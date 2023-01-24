ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Where the Uihleins sent their cash after the insurrection

WHO GOT THE UIHLEINS’ CASH AFTER JAN. 6: A nonprofit led by GOP megadonor RichardUihlein contributed millions of dollars in 2021 to conservative groups who played roles in promoting falsehoods of widespread voter fraud following the 2020 election or are linked to efforts to challenge the election results, including more than $2 million within a week of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Don't bet on a recession escape yet

ON THE BRINK — This week brought a deluge of economic data about the health of the U.S. economy. In the abstract, each number can seem confusing and even contradictory. The economy grew at a stronger pace in the fourth quarter of 2022 than many expected and narrowly escaped recession for the year. Great news! Inflation appears to be steadily declining. Awesome!
The Fed’s tango with a hot-and-cold economy

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
5 questions with IBM's Christina Montgomery

Happy Friday! And tomorrow, happy National Data Privacy Day. Today we have Christina Montgomery, IBM’s chief privacy officer, taking on The Future in Five Questions. The century-old company was a tech giant before there was a tech industry, and these days its data-driven software powers everything from loan approvals to airline reservations — putting the company at the center of the discussion of both consumer data use and AI, which powers many of its products.
Adams strikes bipartisan offensive in 2nd SOTC

Mayor Eric Adams laid out a big vision for New York in Thursday’s State of the City speech: A safer metropolis that attends to the needs of the working class, the dreams of the entrepreneurs and the desires of the 1 percent. He plans to dedicate a public school...
Garcetti, you're still here?

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. It’s been 567 days since President JOE BIDEN announced his nomination of ERIC GARCETTI to become...
DeSantis disrupts tussle over RNC leadership

Hello and good Friday morning. Watching— Is there a proxy war between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis being waged at the Republican National Committee? Maybe? Maybe not?. On one side — Trump has not officially taken sides in the tug-of-war between current RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel...
FLORIDA STATE

