DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is facing felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun Friday afternoon. Around 3:20 p.m., Delaware State Police say a was trooper patrolling the area of Rodney Village. The trooper saw a 2017 Ford Fusion with “very dark window tinting” on the front and rear windows stopped in traffic on POW MIA Parkway, waiting to turn right onto South Dupont Highway, say police. The trooper ran the vehicle’s registration, and police say it did not have a valid tint waiver on file.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO