICCO, FL
Broward New Times

Florida to Execute Death Row Prisoner Donald Dillbeck in February

After spending three decades on death row, Florida prisoner Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed next month. On January 23, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for the execution of Dillbeck, 59, who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. In 1990, Dillbeck stabbed the 44-year-old woman to death in a shopping mall parking lot after escaping from custody days earlier while serving a life sentence in the shooting death of Florida police officer Lynn Hall.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
L. Cane

What are the Best "Southern Cooking" Restaurants in Florida?

Florida is known for many things - its beaches, its theme parks, its weather, and, in some circles, its cooking. Many southerners - and therefore many Floridians - have a very strong preference for what is called "southern cooking." Although this type of cooking encompasses many traditions and regions, some of its well-known dishes are fried green tomatoes, red rice, fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, okra, po' boys, peach cobbler, Brunswick stew, and shrimp and grits.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Sebastian

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Sebastian. On Jan. 25, the Florida Lottery announced that the ticket was sold at the Barefoot Bay Food Store on 935 Barefoot Boulevard Suite 1. The prize totaled $34,860.80 and there were five winners. The other winning...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Phys.org

Rare orchids could be saved by common fruits in Florida, research finds

Florida's night orchid is at risk of extinction, but backyard fruit trees could hold the key to their survival. Orchid growers often rely on expensive propagation techniques to increase plant populations using costly, synthetic plant growth regulators/hormones (PGRs). For the first time, scientists have used a mix of natural products found locally to propagate Epidendrum nocturnum—a rare fragrant orchid that only blooms at night in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Man Wins $1M At The Grocery Store

Congratulations to Scott Peterson who won $1M by playing the Florida Lottery. According to Florida Lottery Officials, the Jensen Beach winner won by playing the 300X The Cash Scratch-off game. He purchased the ticket from a Publix on 1780 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard . The store will get $2K for selling the ticket. Peterson took his prize as a one-time payment of $695,500. The Florida 300X The Cash game still has three remaining top prizes of $15 million.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
AL.com

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
