Cellist Laura Cetilia to perform at future Albany Museum of Art home

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher
 5 days ago
Laura Cetilia will perform an immersive cello concert at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the future home of the Albany Museum of Art, the former Belk building at 140 W. Broad Ave. The concert, which was composed specifically for the acoustic properties of the Belk building, is free and open to the public. Photo courtesy of Laura Cetilia

ALBANY ─ Renowned cellist and composer Laura Cetilia will come to Albany Saturday to perform original works inspired by Albany Museum of Art spaces. She will be in concert at the Belk building, the AMA’s future downtown home at 140 W. Broad Ave.

The concert, which begins at 2:30 pm, is free and open to the public. So that adequate seating may be provided, the AMA asks those who want to attend to register. An online registration link may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/laura-cetilia, or you may call the AMA at (229) 439-8400.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

