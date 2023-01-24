San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per Cam Inman of The Mercury News. With Christian McCaffrey returning to the practice field but Mitchell being held back after both sat on Thursday, there should be some concern. It leaves the door open for Jordan Mason to see some work behind McCaffrey as the second option out of the backfield. Keep an eye out for any updates on Mitchell throughout the weekend as we get closer to kickoff.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO