Adrian Klemm getting another interview with Patriots

Sports Final: What makes Bill O'Brien the best fit for Patriots? 01:01

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have found their new offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien , but there is still some work to be done. Filling the void at quarterbacks coach and at offensive line coach remain on the docket for Bill Belichick.

O'Brien may be able to fill the QB coach vacancy on Belichick's staff since he's held that position at four other stops, including with the Patriots from 2009-11. But the Pats are likely going to have to go outside the offices at Patriot Place for a new leader along the offensive line.

At least it sounds like they may have someone in mind. Adrian Klemm interviewed for the OC job last week, and will reportedly have another meeting with the New England brass in the near future.

Klemm, who was Belichick's first-ever draft pick with the Patriots, spent last season wearing three hats for the Oregon Ducks, serving as the school's associate head coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach. He was the O-line coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, after serving as an assistant offensive line coach for two years. He also spent time as an offensive line coach at SMU and UCLA.

The New England offense struggled mightily in 2022 with Matt Patricia as the team's offensive line coach, as well as the unofficial OC and play-caller. O'Brien's experience (and familiarity with New England) should help right the ship in 2023, and bringing in more experienced coaches on the offense should only help.