ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

5 Unique Classes to Spice Up Your Fitness Life

By Christina Clark
Hour Detroit Magazine
Hour Detroit Magazine
 5 days ago

Metro Detroit is home to many fitness businesses that offer opportunities to broaden your work out horizons. These five local classes are great to try out with a friend and a perfect way to shake up your everyday exercise routine.

POUND

Live out your rockstar dream with POUND. POUND classes provide lightly weighted drumsticks designed specifically for this full body workout where you become the musician by hitting the floor to the beat of the music. This class engages muscles that aren’t used frequently, tones your body, and can improve your musicality. First class is $10, unlimited week is $39, and first month is $99. The Vibe Ride Detroit, 1026 Randolph St., Detroit ; theviberide.com .

Aerial Yoga

Take yoga to the next step by trying aerial yoga. In this form of yoga , you use a silk hammock attached to a swivel that allows for various fun poses with a hint of dance techniques. $60 for one student, $80 for two students, and $100 for three students. Aerial Dragonfly Movement Studio, 3025 Hilton Road, Ferndale ; aerialdragonfly.com .

Barre

Step up to the barre with this unique class. Barre engages muscles that you don’t normally use in an average, everyday workout. While doing different ballet movements, participants use their own body weight as resistance. This low-impact workout is great for toning and improving strength in your core. No experience in ballet is required. New clients can pay $20 for two weeks of unlimited classes. Membership ranges from $59-149. The Barre Code, 2793 Plymouth Road., Ann Arbor ; thebarrecode.com .

Cycling

Take a ride inside while rocking out to music with indoor cycling. While being on these stationary bikes, you will take part in a full body workout and boost muscle endurance. All the bikes are equipped with a weighted bar to incorporate an upper body workout as well. Drop in rides are $20. Packages range from $99-$189. Membership ranges from $59-$149. CYCLEBAR , 413 N Main St., Royal Oak ; cyclebar.com .

Boxing

Leave everything you have on the floor at a boxing class. Boxing not only gives you a strength workout, but it also is a great stress reliever and boosts cardiovascular health. It’s a good form of self-defense , too. Any skill level can participate. Class packs range from $25-$350. Membership ranges from $79-$139. TITLE Boxing Club, 2010 Cole St., Suite 170 , Birmingham; titleboxingclub.com .

The post 5 Unique Classes to Spice Up Your Fitness Life appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hour Detroit Magazine

Horseradish vodka, State of the State & More Metro Detroit Headlines

Detroit City Distillery announces new horseradish vodka. Hometown Horseradish will be released on Feb. 3 and is distilled with fresh horseradish and 100 percent Michigan corn vodka. It is made to be the “perfect” addition to your favorite Bloody Mary recipe. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address on Jan. 25. During […] The post Horseradish vodka, State of the State & More Metro Detroit Headlines appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

How to Make Babo Detroit’s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Kris Lelcaj, the owner of Babo Detroit, the all-day diner in Midtown, named the eatery after his father “babo,” which is slang for “dad” in Albanian. Their menu is made up of “artisanal takes on comfort food classics” like eggs Benedict, and avocado toast along with burgers, chicken sandwiches, cheesesteak and more. Their lemon ricotta […] The post How to Make Babo Detroit’s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Dress Up: 8711 Showroom Offers Creative Space for Stylists

When Daun Green was a teenager growing up on Detroit’s west side during the early aughts, she loved helping friends pick out their homecoming dresses and going-out attire. Two decades later, she is not only a successful self-taught wardrobe stylist but the owner of a recently opened wardrobe leasing company in one of her hometown’s historic […] The post Dress Up: 8711 Showroom Offers Creative Space for Stylists appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Blake’s Releases Line of Non-alcoholic Pop, Veterinarians Needed at Local Animal Shelter, & More Metro Detroit Headlines

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. debuts line of non-alcoholic, probiotic pop. Blake’s new Sorta Pop is a low-calorie, low sugar, carbonated probiotic soda (pop) line that is made with real fruit, and comes in three flavors: tangerine, strawberry-watermelon-cucumber, and lemon lime. Detroit Animal Care and Control is seeking veterinarians at its shelter. The shelter is searching […] The post Blake’s Releases Line of Non-alcoholic Pop, Veterinarians Needed at Local Animal Shelter, & More Metro Detroit Headlines appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

An Immersive Chocolate and Candy Experience is Coming to Metro Detroit

Live out your dreams of being in a candy-filled village at an immersive pop-up experience coming to the Oakland Mall on March 16. Choco Town is a Fever Original event that transports its visitors to a delicious, candy village filled with many activities including make-your-own chocolate bar, candy taste-testing, games, and many more surprises. Fever […] The post An Immersive Chocolate and Candy Experience is Coming to Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Curated & Curious: A Look at Isabelle Weiss’ Industrial-Style Loft

“Every day is a discovery,” Isabelle Weiss says of her home in the Method Development lofts at the Detroit Design District. “And I work an oatmeal bowl away from where I live. Indeed, the 33-year-old occupies a loft located just an elevator ride above her business, I.M. Weiss Gallery. Located at the border between the […] The post Curated & Curious: A Look at Isabelle Weiss’ Industrial-Style Loft appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Restaurant Report: A Symposium by Papas

Hanging in the dining room of Symposia, the new restaurant at the Atheneum Suite Hotel in Greektown, is a striking piece of art that captures the energy of a colorful, modern, and vibrant city. Crowds of people fill the streets of Detroit, with the skyline looming large in the back. The piece is by St. […] The post Restaurant Report: A Symposium by Papas appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Madonna Announces Global Tour and Stop in Detroit in August

The “best-selling female solo touring artist of all time” is returning to Michigan. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Madonna — who was raised in Pontiac and Auburn Hills, now Rochester Hills, and graduated from Rochester Adams High School before attending the University of Michigan — announced her much-anticipated global tour, “Madonna: The Celebration Tour.” It’s making […] The post Madonna Announces Global Tour and Stop in Detroit in August appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Michigan Science Center Nominated as Top Science Museum

After coming in second last year, the Michigan Science Center is vying for the first-place position in USA Today’s 2023 10Best Competition for top science museum. The annual 10Best Reader’s Choice awards rank different travel destinations throughout the country in categories such as food, lodging, travel destinations, travel gear and much more. There are 20 […] The post Michigan Science Center Nominated as Top Science Museum appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Eagle Creek Offers Programs for All Ages

Eagle Creek Academy, a private elementary school in Lake Orion, now offers a huge variety of classes, with toddler, preschool, young fives, and K-5 classes, as well as some opportunities for homeschooled children up to age 12. Well known for their small groups and excellent ratios, Eagle Creek’s teachers find the perfect balance between fun […] The post Eagle Creek Offers Programs for All Ages appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
LAKE ORION, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit

If you’re looking for exciting new food trends in Detroit, chances are you won’t find them in a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant. Across the metro area, chefs are fully embracing their independence and creativity through carefully planned pop-ups. Appearing at local bars, cafes, and festivals, these must-try culinary experiences showcase each chef’s background, talents, and passions. […] The post Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Sofa Stories Gives Homeless Youth a Chance to Share Their Experiences

Sitting on a sofa in the middle of a brick sidewalk in Detroit, a young man looks into a camera and says he’s lucky. “I have a roof over my head and a place to sleep,” he continues. “Right here on this couch, actually.” He goes on to tell the story of how he came […] The post Sofa Stories Gives Homeless Youth a Chance to Share Their Experiences appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Detroit Gets its First Metroparks Location, Detroit Windsor Tunnel rate increase & More Metro Detroit News

Huron-Clinton Metroparks to open first physical location in Detroit. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Huron-Clinton Metroparks announced the name of one of four main attractions inside of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park — the Metroparks’ first physical location in the city of Detroit. Detroit Youth Choir gets the golden buzzer on AGT: All Stars. The choir’s […] The post Detroit Gets its First Metroparks Location, Detroit Windsor Tunnel rate increase & More Metro Detroit News appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Huron-Clinton Metroparks to Open First Physical Location in Detroit

On Tuesday, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Huron-Clinton Metroparks announced the name of one of four main attractions inside of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park — the Metroparks’ first physical location in the city of Detroit. The attraction, a 2.5-acre water garden, will be named the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden and will open with […] The post Huron-Clinton Metroparks to Open First Physical Location in Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

‘The Plastic Bag Store’ Opens in Ann Arbor Next Week

A pop-up art and film experience coming to Ann Arbor this January aims to show just how bad single-use plastics are for the environment with a display made entirely out of plastic bags and other single-use plastics. The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation created by award-winning theater and film director Robin […] The post ‘The Plastic Bag Store’ Opens in Ann Arbor Next Week appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Face of Pilates and Physical Therapy – Pilates Fitness & Physical Therapy Center

Faces of Detroit 2023 Special Section RON JEGADEESH – PILATES FITNESS & PHYSICAL THERAPY CENTER 17418 W. 10 MILE RD., SOUTHFIELD, MI 48075 248-552-1012  | PILATESFITNESSEVOLUTION.COM Pilates Fitness and Physical Therapy Center combines traditional physical therapy services with innovative wellness programming that includes Pilates and the Gyrotonic expansion system. Physical therapy with Pilates incorporates modern […] The post The Face of Pilates and Physical Therapy – Pilates Fitness & Physical Therapy Center appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit Magazine

Troy, MI
432
Followers
299
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Hour Detroit Magazine - Detroit, Michigan - Stories, Restaurants, Events, Clubs, and Resources.

 https://www.hourdetroit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy