Rockingham, NC

Serving our nation

Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVypP_0kPb8HtJ00
SINGAPORE — Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Apprentice Kevin Garcia, from Rockingham, organizes mooring lines in the mission bay aboard Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) at Changi Naval Base, Singapore. Oakland, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim

SINGAPORE — Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Apprentice Kevin Garcia, from Rockingham, organizes mooring lines in the mission bay aboard Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) at Changi Naval Base, Singapore. Oakland, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

