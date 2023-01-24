Read full article on original website
As Julian Sands search enters day 11, phone pings may give clues on California mountain
The actor's family shared a message of thanks for the "heroic" search teams.
Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California mountains
The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
‘Doing what he loved best’: Last pictures actor Julian Sands sent to his grandson from snow-clad mountain peak
The family of missing movie star Julian Sands say he was doing what he loved best when he vanished – as they released the last known images of him mountaineering.With the hunt for the British actor in the California mountains entering its sixth day, poignant photographs that he sent to his grandson show him looking relaxed and happy while climbing well above the clouds.Mr Sands, who starred in more than 150 films and television series including A Room with a View, sent the pictures of himself climbing the Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps to his grandson last September.A family...
75-year-old hiker found on Mt. Baldy as search continues for missing actor Julian Sands
Jin Chung went missing on Mt. Baldy nine days after British actor Julian Sands was reported missing on the same mountain. Chung was injured but able to walk with the assistance of rescuers.
Julian Sands: Missing actor’s family give update after Brit film star vanished while hiking in mountains
THE family of Julian Sands have shared an update on his disappearance after the actor vanished on a mountain hike. A search is currently underway to locate the British actor, 65, who was last seen in California's San Gabriel Mountains, near the Mount Baldy area. His worried family praised the...
Julian Sands: Family thanks California authorities for 'heroic' search
The family of missing British actor Julian Sands has thanked the Californian authorities for their efforts in trying to locate him. They also said they were "deeply touched" by the "outpouring of love and support" they had received. Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while hiking in the Baldy...
