Adrian Klemm getting another interview with Patriots

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Sports Final: What makes Bill O'Brien the best fit for Patriots? 01:01

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have found their new offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien , but there is still some work to be done. Filling the void at quarterbacks coach and at offensive line coach remain on the docket for Bill Belichick.

O'Brien may be able to fill the QB coach vacancy on Belichick's staff since he's held that position at four other stops, including with the Patriots from 2009-11. But the Pats are likely going to have to go outside the offices at Patriot Place for a new leader along the offensive line.

At least it sounds like they may have someone in mind. Adrian Klemm interviewed for the OC job last week, and will reportedly have another meeting with the New England brass in the near future.

Klemm, who was Belichick's first-ever draft pick with the Patriots, spent last season wearing three hats for the Oregon Ducks, serving as the school's associate head coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach. He was the O-line coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, after serving as an assistant offensive line coach for two years. He also spent time as an offensive line coach at SMU and UCLA.

The New England offense struggled mightily in 2022 with Matt Patricia as the team's offensive line coach, as well as the unofficial OC and play-caller. O'Brien's experience (and familiarity with New England) should help right the ship in 2023, and bringing in more experienced coaches on the offense should only help.

NESN

Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff

The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill O'Brien makes first comments since returning to Patriots

The New England Patriots aren’t wasting any time in rolling out the red carpet for newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. After an expedited hiring, the team has already taken to social media to begin promoting the return of the 2011 Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In many ways, O’Brien is being celebrated as the savior for a team that looked offensively incompetent in the 2022 season.
Larry Brown Sports

Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?

The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who was a defensive assistant for almost all... The post Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Tom Brady's Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized

Even though it was Tom Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, which led to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, don’t think for a minute that the split didn’t affect him. One sports reporter is sharing how the athlete’s personal life impacted his mental and physical health during the football season. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared on Twitter that the 45-year-old quarterback lost a considerable amount of weight on his usual 225-pound body. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington said in a video clip summing up Brady’s 2022-2023 season....
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
The Spun

Ian Rapoport 'Would Not Be Surprised' By 1 Tom Brady Move

Between Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, a ton of Pro Bowl quarterbacks could be looking for new teams in 2023. But there's one situation that would not particularly surprise NFL insider Ian Rapoport.  Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport said that the Tampa Bay ...
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Tom Brady Spends Quality Time W/ Daughter Vivian, Off-Season Daddy Duty!

Tom Brady has a lot more free time this off-season, and the 7x Super Bowl winner is putting it to good use ... spending an afternoon with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, while she took horse riding lessons!. It's the first off-season since Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced, and with his...
thecomeback.com

Shocking Mac Jones, Patriots coaches fight details revealed

Mac Jones and several New England Patriots players and coaches reportedly fought, bickered, and poorly communicated amongst themselves multiple times this past season according to a report from the Boston Herald. The shocking details were provided and published on Thursday morning. Jones, New England’s first-round selection in 2021, reportedly often...
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge Move

With just weeks left before pitchers and catchers report for Major League Baseball spring training, teams continue to make moves to improve their team for the upcoming 2023 season, as well as make changes to improve their team going into the future.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bill O'Brien speaks on return to Patriots, working for Bill Belichick

BOSTON -- Bill O'Brien officially returned to the Patriots on Thursday, with the team announcing that he has been hired as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.A day later, in a video released by the team, O'Brien spoke about the return to both his native Massachusetts and his former employer in Foxboro."Having worked here before, having grown up here, just a great opportunity for my family," O'Brien said. "Very excited. Yeah, very excited."When O'Brien arrived in New England the first time, he had four total years of experience as an offensive coordinator, split between Georgia Tech and Duke. This...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
