Wichita Falls, TX

TxDOT issues winter road update

By News Staff
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 4 days ago
  (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO | TXDOT)
Texas Department of Transportation issued a winter weather update for the Wichita Falls District. The department is warning drivers to use extra caution and allow for extra driving time to their destination.

Crews began 12-hour around-the-clock shifts overnight last night into the early morning hours. TxDOT is using brine, salt and sand to treat the roads for possible snow accumulations. TxDOT warns that today’s rain has erased much of the benefits from last night’s pre-treatment of the roadways.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, TxDOT reports snow is only falling in Vernon, Electra, Seymour and Wichita Falls. Archer City and Throckmorton were expected to experience snow “very soon.” Graham, Gainesville, Henrietta, Bowie, Muenster and Nocona have only experienced rain until this point.

TxDOT expects travel conditions to deteriorate as the day goes on. Bridges and overpasses will be the first to freeze and the last to thaw. Standing water in dips, intersections and guttered roadways inside city limits are expected to freeze overnight and create a layer of ice on the pavement.

Drivers are urged to follow these precautions:

  • Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions. Do not use cruise control.
  • Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.
  • Watch carefully for equipment treating roadways and stay at least 200 feet back from road crews.
  • Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.
  • Carry extra warm coats, gloves, and boots in case you get stranded.
  • If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer in the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, and then straighten your vehicle.

Community members may obtain road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org or calling 800-452-9292.

Comments / 0

 

