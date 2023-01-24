Read full article on original website
Wind chills in the single digits expected this week in Metro Detroit
Metro Detroiters can expect some snow relief next week, but are advised to be aware of temperatures that will feel below zero. "We'll see wind chills dropping down to the single digits" and possibly below zero in Detroit on Monday night into Tuesday morning, said Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Detroit office.
Asian Americans in Metro Detroit remember California shooting victims
Madison Heights — More than 50 people gathered Saturday at a vigil to remember the victims of the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay shootings, stand in solidarity with the Asian American community and call for gun control legislation. The vigil outside Madison Heights City Hall was organized by...
Build Great Lakes icebreaker in a decade? Port, industry leaders demand it sooner
Advocates for adding another heavy icebreaker on the Great Lakes celebrated last month when Congress authorized $350 million for such a vessel but are now chafing at the U.S. Coast Guard's timeline for delivering it: 10 years after funding is received. They note it took only eight years to put...
Man, 61, dead after head-on crash in Oakland Twp. Thursday
An Oakland Township man is dead after his vehicle crashed head-on into another car Thursday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Officials said the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township. According to a preliminary investigation, the 61-year-old man's 2000 Subaru...
Insider: A budget, a baby and a slim majority
Lansing — The slim majority Democrats have in the Michigan Legislature was on full display last Tuesday when lawmakers were trying to tee up a budget bill they hoped to rush to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk in two days. A dispute over a budget maneuver Tuesday led the...
Finley: Room for consensus on guns
I recently came across a photograph of my grandpa lying in bed during his invalid years. Above his head was a shotgun hanging on pegs within easy reach. I'm sure it was loaded. As a kid, it was common to walk into the homes of friends and see a pistol...
Firm investigating Oxford shooting asks for more time, calls out 'interference'
A third-party investigative firm hired to produce a public report on the 2021 Oxford High School attack said on Friday it expects to have a 70% to 80% voluntary participation rate from witnesses — despite "extraordinary" interference in its investigation. The increase in cooperation means the firm needs more...
Michigan Parole Board reverses decision to grant parole in '90s kidnap/sex assault case
The Michigan Parole Board has reversed its decision to release a man from prison who pleaded no contest to the kidnapping, rape and torture of a 19-year-old in 1993. Floyd Jarvi, 64, was sentenced on 13 charges in the case, including criminal sexual conduct charges for assault at gunpoint, kidnapping, robbery and felony firearm offenses. He was sentenced to 23 to 60 years in prison and became eligible for parole in 2014.
Niehoff: Ron DeSantis' war on wokeness is destructive scapegoating
Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone to war against public colleges in Florida over their teaching about racism and their diversity efforts. Last week, the presidents of those colleges signaled retreat, if not surrender. And that outrageous attack on free expression and academic freedom isn’t even the scariest part of the...
Michigan man connects with volunteers to provide aid for Ukraine refugees
Boyd Byelich was watching the news from his home in Roger City after Russia invaded Ukraine last February and he knew he needed to help. He began searching for an organization that provided humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees. In April, Byelich traveled to Krakow, a Polish city of about 700,000 people that took in more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees after the war began. He volunteered at a clothing distribution center run by the Internationaler Bund, one of the largest providers of social and educational work in Europe as well as a World Central Kitchen site.
