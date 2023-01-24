Read full article on original website
Lewisville ISD adds STOPit, an anonymous reporting system
The Lewisville ISD community now has access to STOPit, an anonymous reporting system that allows people to submit at concerns at anytime, the district announced this week. The district hopes students will use STOPit to safely report illegal activities taking place on school property, says a LISD news release. For the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, STOPit will operate concurrently with all campus cell phone tip lines. The cell phone tip lines will be discontinued at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Arlington ISD superintendent announces retirement
ARLINGTON, Texas — It’s official: Yet another superintendent has decided to retire from a North Texas school district. On Thursday, Arlington Independent School District Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos announced he’s retiring after serving 11 years as the district’s top leader. In a news release, the district said...
keranews.org
Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness
The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
North Texas universities, school districts are figuring out how to handle ChatGPT popularity
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas universities and school districts are figuring out the best ways to handle the growing popularity of ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence platform is powered by massive amounts of data and can write almost anything, from song lyrics to research papers. "Faculty, a lot of them are worried about issues of plagiarism," said Andrew Clark, a UT Arlington professor and associate director of the university's Center for Research on Teaching and Learning Excellence. "What's going to happen if I give an assignment, how will I know this is the student's work?" Nearly 100 professors at UT Arlington signed up...
McKinney ISD earmarks funds for refresh of 2 campuses
McKinney ISD board members approved spending money from the 2021 bond to refresh two school campuses. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) The Scott Johnson Middle School and McKinney Boyd High School campuses are getting renovated. McKinney ISD board members at a Jan. 24 board meeting approved using funds already included in the...
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
DCTA announces new leaders
The Denton County Transportation Authority announced Friday the recent arrival of four key leaders for the agency, filling important positions for the new year. Maurice Bell has joined the organization as Chief Operating Officer, and Sherrelle Evans-Jones is now on board as Chief Financial Officer, according to a DCTA news release. In addition, DCTA has brought on Bracey Goodwin IV as Director of Safety and Compliance, as well as David Magaña to serve as Director of Marketing and Communications.
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
fox4news.com
Cedar Hill ISD student dies after choking on food at lunch
CEDAR HILL, Texas - An elementary student in the Cedar Hill Independent School District died last week after choking on a piece of food at lunch. The girl was in pre-K at Highland Hills Elementary School. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said teachers responded immediately and the girl...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Library Advisory Board Chair Removed Over Facebook Post
Arlington’s library advisory board chair was removed from the position this week following backlash over her social media post, criticizing council members during the height of a debate over LGBTQ displays. In an 8-0 vote, city council members voted to remove Cat Serna-Horn from her position. The vote Tuesday...
inforney.com
Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval
The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
Prosper ISD school board president arrested, charged with indecency with a child
PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The president of the Prosper ISD school board has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child/sexual contact.Drew Wilborn, 43, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Dallas Police Department. His bail has been set at $50,000.Dallas police said they received information on April 14, 2022, regarding a 16-year-old being inappropriately touched by Wilborn, who was an executive pastor at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. An investigation determined the crime occurred and a warrant was obtained for Wilborn. While the investigation was happening, Wilborn was placed on leave and suspended. Since then, Wilborn was terminated from...
United Way of Denton County hosting signature event
The United Way of Denton County’s signature event, the 11th Annual UNITED Tribute Gala, is set to be held this weekend in Denton. The “Illuminate the Night”-themed event includes a silent auction, dinner, awards, and the crowd-favorite “Dancing with Our Stars” competition, featuring a troupe of community volunteer dancers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France will be dancing the cha-cha with his wife Amanda at the event and is aiming to raise $5,000 for the UWDC.
Lewisville celebrates groundbreaking of new public safety center
The city of Lewisville on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its future Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center. Construction on the state-of-the-art 116,000-square-foot complex is expected to be completed by late 2024 at the corner of Main Street and Valley Parkway to replace Lewisville’s aging police and fire facilities. In addition to police and fire operations, the facility also will include a hardened emergency operations center and roughly 20,000 square feet of shared space for a fitness room, training and meeting spaces and storage, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville.
CandysDirt.com
Frisco Planning And Zoning Commission Approves Site Plan For Second H-E-B Location
There is currently no timetable for construction on the store to be located at FM 423 and US 380. Frisco’s second H-E-B location cleared a hurdle Tuesday evening as the city’s planning and zoning commission approved a new site plan for the proposed location at FM 423 and US 380.
dallasexpress.com
French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location
A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
Granbury ISD votes to sell private plane after WFAA investigation revealed district leader was using it for family trips
GRANBURY, Texas — Granbury ISD’s board of trustees voted to sell its private plane following several WFAA stories that revealed a district leader repeatedly used the plane for personal trips. On Monday, the board voted unanimously to sell the plane, saying the costs were higher than expected. The...
Mochinut brings specialty donuts to Lewisville
Mochinut opened in Lewisville on Dec. 17. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut held a grand opening Dec. 17 in Lewisville. Located in The Realm at Castle Hills at 4440 SH 121, Ste. 35, Mochinut is known for its mochi donuts—a combination of the Japanese rice cake and American donut. Mochinut also offers Korean rice flour hot dogs, bubble tea drinks and soft-serve ice cream.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
