Preserving and honoring our trees
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – In Vermont, trees are the background wherever we look. Like the flowers and vegetables we tend in our gardens, trees need care and nurturing. Trees serve many purposes: they produce fresh oxygen, help us produce fuel, and even supply us with food. Trees are critical to keeping our climate cool while offering shade, shelter, and habitats for forest-dwelling animals and insects.
Springfield Art Gym
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art Gym (AG) is a community art room where we want you to exercise your creativity. The AG is filled with art supplies and ideas. Volunteers are present and happy to help. Presently we are open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. We have planned events on Sundays in February from 1:30-3:30 p.m. On Feb. 5 we invite people to bring their projects from home and spend time with other creatives. On Sunday, Feb. 12, there will be a valentine zentangle class with Wendi Germain. On Feb. 19 there will be bright happy mini acrylic paintings with Jessica Hagland. Make a dream catcher with Heidi Schroeder on Feb. 26. We also feature a children’s art club live on our Facebook page with Debra Piletz, every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Looking for a unique place for a gathering or a party? We can design and facilitate an art project for your next gathering.
Erna P. Abrahamovich, 1932-2023
WINDSOR, Vt. – Erna P. Abrahamovich, 90, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor, Vt. She was born on Feb. 23, 1932 in Mannheim, Germany to the late Peter and Elsa Braun. She endured life in Germany during WWII, at...
What To Do: Sunday, January 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine performs in Lyndon Center today. Curtains go up at 7:00 p.m. tonight at the Lyndon Institute Auditorium on the historic Ukrainian orchestra. Organizers say during this time of war, this concert is an “articulation of solidarity and cultural exchange in the desire for peace.” Tickets vary in price but are free to students 18 and under.
Tree of Remembrance Jan. 25
LUDLOW, Vt. – The snow is falling, covering the beautiful lights on the Tree of Remembrance in Veterans Park. This project, of the Okemo Valley Women’s club, aims to earn money for a scholarship for a deserving senior in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish, or Proctorville. A way to remember your loved ones, when you donate we will publish their names in the Vermont Journal and Shopper.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
Ludlow citizen on Jeopardy Jan. 27
LUDLOW, Vt. – Jake DeArruda, a delivery dispatcher from Ludlow, Vt., is set to compete on America’s favorite quiz show on Jan. 27 on WPTZ-TV (NBC). Please check your local listing for additional information or visit www.jeopardy.com.
Calling all contractors
CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Andover Family Center is soliciting contractors to bid on a renovation/expansion project at our building located at 908 Vt. RT 103 in Chester. The project is to replace a storage area with an enclosed storage shed, approximately 12 x 27 feet, adjacent to the rear of our building. Detailed specs are available in our bidding package.
Vermont native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Friday
LUDLOW, Vt. — Another Vermonter is headed to Hollywood to test their skills on Jeopardy!. Ludlow native Jake DeArruda, 23, will compete on the popular quiz show on Friday night. Fellow competitors include Dee Williams, a Boston research associate, and the returning champion from Thursday night's matchup. >>>Video above:...
National Library Lovers Month
CHESTER, Vt. – February is National Library Lovers Month and Whiting Library is sharing lots of love and kindness. A donation to the Whiting Library will give you a heart to hang in the Library Lovers exhibit and a chance to share why you love your local library, books, and community. What is not to love about the public library, especially with all the new programs for kids and adults being offered in February?
Stabbing incident in Rutland leaves one dead - clipped version
A renewed emphasis on a program in Vermont aims to provide more access to safe storage sites for firearms. Channel 3′s Cam Smith spoke with Vermont’s Attorney General about the program and how it applies to gun owners ordered to give them up. Let's take a look at...
Weatherization Training
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Energy Works invites you to join the green economy with a free weatherization training Feb. 27 through March 10. In partnership with SEVCA, Energy Works is offering a no-cost weatherization technical training that can help you start a career and earn $20+/hr. with great benefits. There will be an introduction to weatherization science, and the tools and materials needed. You will be trained for industry credentials such as OSHA-10, CPR, First Aid and AED certifications. There will be opportunities to speak with employers and shadow potential jobs.
Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up
ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s only landfill is filling up. The Coventry landfill only has about 20 years of capacity left. So the state has a goal of cutting 50% of its waste out of the waste stream. But progress on that goal is slow moving according to a new state report.
Vermont woman found dead in her driveway
DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman was found dead outside of her home over the weekend, and it raises concerns for elderly living alone in rural parts of the northeast. NEWS10 visited the woman’s neighbor in Dorset. Vermont state police say 76-year-old Linda Eliason was found dead...
Mountain Towns Housing Project reaches milestone
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Cynthia Gubb, chair of the Mountain Towns Housing Project (MTHP) Fundraising Committee is excited to announce that the Bob Perry Lane project has raised sufficient funds to order the house panel system from LaValley’s in Ludlow. Gubb commented, “This is perfect timing for the project. Placing the order now will ensure that the panel system will be constructed over the next three months and be ready for delivery this spring.” Gubb continued, “In addition to the couple who donated the land for the project, we are incredibly grateful to over seventy individual donors, organizations, foundations, and businesses who have made a gift to make this project happen. That includes local contractors such as Hunter Excavating, Homestead Landscaping, Wadsworth Design Build, Frost Wells & Pumps, and Jamaica Cottage Shop, who have pledged services to help complete the project.” For a complete list of donors please visit the MTHP website at www.mountaintownshousing.org.
Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont
Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
New arrest made in connection with November’s Valley Street raid in Springfield
James Hines, 53, was arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine. He’s the fifth person indicted on those charges. A sixth individual has been added to the indictment, but the person’s name is redacted. Read the story on VTDigger here: New arrest made in connection with November’s Valley Street raid in Springfield.
Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked
Patricia Duff, 60, was cited Thursday evening following an investigation by Vermont State Police. She will be arraigned next month on charges of false pretense and grand larceny. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked.
Police investigating fatal stabbing in Rutland
PITTSFIELD, Vt. — The Rutland Police Dept. is investigating a fatal stabbing that allegedly happened around 8 p.m. Saturday. The Rutland Police Dept. said its officers and the Rutland County Sheriff's Dept. responded to a stabbing incident in the area of Water St. and State St. in the city of Rutland.
Have You Visited New England’s Forgotten ‘Bermuda Triangle’?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. After the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, the success of Dateline, and the rise of true crime and paranormal podcasts, it’s curious that one of New England’s eeriest unsolved phenomena has remained as shrouded as its setting.
