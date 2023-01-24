The Gray Canary set to close. Here's what is going in the space.

On Monday evening, Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman announced the upcoming closure of their Downtown Memphis restaurant The Gray Canary.

The restaurant is located inside Old Dominick Distillery. It opened in 2018.

The Instagram post reads: "We hereby declare this week as the official and final celebration of The Gray Canary! Memphians, this week (January 24-28) will be a celebration of the final week of service at The Gray Canary. As our lease comes to a close, we wish our friends at Old Dominick Distillery the best of luck as they expand their event space."

Alex Castle, Old Dominick Distillery master distiller and senior vice president, said the distillery will use the former restaurant space for event rentals.

"Old Dominick has seen incredible growth from a brand awareness and traffic perspective, and there is a growing desire from our patrons wishing to host events at the distillery," Castle said. "This desire has started to outgrow our existing event space, and we now see a real need to expand what we can offer our patrons. This is an opportunity that we are very excited to tackle. We look forward to being able to share more details on the future use and availability of the space soon."

On Instagram Ticer and Hudman said: "The past five years at 301 S. Front St. have been memorable and we want to thank all of the staff and guests who have enjoyed the space over the years. Come hangout with us this week Tuesday-Saturday and celebrate everything we love about this special place."

