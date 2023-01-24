ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VTDigger

More than half of Orange County’s sheriff deputies will leave with the current sheriff next week

Eleven part- and full-time deputies and all five of the department’s administrative staffers, also called duty clerks, will no longer work for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department when George Contois takes over next week. Read the story on VTDigger here: More than half of Orange County’s sheriff deputies will leave with the current sheriff next week.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was arrested following a rollover crash in Essex Saturday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Colchester Rd. and Pinecrest Dr. Several Fire/Rescue services and EMS companies responded. Two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation. However, officials said they...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A woman who pleaded guilty last year to a murder in the North Country has been sentenced. Nicole Cayea pleaded guilty last April to the 2021 murder of Crisie Luebbers in Lyon Mountain. The Clinton County district attorney announced Friday that Cayea was sentenced to 45...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police looking for person who robbed Swanton business with hatchet

SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for a person who robbed the Hometown Sunoco in Swanton with a hatchet on Tuesday. Investigators said that an unknown individual entered the convenience store located on First Street around 2:13 a.m. and displayed a hatchet and a trash bag before demanding cash and cigarettes from the clerk.
SWANTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-91 in Barton

BARTON — A 20-year-old man from Barton was arrested for DUI following a crash in Barton early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle that had gone off the road on I-91 north at around 12:00 a.m. After speaking with the driver, identified as Jaden Dagesse,...
BARTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Teen arrested for assault in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A teen was arrested for aggravated assault following an incident in Waterbury this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family disturbance on Gregg Hill Road at around 10:20 a.m. Police say they responded to the scene and learned that the victims had been assaulted by...
WATERBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Armed robbery at Swanton Sunoco

SWANTON — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning in Swanton. At about 2:15 a.m., an unknown individual entered the store dressed in black, displayed a hatchet, and a trash bag, and demanded cash and a carton of Marlboros from the clerk. Police say the...
SWANTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Barton man draws five-to-15-year sentence for rape

NEWPORT — A Barton man who changed his plea to a rape and a felony domestic assault charge will spend at least four years, 22 months, and 131 days behind bars. Judge Lisa Warren, sitting in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on January 19, suspended the remainder of the five-to-15-year sentence she imposed on Lawrence A. Dizzazo, 38, of Barton.
BARTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault at Montpelier overnight shelter

MONTPELIER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier earlier this month. On January 16, authorities say they were notified of an altercation at an overnight shelter on State Street involving an intoxicated individual. Police say the involved party had displayed violent and tumultuous behavior within...
MONTPELIER, VT
colchestersun.com

Here are four things to do this weekend in Chittenden county libraries

Where: Burnham Room, Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main Street, Colchester. Details: Hear what legislators have been up to during Vermont's spring session and ask questions. No sign up required. This event happens once per month on a Saturday during the winter and spring. Drop-In Storytime. When: 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan....
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy