Santa Clara County, CA

SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: State Housing Law Fizzles In San Jose

One year after a state law aimed at increasing housing supply went into effect, the destruction of single-family neighborhood character that many of the bill's opponents raised alarms about has not yet come to pass. Senate Bill 9 effectively ended exclusionary single-family zoning statewide, allowing homeowners in some long unchanged...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines

Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Missing diver search suspended off central California coast

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have suspended a search for a 27-year-old diver who disappeared in rough waters off the central coast of California, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The missing person was part of a group of four divers who got caught in a rip current at Fanshell...
MONTEREY, CA

