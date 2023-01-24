Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Takes: Unlikely hero as Penn State basketball demolishes Michigan
Following a brutal 65-45 loss at Rutgers Tuesday, Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry called out his team for being what he called “soft.” It was a risky ploy this far into a season for an outfit that has generally played well. But it worked. The Nittany Lions responded...
Penn State basketball responds to Micah Shrewsberry's challenge with 83-61 win over Michigan
Micah Shrewsberry’s challenge to the Penn State men’s basketball team after its loss Tuesday was about as direct as the second-year coach had been during his tenure in State College. Shrewsberry called out the Nittany Lions’ effort as “soft” in a double-digit defeat at Rutgers.
Rutgers suffers road loss at Iowa
Rutgers ran into an Iowa team that continues to be a tough matchup for the Scarlet Knights. A big first half set the tone for a 93-82 Iowa win, dropping Rutgers to 14-7 on the season and 6-4 in the Big Ten. Iowa moved to 13-8 and 5-5 in conference play. Here is a look at how it all went down in Iowa City.
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Iowa
Rutgers met Iowa today on the road and did not have an answer or way to consistently stop the Hawkeye offense. That resulted in a 93-82 loss and dropped Rutgers to 14-7 on the season. Rutgers is now 6-4 in the Big Ten and has dropped from second place. Meanwhile,...
Michigan vs. Penn State basketball: Media sees Wolverines' NCAA Tournament start to fade with blowout loss
Penn State basketball blistered Michigan, 83-61, Sunday afternoon behind red-shooting from the outside and a decisive scoring run to end the first half resulting in a sizable advantage. The Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) improved to 11-1 at home this season and continued their massive shooting splits at Bryce Jordan Center.
Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State
The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
Rutgers vs Iowa: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers will get back on the court today with a road contest against Iowa. The Scarlet Knights are now 14-6 coming off a 65-45 thrashing of Penn State. Rutgers is 6-3 against conference opponents and tied with Northwestern for second place in the Big Ten. Iowa lost a close one...
First Impressions: Three-point shooting, free throws help seal season sweep over Rutgers
The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a three-game homestand that could help boost or severely hurt their NCAA Tournament chances. Iowa took care of business on Sunday when they defeated Rutgers 93-82. Fran McCaffery's group has swept Rutgers this season. -- Sloppy start for both squads. Rutgers had five...
FLASH SALE: 75% Off Lions247 VIP Penn State Coverage
Penn State is wrapped up January with its third significant recruiting Junior Day over the weekend, which means the VIP recruiting content is and will continue to be pouring in here at Lions247. We want to make it easy for you to join our community at the VIP level with our best subscription offer of the year — 75% OFF A NEW ANNUAL PASS.
Purdue flips three-star WR Derrick Rogers Jr. from UNLV
Purdue has landed its second commitment of the day as the Boilermakers have flipped three-star wide receiver Derrick Rogers Jr. from UNLV. Rogers, an Orlando (Fla.) Jones standout, was offered by Purdue on Jan. 17 just two days after he committed to UNLV. Still, the Boilermakers were able to get him to West Lafayette this weekend which ultimately led to him flipping his commitment.
Penn State football recruiting Junior Day 3 roundup (Sunday night)
Penn State football and head coach James Franklin are playing host to their third and final big recruiting Junior Day of January this weekend. And that means the VIP content has been coming fast and furious here at Lions247. So you don’t miss anything, we are posting links to all...
Trey Sermon's Philadelphia Eagles headed to Super Bowl LVII
Ohio State will have at least one representative in Super Bowl LVII. Running back Trey Sermon is on the roster of the Philadelphia Eagles, who will play in the NFL's championship in two weeks. On Sunday, the Eagles defeated Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Philadelphia took advantage...
Former Penn State RB Miles Sanders helps push Philadelphia Eagles into Super Bowl
Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders is headed to Super Bowl LVII with the Philadelphia Eagles after he scored two touchdowns in a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. Sanders will be the lone former Nittany Lion on an...
Super Bowl-bound: Four former Michigan players to participate in Super Bowl LVII
The matchup is set for Super Bowl LVII, as both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles won their home games Sunday evening in their respective conference championship games. And for the ninth year in a row, a former Michigan football player will suit up for the winning team, as...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, police confirmed to Dawgs247. Per a release regarding the situation, Dallas Police responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas at approximately 6:10 a.m. on Sunday morning. The preliminary investigation found that when officers arrived, they located the man — Bennett — and determined he was intoxicated.
NFC Championship Game Postgame Reactions: Eagles Cruise To Super Bowl LVII Berth With Win Over 49ers
Leger Douzable and Bryant McFadden join Joe Musso to break down the Eagles 31-7 victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Top247 DL Brandon Davis-Swain recaps Colorado visit
Colorado gets one of the top juniors in the Midwest on campus shortly after offering earlier in the month.
