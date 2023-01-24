Read full article on original website
Where the Uihleins sent their cash after the insurrection
WHO GOT THE UIHLEINS’ CASH AFTER JAN. 6: A nonprofit led by GOP megadonor RichardUihlein contributed millions of dollars in 2021 to conservative groups who played roles in promoting falsehoods of widespread voter fraud following the 2020 election or are linked to efforts to challenge the election results, including more than $2 million within a week of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Don't bet on a recession escape yet
ON THE BRINK — This week brought a deluge of economic data about the health of the U.S. economy. In the abstract, each number can seem confusing and even contradictory. The economy grew at a stronger pace in the fourth quarter of 2022 than many expected and narrowly escaped recession for the year. Great news! Inflation appears to be steadily declining. Awesome!
The Fed’s tango with a hot-and-cold economy
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
New video, audio show attack on Paul Pelosi in excruciating detail
Evidence from the David DePape case, including a 911 call from the Pelosi home, was obtained by a news coalition.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Campaign finance regulator asks Santos to clarify who's in charge of his political accounts
Santos' campaign changed its treasurer in new filings this week, but a lawyer for the person listed said he wasn't actually involved.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is Ridiculed After Her Proposed Amendment Loses by 418 Votes to 14 in Bipartisan Defeat
On January 26, the House of Representatives voted on an amendment proposed by Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene. The proposal was intended to prevent the Biden Administration from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
‘There Is a Real Sense That the Apocalypse Is Coming’
A former evangelical tracks the rise of white Christian nationalism — and looks ahead to where the movement goes next.
Sen. Marco Rubio says it's 'absurd' that the media has details on the classified documents found at Biden's and Trump's residences but the intelligence committee still doesn't have clear information
"So somehow, the only people who are not allowed to know what was in there are congressional oversight committees," Rubio said.
Progressives blast Supreme Court over secret payments of at least $1 million to the ex-Bush official who reviewed the leak investigation
The ex-DHS secretary provided services to the Supreme Court before he was tasked with independently reviewing the leak investigation, CNN reported.
Behind the RNC's anti-Trump revolt
The fight for chair isn’t just about leading the RNC – it's about who will lead the Republican Party into 2024.
5 questions with IBM's Christina Montgomery
Happy Friday! And tomorrow, happy National Data Privacy Day. Today we have Christina Montgomery, IBM’s chief privacy officer, taking on The Future in Five Questions. The century-old company was a tech giant before there was a tech industry, and these days its data-driven software powers everything from loan approvals to airline reservations — putting the company at the center of the discussion of both consumer data use and AI, which powers many of its products.
Education Department releases new data on 25M applications for Biden's student debt relief
The new data provides a state-by-state breakdown of which Americans signed up to have their student loans canceled.
Adams strikes bipartisan offensive in 2nd SOTC
Mayor Eric Adams laid out a big vision for New York in Thursday’s State of the City speech: A safer metropolis that attends to the needs of the working class, the dreams of the entrepreneurs and the desires of the 1 percent. He plans to dedicate a public school...
Garcetti, you're still here?
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. It’s been 567 days since President JOE BIDEN announced his nomination of ERIC GARCETTI to become...
DeSantis disrupts tussle over RNC leadership
Hello and good Friday morning. Watching— Is there a proxy war between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis being waged at the Republican National Committee? Maybe? Maybe not?. On one side — Trump has not officially taken sides in the tug-of-war between current RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel...
