Izzie Sadler Special Photo

ALBANY -- Attorney Bill Moorehead and the Links Incorporated will present a Lunch and Learn opportunity at the Sowega Council on Aging’s Regional Resource Center Ballroom Feb. 9 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The goal of the event is to educate seniors about wills, power of attorney, estate planning, heirs, advance directive, and nursing home transitions. A Q&A session will be held after Moorehead's presentation.