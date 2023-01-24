Read full article on original website
San Jose Spotlight: State Housing Law Fizzles In San Jose
One year after a state law aimed at increasing housing supply went into effect, the destruction of single-family neighborhood character that many of the bill's opponents raised alarms about has not yet come to pass. Senate Bill 9 effectively ended exclusionary single-family zoning statewide, allowing homeowners in some long unchanged...
Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve...
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
San Francisco population declines again, hitting lowest level since 2012
Every Bay Area county declined in population last year.
Missing diver search suspended off central California coast
MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have suspended a search for a 27-year-old diver who disappeared in rough waters off the central coast of California, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The missing person was part of a group of four divers who got caught in a rip current at Fanshell...
Jerry Garcia’s Grateful Dead cannabis brand is leaving California
"This was a hard decision for them, they love California."
