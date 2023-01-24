ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers suffers road loss at Iowa

Rutgers ran into an Iowa team that continues to be a tough matchup for the Scarlet Knights. A big first half set the tone for a 93-82 Iowa win, dropping Rutgers to 14-7 on the season and 6-4 in the Big Ten. Iowa moved to 13-8 and 5-5 in conference play. Here is a look at how it all went down in Iowa City.
Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State

The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
Rutgers vs Iowa: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers will get back on the court today with a road contest against Iowa. The Scarlet Knights are now 14-6 coming off a 65-45 thrashing of Penn State. Rutgers is 6-3 against conference opponents and tied with Northwestern for second place in the Big Ten. Iowa lost a close one...
FLASH SALE: 75% Off Lions247 VIP Penn State Coverage

Penn State is wrapped up January with its third significant recruiting Junior Day over the weekend, which means the VIP recruiting content is and will continue to be pouring in here at Lions247. We want to make it easy for you to join our community at the VIP level with our best subscription offer of the year — 75% OFF A NEW ANNUAL PASS.
Purdue flips three-star WR Derrick Rogers Jr. from UNLV

Purdue has landed its second commitment of the day as the Boilermakers have flipped three-star wide receiver Derrick Rogers Jr. from UNLV. Rogers, an Orlando (Fla.) Jones standout, was offered by Purdue on Jan. 17 just two days after he committed to UNLV. Still, the Boilermakers were able to get him to West Lafayette this weekend which ultimately led to him flipping his commitment.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, police confirmed to Dawgs247. Per a release regarding the situation, Dallas Police responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas at approximately 6:10 a.m. on Sunday morning. The preliminary investigation found that when officers arrived, they located the man — Bennett — and determined he was intoxicated.
