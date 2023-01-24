ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

WMDT.com

Blades Fire Police captain on the mend after being hit by car on scene of crash

BLADES, Del. – A local fire police captain is on the mend after being hit by a car while on the scene of a crash. Saturday night around 8:47 p.m., Blades Volunteer Fire Company (BVFC) was assisting on the scene of a rollover crash in Seaford. The crash was in Seaford Volunteer Fire Department’s district, in the area of Sussex Highway and Norman Eskridge Highway.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Felton traffic stop leads to discovery of handgun hidden in vehicle

FELTON, Del. – A Felton man is facing multiple charges after police found a handgun hidden in his vehicle. On January 28th, around 8:09 p.m., Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a driver fail to use a turn signal when turning onto South State Street from Banning Road. The driver continued, making multiple other moving violations in his Ford Taurus, say police.
FELTON, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for Felton woman

FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year-old woman not seen since early Sunday. Police say Daeonna Chauka was last seen in the Felton area. However, attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
FELTON, DE
WMDT.com

One killed in Salisbury crash, police investigating

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Tuesday morning in Salisbury. Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Route 50 and West Isabella Street for a reported crash with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began rendering aid to the occupants while waiting for the arrival of Salisbury Fire and EMS.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Dover traffic stop leads to arrest, discovery of loaded handgun

DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is facing felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun Friday afternoon. Around 3:20 p.m., Delaware State Police say a was trooper patrolling the area of Rodney Village. The trooper saw a 2017 Ford Fusion with “very dark window tinting” on the front and rear windows stopped in traffic on POW MIA Parkway, waiting to turn right onto South Dupont Highway, say police. The trooper ran the vehicle’s registration, and police say it did not have a valid tint waiver on file.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury fatal crash under investigation

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Wednesday morning in Salisbury. At around 4:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Salisbury Parkway and Tilghman Road for a reported vehicle crash with injuries. Officers arrived at the scene to find the Salisbury Fire Department tending to multiple victims.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Seaford home damaged by gunfire, investigation underway

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after an occupied home was damaged by gunfire early Friday morning. At around 12:20 a.m., troopers responded to the 8000 block of Nylon Avenue after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. Troopers met with a 19-year-old woman who reported that her home had been hit by gunfire. There were also two 21-year-old men inside the home at the time.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

16-year-old charged in connection to threatening note found at James M. Bennett High School

SALISBURY, Md. – A 16-year-old has been charged after a threatening note was found inside of James M. Bennett High School earlier this week. We’re told deputies were advised of the note just before school dismissal on Wednesday. School resource deputies worked with school personnel to ensure the school was safe and no harm would come to students or staff.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

ChristianaCare opens new primary care facility in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – ChristianaCare has opened a new primary care facility to help residents in Rehoboth Beach. The office will offer care to ages 18 and up. They specialize in longer appointments to get to know patients better. Also, in the same location there will be ChristianaCare My65+ tailored to adults over 65, which will provide medication management, nutritional guidance, and specialist coordination.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Healthcare now more accessible with mobile services in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. – In southern Delaware, primary care now coming to a street or parking lot near you with mobile health services on the move. “Provides multiple services, we’re going to be expanding as we go, screenings, blood pressure screenings, vaccination events including flu and COVID boosters as well as primary care opportunities,” says Dr. Shannon Pan, an MD with ChristianaCare.
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Taco Reho

REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– From their food truck days to their first brick and mortar Taco Reho in Rehoboth Beach has had a large fan base from the start. The Foodie Team was able to try a bit of what keeps hungry customers coming for more in this week’s Foodie Friday!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

UMES Senior named MEAC Bowler of the Week

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – UMES Senior Brooke Roberts was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Bowler of the Week for her performance at the Northeast Classic. Despite complications at the event, Brooke managed to finish 29th out of over 230 contestants. We want to hear your good news, just email...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WMDT.com

Jack Heath Sworn in as Salisbury Mayor

SALISBURY, MD- Former Salisbury City Council President Jack Heath is now officially Salisbury’s latest mayor as of a ceremony Friday night. Jack Heath is taking over the role, as now Salisbury Mayor Jake Day takes on the role of State Housing and Community Development Director under the Moore Administration.
SALISBURY, MD

