Carmel, IN

KEYT

DOJ tells senators it is working to satisfy Trump and Biden document demands without harming special counsel probes

The Justice Department has told lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee that it is working to satisfy their demands for information about classified documents found at properties of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump without harming ongoing special counsel investigations into both matters, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
KEYT

Pence: ‘Mistakes were made’ in classified records handling

MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home. In his first public comments since the discovery, Pence said he hadn’t been aware that the documents were in his residence but acknowledged his lack of awareness wasn’t an excuse.
INDIANA STATE
KEYT

Biden picks Zients as his next White House chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced Jeff Zients as his next White House chief of staff, tapping an experienced technocrat who headed his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move came Friday as the Democratic president prepares for a reelection bid while facing investigations from a newly empowered House Republican majority. Zients succeeds Ron Klain, who led the White House through highs like passage of a massive infrastructure bill and the Democrats’ climate, health care and tax law and lows including the botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Biden says Zients, like Klain, “understands what it means to lead a team” and “is as focused on getting things done.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Prayer Breakfast, one of the most visible and long-standing events that brings religion and politics together in Washington, is splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades, due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive. The organizer and host...
WASHINGTON, DC
KEYT

FEC wants answers on Rep. Santos’ chaotic treasurer switch

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. George Santos’ campaign committee is facing new questions from federal regulators after submitting paperwork listing a new treasurer who says he never took the job. The Federal Election Commission sent a letter Thursday to the Devolder Santos for Congress campaign seeking clarity on the switch. It’s the latest scrutiny for the congressman who has been caught fabricating many elements of his life story. The letter said the first-year Republican’s campaign “may have failed to include the true, correct, or complete treasurer information” on paperwork Wednesday listing Thomas Datwyler as its new treasurer and custodian of records. A message seeking comment was left with a campaign lawyer.
NEW YORK STATE
KEYT

US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in an alleged plot that originated in Iran to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses. The men were charged with money laundering and murder-for-hire in a superseding indictment unsealed in federal court in New York. Masih Alinejad, an Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile in New York City, confirmed to The Associated Press that she was the intended target. She said FBI officials had read her the messages that the plotters exchanged between themselves, including a final one: “It’s going to be done today.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

In mostly abortion-free Mississippi, court battle continues

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An out-of-state physicians’ group is said to lack legal standing to challenge a 25-year-old Mississippi Supreme Court ruling recognizing a right to abortion under the state constitution. That’s the argument made in court papers Friday by attorneys for six Mississippi women who support abortion rights. The state’s only abortion clinic shut down in July, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court upended abortion rights nationwide with a case that originated in Mississippi. The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists sued in November. The suit argues that there is a potential conflict between a law now in effect banning most abortions and the 1998 ruling that abortion is protected by the state constitution.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

