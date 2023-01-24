Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Performers eager to share ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’
Gemma Rollison has always felt it necessary to know the story of Anne Frank because of her Jewish heritage. “I’m Jewish on both sides, not religiously,” Rollison said. “It was always something from a young age that my mother made sure that I knew. It never really hit me until I decided to research it for this role.”
Current Publishing
Zionsville Lions Club Miss Fall Festival crowned
Zionsville Lions Club’s 2023 Miss Fall Festival was crowned Jan. 21 at the Hoosier Retirement Village in Zionsville. Hunt is a graduate of Indiana State University and works in the communication department for Andretti Motorsports. Her platform is Lupus awareness. She will participate in most of the Zionsville Lions Club events among many other activities and compete in the Miss Indiana Competition in June to be held in Zionsville.
Current Publishing
Carmel Winter Games return to Ice at Carter Green Feb. 10-11
The Carmel Winter Games are back with the same wacky set of competitions. The games are set from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 on The Ice at Carter Green with Ice Trike Relays, Human Curling and Human Hungry Hippos. The Hometown Hero Olympics is set from 6 to 8...
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — January 31, 2023
Correction – A story in the Jan. 17 edition of Current in Carmel misstated the location of Parkwood Crossing. Parkwood Crossing is southeast I-465 and U.S. 31. City retains AA credit rating – The City of Carmel has retained its AA credit rating after a review of its financial strength and long-term stability. The rating was issued by Standard & Poor’s for the sale of $62.45 million in lease rental bonds that will be used to finance the construction of several road system projects, including the completion of various multi-use paths along existing roads.
Current Publishing
Letter: Fortunate to live in a vibrant county
On Jan. 22, Hamilton County kicked off a yearlong celebration for its bicentennial at the Palladium with a free program that showcased the history of Hamilton County through stories and music. Before becoming a settled area, Native Americans from the Lenape tribe were living here mostly along the White River area. White settlers like William Connor found this area filled with trees so dense you could hardly see the sky.
Current Publishing
Obituary: Feras Mash
Feras Mash, 53, of Carmel, died Jan. 25. He was born Nov. 1, 1969, in Amman, Jordan. He was a graduate of Purdue University, and received his PhD from Rochville University. Feras owned Computer Trouble Shooters of Carmel for 15 years, before retiring in 2022. Family and friends are invited...
Current Publishing
Fishers moves forward with community center plans
The Fishers City Council approved the continuation of the city’s new community center construction during its Jan. 17 meeting. Lisa Bradford, city controller of Fishers, presented the city’s 2023 budget to the council that included an appropriation of funds from the general fund for a scoping and design agreement for the potential community and recreation center.
Current Publishing
Minnaar running for Carmel City Council’s Northeast District seat
Shannon Minnaar describes herself as a good listener, a skill that’s been helpful during her service on several local boards. She also believes it’s an important trait for a city councilor, a role she is seeking in Carmel’s Northeast District. “The thought of being able to sit...
Current Publishing
A lasting legacy: Zionsville founder of Moms Demand Action retiring
Shannon Watts, a former Zionsville resident and founder of Moms Demand Action – a national nonprofit that advocates for stronger laws and policies to reduce gun violence — said she will retire as the organization’s volunteer leader at the end of this year. “I’ve always felt that...
Current Publishing
Childers to run for Zionsville at-large council seat
Republican candidate Liz Childers announced Jan. 27 she will run for an at-large position for Zionsville Town Council in the primary election May 2. Childers, a Zionsville resident for nine years, said she was looking for the appropriate opportunity to serve the Zionsville community. Childers is a Lugar Series graduate and works for Dauby, O’Connor, & Zaleski, LLC, an accounting firm, as director of marketing. The Lugar Series selects 20 Hoosier women to participate in political training to prepare Republican women for elected and appointed roles in government at the local, state, and federal levels.
Current Publishing
Westfield considers purchase of land
City leaders in Westfield have approved a resolution authorizing the city’s chief of staff to pursue the purchase of land that recently hit the auction block. Three parcels of land at 2510 E. 171st St. totaling a little more than 25 acres went up for auction at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield. Details regarding the purchase price and winning bidder at the auction held by Pendleton-based Don Smock Auction Company, Inc., were not available by Current’s publishing deadline.
Current Publishing
Lusk announces candidacy for Zionsville Town Council seat
Zionsville resident Heather Lusk recently announced her candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Zionsville Town Council. Author of “Hidden History of Boone County,” Lusk, a Republican made her first bid for a council seat. She said she has frequently attended Zionsville’s town council, plan commission, and parks and recreation meetings.
Current Publishing
Nieshalla elected president of ICCA
The Association of Indiana Counties announced Jan. 18 that Boone County Council President Elise Nieshalla has been elected president of the Indiana County Councils Association. Nieshalla, a Republican and Zionsville resident, has served on the Boone County Council since 2016. She became president in 2021. She is also chairwoman of...
Current Publishing
Melton announces reelection bid
Zionsville Town Councilor Craig Melton announced Jan. 20 that he will seek reelection for the District 3 seat. First elected in 2019, Melton, a Republican who has focused on safer connectivity between Zionsville and Whitestown and public safety, said he wants to continue focusing on those issues while continuing to improve District 3 services through cooperation with Boone County and neighboring municipalities to preserve and promote Zionsville.
Current Publishing
Zionsville disputes unmade payment claim, fraud investigation underway
The Town of Zionsville is disputing a claim from the owner of the firm that operates the ice-skating rink at Mulberry Fields Park that the town failed to make a payment for services. According to a police report obtained by Current, the owner of Ice-America, Scott Williams, contacted the Zionsville...
Current Publishing
Convicted felon sentenced for illegal firearm possession
Desmond Breaziel, 33, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Jan. 23 to 75 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, on March 7, 2022, Lawrence Police Dept. officers responded to a report of two men passed out in a parked Ford Explorer at a Waffle House parking lot. The driver, Breaziel, was unresponsive upon the officers’ arrival. When Breaziel woke up and exited the vehicle, he appeared confused and disoriented. Officers found a loaded Taurus .38 caliber handgun and approximately 81 pills containing methamphetamine on Breaziel’s person. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a fanny pack containing marijuana and a digital scale.
