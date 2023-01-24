Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Blades Fire Police captain on the mend after being hit by car on scene of crash
BLADES, Del. – A local fire police captain is on the mend after being hit by a car while on the scene of a crash. Saturday night around 8:47 p.m., Blades Volunteer Fire Company (BVFC) was assisting on the scene of a rollover crash in Seaford. The crash was in Seaford Volunteer Fire Department’s district, in the area of Sussex Highway and Norman Eskridge Highway.
WMDT.com
Felton traffic stop leads to discovery of handgun hidden in vehicle
FELTON, Del. – A Felton man is facing multiple charges after police found a handgun hidden in his vehicle. On January 28th, around 8:09 p.m., Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a driver fail to use a turn signal when turning onto South State Street from Banning Road. The driver continued, making multiple other moving violations in his Ford Taurus, say police.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for Felton woman
FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year-old woman not seen since early Sunday. Police say Daeonna Chauka was last seen in the Felton area. However, attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
WMDT.com
One killed in Salisbury crash, police investigating
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Tuesday morning in Salisbury. Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Route 50 and West Isabella Street for a reported crash with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began rendering aid to the occupants while waiting for the arrival of Salisbury Fire and EMS.
WMDT.com
Dover traffic stop leads to arrest, discovery of loaded handgun
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is facing felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun Friday afternoon. Around 3:20 p.m., Delaware State Police say a was trooper patrolling the area of Rodney Village. The trooper saw a 2017 Ford Fusion with “very dark window tinting” on the front and rear windows stopped in traffic on POW MIA Parkway, waiting to turn right onto South Dupont Highway, say police. The trooper ran the vehicle’s registration, and police say it did not have a valid tint waiver on file.
WMDT.com
Salisbury fatal crash under investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Wednesday morning in Salisbury. At around 4:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Salisbury Parkway and Tilghman Road for a reported vehicle crash with injuries. Officers arrived at the scene to find the Salisbury Fire Department tending to multiple victims.
WMDT.com
Seaford home damaged by gunfire, investigation underway
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after an occupied home was damaged by gunfire early Friday morning. At around 12:20 a.m., troopers responded to the 8000 block of Nylon Avenue after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. Troopers met with a 19-year-old woman who reported that her home had been hit by gunfire. There were also two 21-year-old men inside the home at the time.
WMDT.com
16-year-old charged in connection to threatening note found at James M. Bennett High School
SALISBURY, Md. – A 16-year-old has been charged after a threatening note was found inside of James M. Bennett High School earlier this week. We’re told deputies were advised of the note just before school dismissal on Wednesday. School resource deputies worked with school personnel to ensure the school was safe and no harm would come to students or staff.
WMDT.com
ChristianaCare opens new primary care facility in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – ChristianaCare has opened a new primary care facility to help residents in Rehoboth Beach. The office will offer care to ages 18 and up. They specialize in longer appointments to get to know patients better. Also, in the same location there will be ChristianaCare My65+ tailored to adults over 65, which will provide medication management, nutritional guidance, and specialist coordination.
WMDT.com
Fire and Ice Festival in Ocean View helps raise money for Beebe Hospital
OCEAN VIEW, Del. Over 25 thousand visitors flocking to ocean view for the fire and ice Festival put on by the Bethany Fenwick Chamber of Commerce. The event saw ice sculptures, live music, food trucks, and a Biergarten, raising money for the Beebee Hospital Emergency Unit in Millville. Organizers say...
WMDT.com
Elementary students have lunch with Wicomico Co. Superintendent for final competition round
FRUITLAND, Md. – The top 3 finalists in Prince Street Elementary’s ‘Amazing Shake-style Competition‘ got a special treat Saturday, getting the opportunity to lunch with Wicomico County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Micah Stauffer. The students met with the Superintendent at Texas Roadhouse in Fruitland. It was...
WMDT.com
Healthcare now more accessible with mobile services in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – In southern Delaware, primary care now coming to a street or parking lot near you with mobile health services on the move. “Provides multiple services, we’re going to be expanding as we go, screenings, blood pressure screenings, vaccination events including flu and COVID boosters as well as primary care opportunities,” says Dr. Shannon Pan, an MD with ChristianaCare.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Taco Reho
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– From their food truck days to their first brick and mortar Taco Reho in Rehoboth Beach has had a large fan base from the start. The Foodie Team was able to try a bit of what keeps hungry customers coming for more in this week’s Foodie Friday!
WMDT.com
Unaccompanied Burial Service performed for two Vietnam veterans in Hurlock
HURLOCK, Md- Two Vietnam war veterans were laid to rest at the Eastern Shore Veteran’s Cemetary in Hurlock, during a ceremony that saw hundreds of people gather to honor the service of the two men who no longer had any family to attend. Terry Eugene Parker Senior served in...
WMDT.com
Downtown Rehoboth staple to close its doors, family legacy remains alive
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – “It’s definitely going to be sad to close this chapter,” Schmer said. If you’re coming down Rehoboth Avenue, you can’t help but to spot the bold and bright Sea Shell Shop. It’s called downtown Rehoboth Beach home for 43 years....
WMDT.com
Local non-profit hosts adoption event for various dogs, many with special needs
SALISBURY, Md. – Grass Roots Rescue hosted an adoption day event Saturday afternoon at Johnson’s Seed and Feed in Salisbury. The goal was to find several four-legged friends a forever home. The non-profit takes dogs from shelters and even puppy mills to foster and prepare them for adoption.
WMDT.com
Hundreds gather for memorial service honoring the legacy of wrestling star Jay Briscoe
LAUREL, Del. – A community still mourning gathered Sunday in Laurel to honor the life of local wrestling star Jay Briscoe. Hundreds of wrestling fans, loved ones, and those who knew Briscoe’s story lined up at Laurel High School for a memorial service to show their support. On...
WMDT.com
UMES Senior named MEAC Bowler of the Week
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – UMES Senior Brooke Roberts was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Bowler of the Week for her performance at the Northeast Classic. Despite complications at the event, Brooke managed to finish 29th out of over 230 contestants. We want to hear your good news, just email...
WMDT.com
Jack Heath Sworn in as Salisbury Mayor
SALISBURY, MD- Former Salisbury City Council President Jack Heath is now officially Salisbury’s latest mayor as of a ceremony Friday night. Jack Heath is taking over the role, as now Salisbury Mayor Jake Day takes on the role of State Housing and Community Development Director under the Moore Administration.
WMDT.com
‘It’s very community oriented:’ Local brewery hosts chili cook-off supporting Delmar High School’s baseball team
DELMAR, Del. – In Delmar, the power of chili brought the community of Delmar together all in support of the Delmar High School baseball team. Loakal Branch Brewing Company hosted a chili cook off event Saturday. With a $5 dollar donation, attendees got the chance to try over 11...
