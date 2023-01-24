Boyd Byelich was watching the news from his home in Roger City after Russia invaded Ukraine last February and he knew he needed to help. He began searching for an organization that provided humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees. In April, Byelich traveled to Krakow, a Polish city of about 700,000 people that took in more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees after the war began. He volunteered at a clothing distribution center run by the Internationaler Bund, one of the largest providers of social and educational work in Europe as well as a World Central Kitchen site.

