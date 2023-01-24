ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Gray Canary set to close. Here's what is going in the space.

By Jennifer Chandler, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qw64u_0kPb9cCF00

On Monday evening, Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman announced the upcoming closure of their Downtown Memphis restaurant The Gray Canary.

The restaurant is located inside Old Dominick Distillery. It opened in 2018.

The Instagram post reads: "We hereby declare this week as the official and final celebration of The Gray Canary! Memphians, this week (January 24-28) will be a celebration of the final week of service at The Gray Canary. As our lease comes to a close, we wish our friends at Old Dominick Distillery the best of luck as they expand their event space."

Alex Castle, Old Dominick Distillery master distiller and senior vice president, said the distillery will use the former restaurant space for event rentals.

Things to do in Memphis: Here are 18 Memphis food festivals you won't want to miss in 2023

New Memphis restaurants: The Lobbyist at Chisca brings creative farm-to-table fare to Downtown Memphis

"Old Dominick has seen incredible growth from a brand awareness and traffic perspective, and there is a growing desire from our patrons wishing to host events at the distillery," Castle said. "This desire has started to outgrow our existing event space, and we now see a real need to expand what we can offer our patrons. This is an opportunity that we are very excited to tackle. We look forward to being able to share more details on the future use and availability of the space soon."

On Instagram Ticer and Hudman said: "The past five years at 301 S. Front St. have been memorable and we want to thank all of the staff and guests who have enjoyed the space over the years. Come hangout with us this week Tuesday-Saturday and celebrate everything we love about this special place."

Jennifer Chandler is the Food & Dining Reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at jennifer.chandler@commercialappeal.com and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @cookwjennifer.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: The Gray Canary set to close. Here's what is going in the space.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Rodeo of the Mid-South is back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rodeo of the Mid-South is back at the Landers Center with two Saturday shows available. The Harper and Morgan Rodeo will include seven major professional rodeo events, and the show will feature the celebrated rodeo clown Dusty Myers, as well as entertainer Dusti Crain-Dickerson. There is...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UofM reopens to normal hours, university says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 5:05 PM:. The University of Memphis will return to regular business hours on Jan. 29. Students, faculty, and staff may access the campus facilities with their regular access credentials. ORIGINAL STORY Jan. 28, 3 PM:. The University of Memphis announced on Saturday that the campuses...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Dining Duo discovers Ferdinand’s

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Ferdinand Grill & BBQ. 9057...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
tri-statedefender.com

Skating for ‘Tyre’

At 29, Tyre D. Nichols was a bit old for skateboarding, his stepfather Rodney Wells said he told him. But you don’t stop doing something that you loved as much as Nichols. And, added Wells at a Monday (Jan. 23) rally for Nichols, not something you were that good at.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Struggling to find any ‘rays of sunshine in all of this’

With Tyre D. Nichols in mind as the wheels of justice grind, many are struggling to find any “rays of sunshine in all of this.”. Five former Memphis Police Department officers are now charged with beating him to death, there was some yet unexplained “delay” in calling for an ambulance, others are being investigated, and Memphis Fire Department personnel have been suspended pending investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mom featured in M&F Hers magazine after giving birth

A Mid-South mother is reaching new heights and inspiring new moms along the way. University of Memphis graduate, Breya McGlown graced the pages of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine. “I was sitting with my husband and they emailed me. They said ‘hey, we want to interview you. You placed 2nd and we want to feature […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young and the Restless Jan. 27 time change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Young and The Restless being preempted on Friday, January 27 by breaking news coverage, it will air at a later time. The show will air at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 28. Viewers are advised to set their DVRs to record.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Two charter schools in Memphis, Nashville to move to new state district

Two charter schools exiting Tennessee’s school turnaround district will pivot to the oversight of another state-run district operated by a new charter school entity.The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved applications Friday from Promise Academy Spring Hill, which serves kindergartners through fifth graders in Memphis’ Raleigh community, and LEAD Neely’s Bend, which serves grades 5-8 in the Madison area of Nashville.Their transition from the state’s Achievement School District will occur this...
MEMPHIS, TN
soultracks.com

First Look Video: The Bar-Kays' Larry D gets bluesy on "Mr. Harmonica Man"

(January 26, 2023) The music that Larry ‘Larry D’ Dodson sang is a major part of the soundtrack of any soul music lover. Dodson had us shaking our rumps to the funk as the lead singer of the legendary Bar-Kays. The Bar-Kays called Memphis their home, so Dodson knows a lot about the blues and Southern Soul Music.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols protestors shut down I-55 bridge in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A group of protestors asking for justice for Tyre Nichols shut down all lanes of traffic on the Interstate 55 “old bridge” Friday night in Memphis. A few dozen protestors planned to meet at Martyrs Park in downtown Memphis tonight for a call to action. The protest was organized by Black Lives […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Poll of the Day: Tyre Nichols death

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed video footage relating to the death of Tyre Nichols will be released on Friday evening. Memphis police, along with Nichols’ family, say they expect protests following the video’s release, but urged people to demonstrate peacefully. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
MEMPHIS, TN
mlgw.com

MLGW launches job portal

Memphis Light, Gas and Water launched an updated job portal this week. MLGW Careers is easier to navigate with a new, clean look. Visit mlgw.com and click on “MLGW Job Opportunities” to search and apply for careers with the largest three-service public power utility in the country. MLGW...
MEMPHIS, TN
wsop.com

MAIN EVENT LOOMS IN CIRCUIT RETURN TO TUNICA

Tunica, Mississippi (January 25, 2023) - The World Series of Poker Circuit has returned to the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi, for another round of action after two successful stops here last year. Tunica has been a staple on the WSOP Circuit as this marking its 21st stop dating all...
TUNICA, MS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy