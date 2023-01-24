An emotional Novak Djokovic called it "the biggest victory in my life" after sweeping past Stefanos Tsitsipas to win a 10th Australian Open title and equal Rafael Nadal's 22 Grand Slam crowns on Sunday. Djokovic, who was more emotional than usual, added: "Only my team and family know what we have been through in the last four or five weeks and this is why I'd probably say this is the biggest victory in my life considering the circumstances."

17 MINUTES AGO