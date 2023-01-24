Correction – A story in the Jan. 17 edition of Current in Carmel misstated the location of Parkwood Crossing. Parkwood Crossing is southeast I-465 and U.S. 31. City retains AA credit rating – The City of Carmel has retained its AA credit rating after a review of its financial strength and long-term stability. The rating was issued by Standard & Poor’s for the sale of $62.45 million in lease rental bonds that will be used to finance the construction of several road system projects, including the completion of various multi-use paths along existing roads.

CARMEL, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO