Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal's Grand Slam record
An emotional Novak Djokovic called it "the biggest victory in my life" after sweeping past Stefanos Tsitsipas to win a 10th Australian Open title and equal Rafael Nadal's 22 Grand Slam crowns on Sunday. Djokovic, who was more emotional than usual, added: "Only my team and family know what we have been through in the last four or five weeks and this is why I'd probably say this is the biggest victory in my life considering the circumstances."
Bleacher Report
Novak Djokovic Applauded by Nick Kyrgios, Tennis World for 10th Australian Open Win
Novak Djokovic earned his 10th Australian Open title with a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final. The victory gave Djokovic 22 career Grand Slam titles, tying Rafael Nadal for the most in men's tennis history. Even Tsitsipas praised Djokovic as the best-ever tennis player after the match:
Novak Djokovic Dazzles Fans in Tommy Paul Win to Advance to Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic is one win away from a 10th Australian Open title after beating Tommy Paul in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2, in the semifinal. Paul pushed the No. 4 seed hard in the first set after falling behind 1-5. A pair of service breaks helped him level the frame at five games apiece.
Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Friday
Novak Djokovic ended the magical run of unseeded American Tommy Paul in the semifinal round of the 2023 Australian Open on Friday. The nine-time winner in Melbourne took care of the 25-year-old American in three sets inside Rod Laver Arena, dropping just eight games in total. A Djokovic victory was...
