Related
Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC
Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
TUF 30 winner Mohammed Usman reveals surgery that delayed his return to the UFC, now targeting April fight
Mohammed Usman made quite an impact with his stunning knockout over Zac Pauga to become The Ultimate Fighter season 30 champion but that win came at a cost. It turns out Usman suffered a broken thumb during the fight but he still managed to use that same hand to land the punch that put Pauga away just 36 seconds into the second round. It wasn’t until later that he realized his hand was actually injured, which then required him to undergo surgery to repair the damage done.
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical in London faceoff for Feb. 26 showdown
Security quickly intervened as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for their Feb. 26 boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury went nose-to-nose in the ring during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London. They quickly had to be separated after Paul put a finger on the shirtless Fury’s cheek. Red-shirted officials quickly got in the way before things got serious.
Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes
Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
Fury FC to round out the weekend's violence
Anybody find it odd, they recently had a livethread for Invicta, which, awesome! But...nobody watched it or commented in it. Why not make livethreads for LFA & Cage Warriors, at the bare minimum to start with. I wouldn't add any other promotions to the list just yet (ARES, CFFC, Fury...
Diego Sanchez explains move into bare-knuckle fighting, no plans to retire from combat sports any time soon
Diego Sanchez has already cemented a memorable legacy from his mixed martial arts career but that doesn’t mean that he’s finished adding accolades to his resume. At 41, the Ultimate Fighter season 1 winner and UFC Hall of Famer just recently inked a deal to join the roster at BKFC where he will make his bare-knuckle debut on Feb. 17 against former boxing champion Austin Trout. According to Sanchez, the move wasn’t made out of necessity but rather a desire to try something new after he spent the majority of 2022 preparing for a boxing match against Dan Hardy that never happened.
Gordon Ryan knows all eyes are on him after signing 7-figure deal to compete in grappling: ‘I like the pressure’
He’s brash. He’s outspoken. He’s unapologetic. Gordon Ryan is unabashedly all of those things, but he’s also the best grappler in the world — and he’s finally being paid the kind of money where he really feels like a professional athlete. The 27-year-old Brazilian...
PFL challengers & BKFC
I'll be tuned in and watching the challengers card, softi might come thru for the bkfc scrap. Or not. We shall see. Blunts twisted, winter formal is this weekend so I got time to kill and TV to catch up on. Almost done with Tulsa king, it wasn't bad at all.
Hot Tweets: Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya meet again, plus Jamahal Hill’s big win at UFC 283
We’re back! It’s another down week in the world of MMA and you know what that means: it’s time to answer your questions about the latest happenings in the sport. The UFC just announced a couple of big fights and we’re fresh of UFC 283 so there’s plenty to talk about. Let’s get down to business.
Reaction: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2, Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal set for UFC 287
UFC president Dana White made a slew of big fight announcements on Friday — some that were already confirmed, and others that were not — including a massive pair of fights for the UFC’s April pay-per-view event, UFC 287. Following White’s special announcement stream, MMA Fighting’s Mike...
Jose Aldo will compete against Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano in pro boxing debut next month
Jose Aldo’s first boxing opponent will be Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting after Aldo’s trainer revealed the news on social media. As MMA Fighting first reported earlier this month, Aldo will enter the squared circle on Feb. 10 in Rio de Janeiro.
John Kavanagh reveals Johnny Walker routinely trains exact position that led to knockout win at UFC 283
Johnny Walker has plenty of explosive knockouts on his résumé, but the circumstances that led to his finish over Paul Craig at UFC 283 looked anything but routine. As Craig grabbed onto a leg and lifted it into the air as he attempted a takedown, Walker used his long reach to swing a huge punch that blasted the Scottish light heavyweight, which led to the end of the fight. The fact that Walker was teetering on one leg yet still managed to generate enough power to actually hurt Craig appeared almost miraculous, but it turns out that’s not exactly the case.
Jamahal Hill up for Alex Pereira fight but doubt UFC books it: ‘I’d knock him out’
Jamahal Hill wouldn’t mind taking a quick detour to answer the call from a fellow UFC champion after capturing the light heavyweight belt. Following his victory over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283, Hill made it clear that former champ Jiri Prochazka is his top target for his first title defense. Prochazka is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury and hopes to return by the summer, however there’s a chance his recovery could take longer than expected. If that happens, another intriguing name has already volunteered for the challenge: UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.
Missed Fists: Dmitriy Aryshev obliterates opponent with brutal left hook knockout
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Heading into the last days of January, it doesn’t feel...
Francis Ngannou says his team is in contact with Tyson Fury for boxing superfight, hoping for summer showdown
Francis Ngannou says his team has been in contact with Tyson Fury’s team about setting up their much-discussed superfight. Earlier this month, Ngannou officially parted ways with the UFC after he and the promotion were unable to come to terms on a new deal. One of the key requests from Ngannou during the negotiations was the ability to pursue boxing bouts while still under UFC contract. Now a free agent, Ngannou and his team are free to pursue any fights they want, and the former UFC heavyweight champion says they’re already working on the biggest one of all.
UFC free fight video: Islam Makhachev captures title from Charles Oliveira
It took Islam Makhachev 10 wins to get a shot at the UFC lightweight title, but when he did, he almost made it look easy taking home gold. The Khabib Nurmagomedov-trained fighter faced Charles Oliveira for the vacant title at UFC 280, which took place on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It took Makhachev just two rounds to claim the throne with a powerful punch and arm-triangle submission for his 11th straight win.
Brandon Moreno happy to be done with Deiveson Figueiredo rivalry, unsure how Figueiredo will fare at bantamweight
Brandon Moreno is once again the undisputed UFC flyweight champion of the world, and he couldn’t be happier. At UFC 283, Moreno scored his second win over Deiveson Figueiredo, earning a TKO by doctor stoppage after the third round to claim the undisputed flyweight title. Heading into the bout, Moreno spoke openly about the fatigue that came with facing the same opponent repeatedly over the past two years, saying that his goal was to put an end to their rivalry this time around, and with Figueiredo announcing after the fight that he intends to move up to bantamweight, Moreno managed to do just that, something he’s very happy about.
Jake Paul will now face Tommy Fury on Feb. 26 in Saudi Arabia
The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury clash is finally official. Paul and Fury will now square off Feb. 26, a day later than previous reports, in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The eight-round fight will be contested at 185 pounds. The date change was first reported by Ariel Helwani. It’s not the...
Marlon Vera details impressive back tattoo by famous artist Mister Cartoon
Marlon Vera will have a new look heading into his next fight. When Vera steps into the octagon with Cory Sandhagen on Feb. 18 to compete in the bantamweight main event of UFC Vegas 69, he’ll sport a back tattoo from famed Los Angeles-based artist Mister Cartoon. Given Mister...
