5 Unique Classes to Spice Up Your Fitness Life

Metro Detroit is home to many fitness businesses that offer opportunities to broaden your work out horizons. These five local classes are great to try out with a friend and a perfect way to shake up your everyday exercise routine.

POUND

Live out your rockstar dream with POUND. POUND classes provide lightly weighted drumsticks designed specifically for this full body workout where you become the musician by hitting the floor to the beat of the music. This class engages muscles that aren’t used frequently, tones your body, and can improve your musicality. First class is $10, unlimited week is $39, and first month is $99. The Vibe Ride Detroit, 1026 Randolph St., Detroit ; theviberide.com .

Aerial Yoga

Take yoga to the next step by trying aerial yoga. In this form of yoga , you use a silk hammock attached to a swivel that allows for various fun poses with a hint of dance techniques. $60 for one student, $80 for two students, and $100 for three students. Aerial Dragonfly Movement Studio, 3025 Hilton Road, Ferndale ; aerialdragonfly.com .

Barre

Step up to the barre with this unique class. Barre engages muscles that you don’t normally use in an average, everyday workout. While doing different ballet movements, participants use their own body weight as resistance. This low-impact workout is great for toning and improving strength in your core. No experience in ballet is required. New clients can pay $20 for two weeks of unlimited classes. Membership ranges from $59-149. The Barre Code, 2793 Plymouth Road., Ann Arbor ; thebarrecode.com .

Cycling

Take a ride inside while rocking out to music with indoor cycling. While being on these stationary bikes, you will take part in a full body workout and boost muscle endurance. All the bikes are equipped with a weighted bar to incorporate an upper body workout as well. Drop in rides are $20. Packages range from $99-$189. Membership ranges from $59-$149. CYCLEBAR , 413 N Main St., Royal Oak ; cyclebar.com .

Boxing

Leave everything you have on the floor at a boxing class. Boxing not only gives you a strength workout, but it also is a great stress reliever and boosts cardiovascular health. It’s a good form of self-defense , too. Any skill level can participate. Class packs range from $25-$350. Membership ranges from $79-$139. TITLE Boxing Club, 2010 Cole St., Suite 170 , Birmingham; titleboxingclub.com .

