Read full article on original website
Related
Australia to Introduce Streaming Quotas by Mid-2024
Australia will introduce content quotas for video streaming platforms from the middle of next year, the federal government said on Monday. But its policy statement left all detail on streaming issues to further discussion. The policy move was announced as part of “Revive,” a five-year plan that is intended to reset Australia’s wider cultural strategy, spanning arts, culture and entertainment. The biggest thrust of “Revive” is centered on First Nations voices and cultural workers. The document argues that Australians are now more likely to watch content on streaming platforms than on traditional broadcasting, that subscription-VOD is an industry worth over A$2.4 billion...
Biden is coming for your job
Biden is coming for your job with new regulations and crazy leftist policies that are an essential part of his anti-business agenda. Tech is his new target.
nexttv.com
Charter's Spectrum Mobile Blows Up Quarterly Record for Subscriber Line Growth ... Blows It Up Real Good
Charter Communications' 4-year-old consumer wireless business Spectrum Mobile reported a record gain of 615,000 subscriber lines in the fourth quarter. Touting 5.292 million total lines as of Dec. 31, Spectrum Mobile's girth has closed to within just a hair shy of the 5.31 million lines reported by Comcast Thursday during its Q4 earnings call. For its part, Comcast also touted a record growth quarter for Xfinity Mobile by adding 365,000 service lines. Comcast also said that it's Sky Mobile service has surpassed 3.1 million lines in Europe.
nexttv.com
BET, CBS News to Launch ‘America In Black’ News Magazine Series
BET and CBS will team to launch in February a new monthly series that will focus on stories and people impacting Black America. The series, America In Black, will debut February 19 on BET, BET Her and VH1, and will feature a mix of original long-form investigative reports, interviews, human interest stories and exclusive in-depth celebrity profiles, said executives. Among the featured correspondents appearing on the series are CBS Mornings host Gayle King, CBS News special correspondent James Brown, and CBS News Streaming Network anchor Vladimir Duthiers. Former BET News anchor Ed Gordon will also return to the network after an 18-year hiatus, said BET officials.
Comments / 0