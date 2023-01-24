Read full article on original website
Westfield considers purchase of land
City leaders in Westfield have approved a resolution authorizing the city’s chief of staff to pursue the purchase of land that recently hit the auction block. Three parcels of land at 2510 E. 171st St. totaling a little more than 25 acres went up for auction at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield. Details regarding the purchase price and winning bidder at the auction held by Pendleton-based Don Smock Auction Company, Inc., were not available by Current’s publishing deadline.
Minnaar running for Carmel City Council’s Northeast District seat
Shannon Minnaar describes herself as a good listener, a skill that’s been helpful during her service on several local boards. She also believes it’s an important trait for a city councilor, a role she is seeking in Carmel’s Northeast District. “The thought of being able to sit...
Carmel in brief — January 31, 2023
Correction – A story in the Jan. 17 edition of Current in Carmel misstated the location of Parkwood Crossing. Parkwood Crossing is southeast I-465 and U.S. 31. City retains AA credit rating – The City of Carmel has retained its AA credit rating after a review of its financial strength and long-term stability. The rating was issued by Standard & Poor’s for the sale of $62.45 million in lease rental bonds that will be used to finance the construction of several road system projects, including the completion of various multi-use paths along existing roads.
Fishers moves forward with community center plans
The Fishers City Council approved the continuation of the city’s new community center construction during its Jan. 17 meeting. Lisa Bradford, city controller of Fishers, presented the city’s 2023 budget to the council that included an appropriation of funds from the general fund for a scoping and design agreement for the potential community and recreation center.
Childers to run for Zionsville at-large council seat
Republican candidate Liz Childers announced Jan. 27 she will run for an at-large position for Zionsville Town Council in the primary election May 2. Childers, a Zionsville resident for nine years, said she was looking for the appropriate opportunity to serve the Zionsville community. Childers is a Lugar Series graduate and works for Dauby, O’Connor, & Zaleski, LLC, an accounting firm, as director of marketing. The Lugar Series selects 20 Hoosier women to participate in political training to prepare Republican women for elected and appointed roles in government at the local, state, and federal levels.
Letter: Fortunate to live in a vibrant county
On Jan. 22, Hamilton County kicked off a yearlong celebration for its bicentennial at the Palladium with a free program that showcased the history of Hamilton County through stories and music. Before becoming a settled area, Native Americans from the Lenape tribe were living here mostly along the White River area. White settlers like William Connor found this area filled with trees so dense you could hardly see the sky.
Lusk announces candidacy for Zionsville Town Council seat
Zionsville resident Heather Lusk recently announced her candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Zionsville Town Council. Author of “Hidden History of Boone County,” Lusk, a Republican made her first bid for a council seat. She said she has frequently attended Zionsville’s town council, plan commission, and parks and recreation meetings.
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
Zionsville disputes unmade payment claim, fraud investigation underway
The Town of Zionsville is disputing a claim from the owner of the firm that operates the ice-skating rink at Mulberry Fields Park that the town failed to make a payment for services. According to a police report obtained by Current, the owner of Ice-America, Scott Williams, contacted the Zionsville...
Carmel Winter Games return to Ice at Carter Green Feb. 10-11
The Carmel Winter Games are back with the same wacky set of competitions. The games are set from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 on The Ice at Carter Green with Ice Trike Relays, Human Curling and Human Hungry Hippos. The Hometown Hero Olympics is set from 6 to 8...
A lasting legacy: Zionsville founder of Moms Demand Action retiring
Shannon Watts, a former Zionsville resident and founder of Moms Demand Action – a national nonprofit that advocates for stronger laws and policies to reduce gun violence — said she will retire as the organization’s volunteer leader at the end of this year. “I’ve always felt that...
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
Zionsville Lions Club Miss Fall Festival crowned
Zionsville Lions Club’s 2023 Miss Fall Festival was crowned Jan. 21 at the Hoosier Retirement Village in Zionsville. Hunt is a graduate of Indiana State University and works in the communication department for Andretti Motorsports. Her platform is Lupus awareness. She will participate in most of the Zionsville Lions Club events among many other activities and compete in the Miss Indiana Competition in June to be held in Zionsville.
Melton announces reelection bid
Zionsville Town Councilor Craig Melton announced Jan. 20 that he will seek reelection for the District 3 seat. First elected in 2019, Melton, a Republican who has focused on safer connectivity between Zionsville and Whitestown and public safety, said he wants to continue focusing on those issues while continuing to improve District 3 services through cooperation with Boone County and neighboring municipalities to preserve and promote Zionsville.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Greenfield Central HS student dies in fatal crash
Hancock County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a Greenfield Central High School student died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
Nieshalla elected president of ICCA
The Association of Indiana Counties announced Jan. 18 that Boone County Council President Elise Nieshalla has been elected president of the Indiana County Councils Association. Nieshalla, a Republican and Zionsville resident, has served on the Boone County Council since 2016. She became president in 2021. She is also chairwoman of...
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
