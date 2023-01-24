Read full article on original website
Caledonia sheriff gave himself and staff bonuses totaling $400,000 before stepping down
In some cases, the bonuses exceeded the employees’ annual salaries, according to data released by the state auditor’s office. Read the story on VTDigger here: Caledonia sheriff gave himself and staff bonuses totaling $400,000 before stepping down.
More than half of Orange County’s sheriff deputies will leave with the current sheriff next week
Eleven part- and full-time deputies and all five of the department’s administrative staffers, also called duty clerks, will no longer work for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department when George Contois takes over next week. Read the story on VTDigger here: More than half of Orange County’s sheriff deputies will leave with the current sheriff next week.
WCAX
Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was arrested following a rollover crash in Essex Saturday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Colchester Rd. and Pinecrest Dr. Several Fire/Rescue services and EMS companies responded. Two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation. However, officials said they...
WCAX
Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A woman who pleaded guilty last year to a murder in the North Country has been sentenced. Nicole Cayea pleaded guilty last April to the 2021 murder of Crisie Luebbers in Lyon Mountain. The Clinton County district attorney announced Friday that Cayea was sentenced to 45...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police looking for person who robbed Swanton business with hatchet
SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for a person who robbed the Hometown Sunoco in Swanton with a hatchet on Tuesday. Investigators said that an unknown individual entered the convenience store located on First Street around 2:13 a.m. and displayed a hatchet and a trash bag before demanding cash and cigarettes from the clerk.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-91 in Barton
BARTON — A 20-year-old man from Barton was arrested for DUI following a crash in Barton early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle that had gone off the road on I-91 north at around 12:00 a.m. After speaking with the driver, identified as Jaden Dagesse,...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating after car drives into Family Dollar in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Family Dollar on 357 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh. There were no injuries in the crash. A store employee confirmed that the store is still open. Police have removed the car. Police told NBC5 that the driver was...
newportdispatch.com
Teen arrested for assault in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A teen was arrested for aggravated assault following an incident in Waterbury this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family disturbance on Gregg Hill Road at around 10:20 a.m. Police say they responded to the scene and learned that the victims had been assaulted by...
newportdispatch.com
Armed robbery at Swanton Sunoco
SWANTON — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning in Swanton. At about 2:15 a.m., an unknown individual entered the store dressed in black, displayed a hatchet, and a trash bag, and demanded cash and a carton of Marlboros from the clerk. Police say the...
Burlington neighbors gather to support teen beaten outside home
The student was attacked the night of Jan. 17 by a group of young people, a family member said, leaving the local neighborhood shaken. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington neighbors gather to support teen beaten outside home.
Barton Chronicle
Barton man draws five-to-15-year sentence for rape
NEWPORT — A Barton man who changed his plea to a rape and a felony domestic assault charge will spend at least four years, 22 months, and 131 days behind bars. Judge Lisa Warren, sitting in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on January 19, suspended the remainder of the five-to-15-year sentence she imposed on Lawrence A. Dizzazo, 38, of Barton.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault at Montpelier overnight shelter
MONTPELIER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier earlier this month. On January 16, authorities say they were notified of an altercation at an overnight shelter on State Street involving an intoxicated individual. Police say the involved party had displayed violent and tumultuous behavior within...
'UNVAXXD' and Proud: A Vermont License Plate Proves Eye-Catching
Kathy Hoffer was in Montpelier for a lunch date with three friends on January 17 when she stopped to admire a shiny red Alfa Romeo that was parked on State Street. Luxury Italian sports cars are rare in pragmatic central Vermont, where drivers tend to favor Subarus and pickup trucks, especially in winter.
colchestersun.com
Here are four things to do this weekend in Chittenden county libraries
Where: Burnham Room, Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main Street, Colchester. Details: Hear what legislators have been up to during Vermont's spring session and ask questions. No sign up required. This event happens once per month on a Saturday during the winter and spring. Drop-In Storytime. When: 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan....
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: A three level condo in Colchester for sale for $429,000 with a finished basement
This condo in Colchester has a spacious kitchen with stainless appliances. There are vaulted ceilings and a gas stove in the living room and the finished basement has plenty of space for storage or hanging out. There is a monthly $320 HOA fee. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 4 (2 full, 1...
