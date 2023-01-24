Read full article on original website
19-year-old charged after hit-and-run death in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
live5news.com
2 killed, 2 hurt in ‘connected’ Williamsburg Co. shootings; suspect sought
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are looking for the man they say is responsible for two Saturday shooting in Williamsburg County. Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is wanted by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the shootings. Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Bloomingvale...
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
WECT
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The seventh and eighth suspects in the case of a North Carolina man who was found dead in Horry County after being reported missing earlier this month are in custody Wednesday morning. The Horry County Police Department said Friday that eight suspects in total...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County Commissioner Jimmy Tate speaks out following allegations he doesn’t live in county
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Commissioner Jimmy Tate is speaking out against allegations he does not live in the county. Tate says a lawsuit has been filed claiming he does not maintain a permanent residency in Pender County. Tate’s statement reads, in part, the allegations “are false...
WMBF
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – An Andrews man was convicted of killing a postal carrier after a multi-day trial in federal court. Trevor Seward, 25, was found guilty in the shooting death of Irene Pressley back on Sept. 23, 2019. Evidence presented during the trial showed that Seward was anticipating...
wpde.com
Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County man sentenced to life for 1988 murder up for parole
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An investigation is underway to see if a convicted murderer can be granted parole. The case concerns James Daniels, who was convicted of 2nd degree murder in 1988 and sentenced to life in prison. Investigators will look at the person — the facts...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jimmy Tate resigns as Pender County Commissioner amid residency allegations
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– At last week’s Pender County Commissioners meeting, Resident Beth Butler suggested former Commissioner Jimmy Tate was not a resident of Pender County, and requested an investigation. “All I asked for at the meeting when I spoke up, is transparency for the public. Citizens deserve...
2 juveniles arrested for threatening to shoot Williamsburg County school
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting threat at M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to investigate the […]
WECT
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning. According to Trooper Shepherd, the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling on Tobermory Road failed to yield for a Sonoma pickup truck traveling on N.C. 87. The 18-wheeler then left the scene.
Why a Robeson County triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
WECT
One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to story we brought you back in December, about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine all the way down to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached his destination of the Florida Keys on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
State Auditor’s report finds insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith will not face criminal charges following a State Auditor’s report regarding a 2018 land deal. A 2022 state audit into the sale of the Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s police department building and land to a real estate company co-owned by the mayor revealed numerous instances of alleged wrongdoing by Mayor Debbie Smith and the Board of Commissioners.
Robeson County triple homicide appeared to stem from argument about money, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A triple homicide on Tuesday in Robeson County is believed to have stemmed from an argument about money, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Wednesday in a news conference. Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in overnight Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner has identified the man shot to death overnight Wednesday morning. TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Meadow Street, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said. Georgetown County deputies responded to the scene at a home just...
Crews suspend search for missing 23-year-old after boating incident near North Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews suspended the search for a missing 23-year-old after a boating incident near North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. The U.S. Coast Guard said it searched for about 45 hours and more than 694 miles. “We offer out deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time,” the Coast Guard […]
Horry County community, officials speak out about upcoming Highway 90 changes
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents are frustrated after continued issues with Highway 90. There had been no updates since the $200,000 highway corridor, Ride IV and study were approved last year. Horry County Councilman Mark Causey said officials have not forgotten about the highway’s projects. “We have not forgotten about Highway 90, I can assure […]
