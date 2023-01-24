Read full article on original website
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
‘I was an anomaly’: Octavia Spencer says she has ‘felt more racism’ in Los Angeles than in Alabama
Octavia Spencer has opened up about her experiences of racism after moving to Los Angeles in the Nineties.In a new interview, the 52-year-old actor admitted that she “felt more racism” when she first moved to Los Angeles than she ever did in her hometown of Montgomery, Alabama.“I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history,” Spencer said in an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "I think everywhere has problems,” she added.Spencer continued: “You can’t deny that Southern history is intense. It is. But what’s beautiful for me is that stuff preceded me.”“I was a child of...
Pamela Anderson Claims Baywatch Movie Producers Wanted Her to Cameo for Free
Detailing the "really, really awful" negotiations, she said, "I do favors for animals, not for Paramount." Pamela Anderson opened up about feeling undervalued by both the original "Baywatch" TV series and the 2017 "Baywatch" movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron. Speaking with Variety for a new profile,...
SNL Video: Michael B. Jordan's Creepy 'Jake From State Farm' Steals a Family
That Jake from State Farm seems like a nice boy, doesn’t he? Well, not after this he won’t. This week’s Saturday Night Live host Michael B. Jordan skewers the beloved insurance spokesman in a commercial parody that goes from fun to frightening in pretty short order. The sketch starts out like an ordinary commercial: Jake from State Farm shows up at the home of a couple played by Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner after some minor household disaster. Day heads off to work and finds, when he returns that evening, that Jake is still there playing with the kids and...
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married: 'It Was Perfect'
"Everything happens for a reason, people. I am officially off the market." Rita Ora is finally confirming rumors she tied the knot with Taika Waititi. During an appearance on the "Heart Breakfast with Jame Theakston and Amanda Holden", the 32-year-old "Posion" singer revealed she and the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director exchanged vows.
Drew Barrymore 'Mortified' By Nia Long's Charlie's Angels Rejection Story
The pair address Long's audition for the film, after which Nia says she was told she "looked too old next to Drew." Nia Long and Drew Barrymore sat down together to address the recently-resurfaced story about how the former wasn't cast in 2002's "Charlie's Angels." In a recent interview with...
Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates 20 Years with More Cheap Shots at Matt Damon -- But Damon Shoots Back!
Kimmel interviews himself from 20 years ago and features the same guests as his first show, George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Coldplay. Exactly 20 years ago on January 26, 2003, Jimmy Kimmel premiered his new late-night talk show on ABC with co-host Snoop Dogg and guests George Clooney and Coldplay. Two decades later, he did it again.
